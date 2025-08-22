Women’s Soccer: NU takes first loss of the season, falls 3-0 to No. 1 Duke

After opening the season with back-to-back shutout victories, Northwestern faced a tall task as it headed to North Carolina to take on the No. 1 Duke.

The Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) fought but eventually fell 3-0 Thursday evening at Duke’s Koskinen Stadium, marking their first loss of the season. NU has not beaten a team ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Poll since beating No. 21 Virginia Tech last September.

With the loss, the ’Cats are now 0-2 against No. 1-ranked teams all-time.

Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson started for the third-straight game after earning clean sheets in each of her first two career starts.

The Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) went after Nelson early, taking four shots in the span of seven minutes, two of which she saved. In the game’s 15th minute, Duke forward Kat Rader launched a shot right at Nelson, but the freshman was unable to corral the ball, and it rolled between her legs into the goal.

The hosts kept up the pressure, and less than five minutes later, Nelson ran out of the box looking to cause a turnover. Duke’s Avery Oder got the ball past a sliding Nelson and found herself with a tap-in goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

NU did not attempt a shot until the 34th minute, when sophomore midfielder Ava Goodin missed near the top left of the goal.

The 2-0 Duke lead would hold into halftime, with the Blue Devils outshooting the ’Cats 8-1 in the half.

The second half brought much of the same for both squads. Duke forward Mia Minestrella sent a pass into the box for Rader, who snuck a shot into the bottom right for her second goal of the match.

Within three minutes of that score, Nelson secured her third save, but the game was essentially out of reach. Coach Michael Moynihan subbed Nelson for junior goalkeeper CJ Roy in the 71st minute to distribute the time on the pitch.

The ’Cats logged three shots in the second half, including one on goal from sophomore midfielder Alex Fallon, which was saved. NU failed to score for the first time this season in the defeat.

The ’Cats play at home for the first time this season when they take on Kent State on Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

