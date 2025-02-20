Gallery: Intramural Basketball and Soccer at Northwestern University

Northwestern intramural basketball and soccer teams are weeks into their seasons. From moments of players dribbling the soccer ball through waves of defenders to nonstop scores in fast-paced basketball action, the teams have been weathering their competition with grace.

Gabe Hawkins contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @w_audler

