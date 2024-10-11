Captured: NU Volleyball falls to Ohio State 3-0 in 4th consecutive defeat

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern fell to Ohio State 3-0 Thursday night. Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau led the ’Cats with nine kills, followed by junior middle blocker Kennedy Hill (eight) and junior outside hitter Rylen Reid (seven). Standout junior outside hitter Buse Hazan did not play Thursday. The Wildcats (3-10, 1-4 Big Ten) will face Wisconsin in Madison on Sunday.

