Gallery: Vietnamese Student Association holds 2nd annual cultural show

The Vietnamese Student Association hosted its second annual cultural show in McCormick Auditorium Saturday night.
The show featured various skits, dances and songs. The show also included a miracle minute — a fundraiser where the audience donates as much as possible in 60 seconds — where VSA raised money for the Vietnam Health Clinic.
Communication junior and VSA Cultural Show Coordinator Matilda Le gave the show’s introductory speech. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
There were four singing acts throughout the show including a Universe and Soft Spot Mashup, Giấc Mơ Mang Tên Mình, vaicaunoicokhiennguoithaydoi and Có Hẹn Với Thanh Xuân. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
One group danced to a medley of three popular Vietnamese songs including its Breath, its Breath, Mộng Yu and Phóng Zìn Zìn. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Preparation for the show started in fall quarter and continued through winter quarter, Le said. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Weinberg sophomore Chau Tran and Weinberg junior Nathan Leong were the emcees of the show. Tran also translated part of each number’s introduction into Vietnamese. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
One of the show’s dances used a traditional Vietnamese conical hat which is worn to protect people from rain and sun. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Members of VSA’s executive board performed a dance together before finishing the show with a song performed by the entire cast. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
About 200 people saw the show on Saturday night, Le said. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
Email: [email protected]
Related Stories:
— Gallery: Back of House at Cookology’s 2025 Pop-Up Restaurant
— Gallery: 2025 Election Day in Evanston
— Gallery: Intramural Basketball and Soccer at Northwestern University