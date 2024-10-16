Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Students flock to Mudd for midterm season

Loaghan Mangal/The Daily Northwestern
Loaghan Mangal, Reporter
October 16, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern students prepared for Fall Quarter midterms at Mudd Library this past weekend. With their laptops out and headphones in, students filled the group study rooms, individual cubicles and 24-hour lounges.

Two students sit across from each other, working on their laptops.

Students study in individual cubicles.

A student typing on a laptop with headphones and a drink beside the computer on a brown wooden table.

Two individuals look at flyers along a bulletin wall.

Email: [email protected]

