Women’s Soccer: Norkett’s late strike stuns USC in 1-0 Big Ten Tournament first round win

In the 85th minute of Northwestern’s Big Ten Tournament first-round matchup with USC, the Wildcats (9-3-7, 4-2-5 Big Ten) had weathered forty minutes of second-half pressure, losing territory as the Trojans (7-7-3, 4-5-2 Big Ten) pelted their goal and contained their attack with a disciplined offside trap.

As a 0-0 nail-biter drifted toward extra time, it felt as though the game would be decided either by a moment of inspiration or a moment of madness. In the end, it was a bit of both.

Dribbling out of the back with little pressure on her, Trojan defender Lily Biddulph played a loose pass into the path of junior winger Megan Norkett roughly 40 yards from goal but with only one defender to beat.

Norkett turned to her signature move, knocking the ball past the defender onto her left foot and racing through on goal down the left. As she entered the penalty area, Norkett struck a low, left-footed effort across goal into the bottom right corner.

Deadlock broken.

The ’Cats held on for the remaining five minutes, seeing out a 1-0 victory that saw them advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in West Lafayette, Indiana.

It was a result that seemed both inevitable throughout a dominant NU first half, and unlikely as coach Michael Moynihan’s side lost its grip on the game after the interval. But while the Trojans failed to capitalize on a pair of goalkeeping errors that could have proved fatal, it was Norkett’s ruthless punishment of Biddulph’s miscue that decided the night.

The ’Cats will breathe a sigh of relief after surviving a significant test without their leading scorer, sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch. Roesch is joint-second in the Big Ten scoring charts with nine goals on the season and has heated up as of late, bagging three in NU’s last two contests.

Freshman forward Liz Cardwell deputized for the injured Roesch up front, with graduate student midfielder Kelsey Kwon pushing up to occupy a second striker role at times.

NU had the upper hand in the early stages of the first half, creating numerical overloads on transitions but failing to convert those spaces into clear-cut opportunities. Cardwell nearly got in behind the Trojan defense on multiple occasions, but the ’Cats narrowly overhit their through balls.

Senior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni came closest to the breakthrough, striking a free kick from just outside the area inches wide of the left post. It was nearly a replica of the free kick Regazzoni scored on the same net less than two weeks ago in NU’s 3-1 win over Purdue.

The Trojans grew into the game as the half neared its conclusion, but never seriously threatened freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson’s domain.

That changed in dramatic fashion nearly 10 minutes into the second half, when USC forward Faith George was played through on the right side of the box and blasted a sweetly struck drive toward the top left corner, only for Nelson to tip wide.

Off the ensuing corner, Nelson dropped what should have been a comfortable catch, presenting a golden opportunity to USC midfielder Ines Simas only a couple yards out. Simas’ instinctive prod kissed up against the crossbar, and NU caught a massive break.

That warning shot was a sign of things to come, as the Trojans burst to life and began peppering Nelson’s goal.

In the 75th minute, USC midfielder Ines Derrien played a line-breaking pass in behind to forward Maribel Flores. Flores’ effort went straight at Nelson, but the NU keeper failed to parry the ball away from danger, and Trojan forward Murphy Walsh came sliding into the six-yard box to pounce. Only a heroic last-ditch tackle from senior center back Brooke Miller prevented USC from taking a 1-0 lead.

After being outshot 7-2 in the first half, the Trojans flipped the script in the second, managing 15 shots to NU’s five. As the ’Cats looked to strike on the counter-attack, they repeatedly made runs a split-second early, accumulating seven offside offenses on the night.

With space in behind hard to come by in possession, it was a moment of alert pressing that bore fruit instead. Norkett’s 85-minute winner was the evening’s last genuine moment of jeopardy.

Seventh-seeded NU will return to action in the quarterfinals Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against second-seeded Michigan State. The ’Cats are currently projected to be a No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per some online models, and will look to boost their resume with a top-10 win over the No. 9 Spartans.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

Related Stories:

— Women’s Soccer: Roesch nabs late equalizer in 1-1 draw with No. 20 Wisconsin

— Women’s Soccer: Roesch’s two goals lead Northwestern to Big Ten Tournament berth

— Women’s Soccer: Kwon nods Wildcats past Illinois