Women’s Soccer: Roesch’s two goals lead Northwestern to Big Ten Tournament berth

Daily file photo by Avantika Singh
Kennedy Roesch drives down the pitch in a game against Nebraska earlier this season. Roesch’s second-half brace was the difference Sunday.
Yoni Zacks, Reporter
October 20, 2025

Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch scored two second-half goals as Northwestern beat Purdue 3-1 to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2022. 

The Wildcats (8-3-6, 4-2-4 Big Ten) continued their strong recent history against Purdue, winning three out of the last four games against the Boilermakers (5-10-3, 2-7-1 Big Ten).

NU got off to a strong start, scoring a goal in the 13th minute. A foul by Purdue defender Zoe Cuneio right outside the box set up a free kick just inside the penalty arc. Senior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni took a shot that soared over the Boilermaker wall and into the right side of the net.

Purdue answered for the early deficit in the 30th minute. Boilermaker defender Emilia Deppe sent a corner kick into the center of the box, where Cuneio was able to head it back to midfielder Margaux Chauvet. Chauvet volleyed the ball just out of reach of a diving ’Cats’ freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson, and midfielder Irene Campo headed it in on the goal line. 

That goal ended a 210-minute shutout streak for Nelson, who had a strong day with four saves. Her biggest save came in the 36th minute, diving to the left to save a long shot by defender Gabriela Angulo. 

The NU offense continued to pressure Purdue goalkeeper Emily Edwards, with crisp passing leading to a chance in the 33rd minute. Senior forward Hayley Newman set up Roesch with a through pass to the penalty box that Roesch wasn’t able to put past Edwards.

Roesch had two chances in the 38th minute, both of which were blocked by Cuneio. Purdue’s run of blocked shots continued, with Chauvet blocking a chance by substitute junior winger Keira Wagner off a corner in the 43rd minute. 

Regazzoni had a chance from just outside the penalty area in the 44th minute that was blocked by Campo, sending the teams into the break tied 1-1.

The ’Cats came out blazing after the half, breaking through in the 48th minute. A cross by sophomore winger Kate Hennen ended up at the feet of junior winger Megan Norkett, who took a shot that was blocked by Edwards. 

The rebound ended up back at Norkett’s feet, and she passed it to Roesch, who placed the ball in the left corner of the net, giving NU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. 

Roesch’s strong night continued a few minutes later, when she half-volleyed a deep cross from freshman defender Audrey Alberts past a diving Edwards to the near post to put the ’Cats up 3-1. It was Roesch’s team-leading eighth goal of the season, and her first career brace.

NU settled in for the rest of the game, holding Purdue to two shots on goal. Both shots went straight into Nelson’s hands. As Purdue tried to make one final push to save the game and keep its postseason hopes alive, the ’Cats denied any hope of a Purdue miracle.

With its third consecutive win, NU clinched a spot in the Big Ten tournament, the first round of which will be held at Purdue. The regular season concludes with a home game against Wisconsin on Sunday. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @YoniZacks

Print this Story
Tags:
