Volleyball: Northwestern falls to in-state rival Illinois in four sets

After a first-set victory, Northwestern was overpowered by in-state rival Illinois Sunday.

The Wildcats (3-9, 1-3 Big Ten), who haven’t defeated the Fighting Illini (9-5, 1-3 Big Ten) in Champaign since 2008, fell in four sets.

Despite the loss, junior outside hitter Buse Hazan led the team with 11 kills, while junior middle blocker Kennedy Hill tallied 10, hitting .643. Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau recorded 23 assists but hit an uncharacteristically low .091. On the defensive side, graduate student middle blocker Sophia Summers achieved a career-high nine blocks.

The first set started a back-and-forth affair, with the ’Cats and Illini offenses on the attack. NU’s blocking game was led by Summers, who stopped four Illinois attacks before either team reached 10 points. The teams traded points for the bulk of the first frame, with Hill helping the ’Cats pull ahead by collecting four kills. Hazan’s five kills and two more Summers blocks sealed the first-set victory for NU 25-22.

Errors plagued the ’Cats in the second set, as they handed the Fighting Illini an early lead on three missed serves. Illinois’ Averie Hernandez, a 2024 transfer from NU, tallied four of her 11 kills, cushioning her new team’s lead. A 4-0 run for the Fighting Illini was squashed by a kill from Summers, but the ’Cats opponent soon prevailed, 25-19.

Illinois remained in control in the third set, pulling ahead 3-2 and holding onto the lead. NU subbed in junior outside hitter Kathryn Randorf, who made her return after three matches sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Randorf tallied two kills and a block in set three, supplemented by Hazan, but the Fighting Illini’s offense stayed hot. After out-hitting the ’Cats .500 to .088, Illinois took the third set 25-18.

The fourth set started off strong for NU, with a 4-0 run. Illinois fought back, capitalizing on errors by the ’Cats and taking the lead. Hazan recorded only one kill throughout the set while tallying six hitting errors. NU attempted a comeback on errors from the Fighting Illini, but it wasn’t enough. Illinois took the set 25-19 and the game 3-1.

The ’Cats will be back in action against Ohio State on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

