Women’s Soccer: Northwestern dominates Rutgers 3-0 on Senior Day

The sun shone on Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson lifted up Northwestern’s seniors in sweeping hugs after shutting out Rutgers on Senior Day.

The Wildcats (6-3-6, 2-2-4 Big Ten) moved up to 10th in the Big Ten standings after Sunday afternoon’s win over the Scarlet Knights (3-6-4, 1-6-1 Big Ten), tentatively saving themselves a spot in the conference tournament.

Fueled by relentless offense and a brick-wall backline, NU held control of the game from start to finish. The ’Cats refused to concede the Scarlet Knights scoring opportunities, fashioning six shots on target compared to the visitors’ three.

Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch got NU on the scoreboard eight minutes into the match after a give-and-go with graduate student midfielder Kelsey Kwon led to a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.

The goal was Roesch’s team-leading sixth of the season, matching her tally from last season. It also marked Kwon’s first assist of the season.

In the 20th minute, an apparent foul on Roesch slowed down the Scarlet Knights’ defense as they waited for a call that never came, aiding another ’Cats goal. Sophomore midfielder Ava Goodin dribbled down the right side of the field before crossing the ball into the box, where it ended up at junior forward Megan Norkett’s feet. Norkett fired it in with her left foot at the goalkeeper’s near post, earning her first goal of the season.

Both of Rutgers’ shots on goal, in the 10th and 33rd minutes, respectively, went to the top of the net and were easily pushed over the back by Nelson.

Despite their 2-0 lead, the ’Cats didn’t get comfortable as the clock ticked down the end of the first half. Their offense continued pressing forward at every opportunity, while their defensive line refused to let the ball get near the net.

Gallery • 9 Photos Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern Players and families gathered at midfield for a senior day group photo before kickoff.

NU continued its dominance in the second half. Rutgers repeatedly lost possession of the ball, either passing to the ’Cats or sending it out of bounds.

Norkett sent a shot to the top left of the net in the 55th minute, but the Scarlet Knights’ goalkeeper caught it, leading to a visibly frustrated Norkett holding her hands to the sides of her head.

Roesch had a chance for a second goal in the 63rd minute, but in a flash of playmaking brilliance, dumped the ball back to freshman midfielder Keira Kemmerley, who had a clearer shot.

Kemmerley scored from outside of the box with a driven effort into the bottom right corner, extending the ’Cats’ lead to 3-0. Following the goal, the Scarlet Knights goalkeeper scolded her teammates in a huddle near the net as their chance to catch up continued to slip.

Rutgers had two shot attempts in the second half, both coming out of desperation and missing the net by a significant margin. NU finished the game with a clean sheet and moved two places up in the Big Ten Standings.

The ’Cats will look to build on the positive result against Illinois at home Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

