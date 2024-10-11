Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Captured: NU Volleyball falls to Ohio State 3-0 in 4th consecutive defeat

Isaiah Steinberg/The Daily Northwestern
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant City Editor
October 11, 2024

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

Northwestern fell to Ohio State 3-0 Thursday night. Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau led the ’Cats with nine kills, followed by junior middle blocker Kennedy Hill (eight) and junior outside hitter Rylen Reid (seven). Standout junior outside hitter Buse Hazan did not play Thursday. The Wildcats (3-10, 1-4 Big Ten) will face Wisconsin in Madison on Sunday.

An athlete in a white jersey is welcomed onto the court by her team.

An athlete in a white jersey prepares to hit a volleyball to a teammate.

An athlete in a white jersey jumps to hit a volleyball over an opposing player.

An athlete in a white jersey holds a volleyball.

An athlete in a white jersey celebrates after scoring a point.

An athlete in a white jersey spikes a volleyball over a net.

An athlete in a white jersey jumps and prepares to hit a floating volleyball.

Two athletes in white jerseys block a volleyball at the net.

An athlete in a white jersey spikes a volleyball past two defenders.

An athlete in a white jersey hits a volleyball as two teammates watch.

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

