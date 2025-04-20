Gallery: Vietnamese Student Association holds 2nd annual cultural show

The Vietnamese Student Association hosted its second annual cultural show in McCormick Auditorium Saturday night.

The show featured various skits, dances and songs. The show also included a miracle minute — a fundraiser where the audience donates as much as possible in 60 seconds — where VSA raised money for the Vietnam Health Clinic.

