Women’s Soccer: NU picks up second-straight win, beats Illinois State 1-0

Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch’s eyes were fixed on her teammates as she took five steps back, threw her hands in the air and launched a corner kick in front of the net in the 47th minute — setting the stage for Northwestern’s 1-0 win over Illinois State Sunday night.

Head-butted out of the penalty box by a Redbird defender, the ball was redirected, then landed on the foot of sophomore midfielder Ava Goodin, whose subsequent shot was once again countered by an opposing header.

That time, sophomore forward Alex Fallon immediately pounced, advancing the ball to senior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni who landed the ultimate blow. Her shot zipped by Redbird goalkeeper Madi Valenti despite the best efforts of her last line of defense, midfielder Sammi Cenek, whose end-stage block attempt ended in vain.

1-0. Final score.

Despite chronicling losing seasons in each of its last two campaigns, the winning outcomes of NU’s first two contests were no surprise when compared to the team’s recent history.

Since 2022, coach Michael Moynihan’s squad has dropped just four nonconference games. Its 18 victories over non-Big Ten opponents are second only to UCLA throughout the conference over that span.

Before the ’Cats summoned the offensive output that decided the game, both teams’ defenses dominated the tilt’s scoreless first-half narrative.

Just shy of the game’s ninth minute, Illinois State forward Rylann Law launched a curved shot straight into freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson’s chest. It wasn’t a tough save, but it was the type of early test that could’ve set an unwanted tone for NU had the play gone awry.

Shortly thereafter, Illinois State defender Erika Wells had a near breakaway shot after corralling a high-flying pass from a teammate who was just shy of midfield. With freshman defender Audrey Alberts as NU’s lone protector out in front, Wells got the shot off, but Nelson reeled it in for her second save of the evening.

Eight seconds later, she stopped another shot.

By the end of the first half, the ’Cats were outpacing their hosts 11 to four in shots, but only five of those were on goal. The Redbirds, on the other hand, exhibited a quality-over-quantity approach with all four of their first-half shots on target.

Following a shooting frenzy in the game’s opening 45 minutes, Moynihan’s group didn’t slow down. It ended the day with a total of 21 shots, seven more than it had against Loyola on Thursday.

With another shutout, Nelson continued her flawless streak between the pipes. She’s yet to concede a goal in the first two games of her career and has racked up 10 saves thus far.

Looking to sustain their winning ways, the ’Cats now stare down a daunting challenger for their next matchup. They will travel to Duke, which was ranked No. 4 in the United Coaches preseason poll and made it to the national semifinals last season, for their next contest on Thursday.



