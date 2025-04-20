Girls in dark blue dresses hold fans above their heads
The theme of this year’s cultural show was “Descendants of the Dragons” based on a Vietnamese legend about the origins of the Vietnamese people.
Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern

Gallery: Vietnamese Student Association holds 2nd annual cultural show

Marissa Fernandez, Assistant Photo Editor
April 20, 2025
The Vietnamese Student Association hosted its second annual cultural show in McCormick Auditorium Saturday night.

The show featured various skits, dances and songs. The show also included a miracle minute — a fundraiser where the audience donates as much as possible in 60 seconds — where VSA raised money for the Vietnam Health Clinic.

Girl stands on stage speaking into a microphone.
Communication junior and VSA Cultural Show Coordinator Matilda Le gave the show’s introductory speech. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Two girls in purple hold hands while singing.
There were four singing acts throughout the show including a Universe and Soft Spot Mashup, Giấc Mơ Mang Tên Mình, vaicaunoicokhiennguoithaydoi and Có Hẹn Với Thanh Xuân. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Five people pose in front of a red screen.
One group danced to a medley of three popular Vietnamese songs including its Breath, its Breath, Mộng Yu and Phóng Zìn Zìn. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Five dancers with ribbons above their heads kneel on the floor.
Preparation for the show started in fall quarter and continued through winter quarter, Le said. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Two people stand on stage holding microphones.
Weinberg sophomore Chau Tran and Weinberg junior Nathan Leong were the emcees of the show. Tran also translated part of each number’s introduction into Vietnamese. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Four dancers with traditional hats perform on stage.
One of the show’s dances used a traditional Vietnamese conical hat which is worn to protect people from rain and sun. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Dancers in matching black t-shirts face away from the audience.
Members of VSA’s executive board performed a dance together before finishing the show with a song performed by the entire cast. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Three dancers fold their arms over their chests.
About 200 people saw the show on Saturday night, Le said. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)

 

