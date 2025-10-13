Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern dominates Rutgers 3-0 on Senior Day

Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern
NU forms a tunnel to welcome the starters onto the field during pregame introductions. The ‘Cats marked Senior Day with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.
Avantika Singh, Video Editor
October 13, 2025

The sun shone on Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson lifted up Northwestern’s seniors in sweeping hugs after shutting out Rutgers on Senior Day. 

The Wildcats (6-3-6, 2-2-4 Big Ten) moved up to 10th in the Big Ten standings after Sunday afternoon’s win over the Scarlet Knights (3-6-4, 1-6-1 Big Ten), tentatively saving themselves a spot in the conference tournament. 

Fueled by relentless offense and a brick-wall backline, NU held control of the game from start to finish. The ’Cats refused to concede the Scarlet Knights scoring opportunities, fashioning six shots on target compared to the visitors’ three. 

Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch got NU on the scoreboard eight minutes into the match after a give-and-go with graduate student midfielder Kelsey Kwon led to a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner. 

The goal was Roesch’s team-leading sixth of the season, matching her tally from last season. It also marked Kwon’s first assist of the season.

In the 20th minute, an apparent foul on Roesch slowed down the Scarlet Knights’ defense as they waited for a call that never came, aiding another ’Cats goal. Sophomore midfielder Ava Goodin dribbled down the right side of the field before crossing the ball into the box, where it ended up at junior forward Megan Norkett’s feet. Norkett fired it in with her left foot at the goalkeeper’s near post, earning her first goal of the season. 

Both of Rutgers’ shots on goal, in the 10th and 33rd minutes, respectively, went to the top of the net and were easily pushed over the back by Nelson. 

Despite their 2-0 lead, the ’Cats didn’t get comfortable as the clock ticked down the end of the first half. Their offense continued pressing forward at every opportunity, while their defensive line refused to let the ball get near the net. 

Photo_2 (2) (1)
Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern
Players and families gathered at midfield for a senior day group photo before kickoff.

NU continued its dominance in the second half. Rutgers repeatedly lost possession of the ball, either passing to the ’Cats or sending it out of bounds. 

Norkett sent a shot to the top left of the net in the 55th minute, but the Scarlet Knights’ goalkeeper caught it, leading to a visibly frustrated Norkett holding her hands to the sides of her head. 

Roesch had a chance for a second goal in the 63rd minute, but in a flash of playmaking brilliance, dumped the ball back to freshman midfielder Keira Kemmerley, who had a clearer shot. 

Kemmerley scored from outside of the box with a driven effort into the bottom right corner, extending the ’Cats’ lead to 3-0. Following the goal, the Scarlet Knights goalkeeper scolded her teammates in a huddle near the net as their chance to catch up continued to slip. 

Rutgers had two shot attempts in the second half, both coming out of desperation and missing the net by a significant margin. NU finished the game with a clean sheet and moved two places up in the Big Ten Standings.

The ’Cats will look to build on the positive result against Illinois at home Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. 

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Women’s Soccer: Late goals fuel Northwestern collapse in 2-1 loss to Indiana

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern earns first Big Ten win in 3-0 Nebraska thumping

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern suffers first Big Ten defeat to No. 18 Penn State

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Pick-Staiger Concert Hall hosted its first Bienen performance of the year Friday.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble members reflect on first Bienen performance of the year, ‘Bells!’
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performed at A&amp;O Blowout at Welsh-Ryan Arena Thursday.
From basketball to A Boogie, A&O brings the house down at 2025 Blowout
Northwestern channeled its resiliency in its 22-21 win against Penn State.
Football: Northwestern prevails in 22-21 upset win at Penn State
A large poster has a photo of a black cat and text that tells its rescue story.
With kittens and pumpkins galore, Paws and Claws holds 5th annual Rally for Rescues
NU swimmers prepare to begin a race last season.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern sweeps SIU and Miami (Ohio) to open season
“Threaded Stories” offered an inclusive experience for the visually impaired by having audio descriptions.
‘Threaded Stories: A Runway Show of Distinctive Fashion’ offers inclusive experience for visually impaired people
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Tre Barrett looked to find space for a cross in the first half.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern defense overcomes injuries in 0-0 draw with Michigan State
Graduate student forward Grace Schulze’s midair finish clinched the 4-0 win for the ’Cats.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern wins ‘Pink Out’ game, bests Penn State 4-0
Mika Dagan Fruchtman prepares to volley during a match last season. Dagan Fruchtman won one doubles match with partner Margot Phanthala at the Wolverine Invitational over the weekend.
Tennis: Phanthala scores Top-10 win as squads ramp up fall season
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone led Northwestern to its first victory at Beaver Stadium since 2014.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 22, Penn State 21
Keira Kemmerley makes a pass in last Sunday’s match against Nebraska. Kemmerley helped an on-point NU attack dominate in the first half, but saw her side suffer late heartbreak.
Women’s Soccer: Late goals fuel Northwestern collapse in 2-1 loss to Indiana
Jayden Hodge is ranked #69 in ESPN’s Top 100 players in the Class of 2026.
Men’s Basketball: Highly-touted recruit Jayden Hodge commits to Northwestern
More in Women's Soccer
Senior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni celebrates after putting NU ahead in the 24th minute.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern earns first Big Ten win in 3-0 Nebraska thumping
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch during a game last season. Roesch converted a penalty with under three minutes remaining to half NU’s deficit.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern suffers first Big Ten defeat to No. 18 Penn State
Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson launches a ball in a match against Butler earlier this season. Nelson made several key saves in the dying minutes to preserve the point for NU.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern draws fourth consecutive match in 0-0 stalemate with No. 23 Ohio State
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch chases the ball during a match last season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern and Oregon settle for 0-0 draw
Junior forward Megan Norkett dribbles the ball during a match last season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Washington to 1-1 draw
Junior forward Megan Norkett drives down the left wing in a game against Penn State in 2023. Norkett set up NU’s opening goal on Friday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern pegged back in 1-1 draw with No. 11 Iowa