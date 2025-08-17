Women’s soccer: Northwestern looks to bounce back in 2025 after down year

On the heels of a season-opening win over Loyola, Northwestern is looking to get back on track after a decline over its past few seasons.

Back in 2022, the Wildcats reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament and tied the program record with 16 wins. After a winning, but less successful slate in 2023, the ’Cats won just one conference game in 2024. The ’Cats scored just 20 goals in the 2024 season, putting them at 15th of 18 Big Ten teams after finishing in the top four the previous two years.

Then-freshman forward Kennedy Roesch led the squad with six goals, the most by an NU freshman since 2010. Then-junior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni and then-graduate student midfielder Josie Aulicino both tallied three goals and three assists. Then-senior defender Emma Phillips notched three goals and two assists on her way to an All-Big Ten Third Team nod.

The ’Cats are coached by Michael Moynihan, who is entering his 14th season at the helm. Moynihan has led NU to five of the school’s seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including four consecutive appearances from 2015-18. He previously coached 19 years for the women’s team at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Notable departures for the ’Cats include graduates Aulicino, Phillips and backup goalkeeper Madison Howard, who played in two games last season. Then-freshman defender Tanna Schornstein and graduate student forward Elyse Deschryver departed in the transfer portal.

In November, Moynihan announced NU’s six freshman recruits. The list includes defender Audrey Alberts from Highland Park, defender Gabby Anderson from San Diego, forward Liz Cardwell from Joliet, Illinois, forward Quinn Erim from Nashville, midfielder Keira Kemmerly from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson from West Linn, Oregon.

The program also announced in June that Reaghan Duval, formerly an assistant coach at Robert Morris University, would be joining the team as an assistant coach.

This season, the ’Cats will take on five top-25 ranked opponents from last year’s final coaches poll, including an early-season test against last season’s No. 3-ranked Duke. The other four opponents are Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin and TCU. Moynihan will have a revenge game against his former school when NU takes on Wisconsin-Milwaukee on August 28.

The ’Cats will next travel to face Illinois State for a 7 p.m. Sunday night showdown.

