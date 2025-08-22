Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: NU takes first loss of the season, falls 3-0 to No. 1 Duke

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Northwestern fell to No. 1 Duke Thursday.
Jonah McClure, Senior Staffer
August 22, 2025

After opening the season with back-to-back shutout victories, Northwestern faced a tall task as it headed to North Carolina  to take on the No. 1 Duke. 

The Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) fought but eventually fell 3-0 Thursday evening at Duke’s Koskinen Stadium, marking their first loss of the season. NU has not beaten a team ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Poll since beating No. 21 Virginia Tech last September.

With the loss, the ’Cats are now 0-2 against No. 1-ranked teams all-time.

Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson started for the third-straight game after earning clean sheets in each of her first two career starts.

The Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) went after Nelson early, taking four shots in the span of seven minutes, two of which she saved. In the game’s 15th minute, Duke forward Kat Rader launched a shot right at Nelson, but the freshman was unable to corral the ball, and it rolled between her legs into the goal.

The hosts kept up the pressure, and less than five minutes later, Nelson ran out of the box looking to cause a turnover. Duke’s Avery Oder got the ball past a sliding Nelson and found herself with a tap-in goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

NU did not attempt a shot until the 34th minute, when sophomore midfielder Ava Goodin missed near the top left of the goal.

The 2-0 Duke lead would hold into halftime, with the Blue Devils outshooting the ’Cats 8-1 in the half. 

The second half brought much of the same for both squads. Duke forward Mia Minestrella sent a pass into the box for Rader, who snuck a shot into the bottom right for her second goal of the match.

Within three minutes of that score, Nelson secured her third save, but the game was essentially out of reach. Coach Michael Moynihan subbed Nelson for junior goalkeeper CJ Roy in the 71st minute to distribute the time on the pitch. 

The ’Cats logged three shots in the second half, including one on goal from sophomore midfielder Alex Fallon, which was saved. NU failed to score for the first time this season in the defeat.

The ’Cats play at home for the first time this season when they take on Kent State on Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

 

Related Stories:

Women’s Soccer: NU picks up second-straight win, beats Illinois State 1-0

Women’s soccer: Northwestern looks to bounce back in 2025 after down year

Women’s Soccer: Young talent shines in Northwestern 2-0 season-opening win at Loyola

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Evanston beach
Skokie teen dies after Evanston Fire Department water rescue at Lighthouse Beach
More AFSCME Local 1891 workers attended the Wednesday meeting than there were available seats to accommodate them.
Evanston union workers flood EPL meeting, protest potential split from city
Northwestern will continue to provide the Higher Learning Commission with annual institutional updates to ensure it is on track for continued accreditation.
Northwestern’s accreditation affirmed through 2034-35
Board members heard plans for a new personal device policy Monday night.
D65 to roll out new device policy, remove race from consolidation considerations
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch during her team-leading freshman campaign last season.
Women’s Soccer: NU picks up second-straight win, beats Illinois State 1-0
Northwestern is one of six institutions accepting the Dialogues portfolio for the 2025-’26 admissions cycle.
Northwestern one of six institutions introducing optional 'Dialogues' application supplement
More in Sports
Then-freshman guard K.J. Windham dribbles the ball in a game last season. Windham will likely see increased playing time in the upcoming year.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern seeks new identity after graduating key players
Northwestern women’s basketball players stand for the national anthem before a game last season.
Women's basketball: Northwestern remains in need of a fresh start
Then-senior foilist Rowan Park launches an attack against an opponent during a dual last year.
Fencing: Northwestern looks to build on last season’s success
Players dump gatorade on coach Kate Drohan after she eclipsed 800 wins this April.
Softball: Northwestern poised to keep grinding in a competitive Big Ten
Rising senior Daniel Svärd swings a club last season.
Men's golf: Northwestern ready to bounce back after 2025 shortcomings
Northwestern looks to get back on track after a losing season in 2024.
Women’s soccer: Northwestern looks to bounce back in 2025 after down year
More in Women's Soccer
Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson kicks the ball back out to teammates during Thursday’s win over Loyola.
Women’s Soccer: Young talent shines in Northwestern 2-0 season-opening win at Loyola
Northwestern defender Emma Phillips dribbles upfield during a match last season.
Women’s Soccer: Emma Phillips prepares for Icelandic pro debut
Northwestern huddles during a game earlier this season.
Women's Soccer: Northwestern drops high-scoring season finale 4-1 to Illinois
Junior goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick in a game earlier this season. Fitzpatrick made a career-high eight saves Sunday.
Women's Soccer: Northwestern drops penultimate game 1-0 to No. 21 Michigan State
Senior defender Emma Phillips in a game earlier this season. Phillips scored against Michigan Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern wins first conference game over Michigan 3-0
Freshman forward Alex Fallon dribbles downfield against USC Sunday. The ’Cats lost, 2-1.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops Senior Day clash with No. 19 USC 2-1