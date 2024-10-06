Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern falls to in-state rival Illinois in four sets

Daily file photo by Taylor Hancock
Northwestern huddles before a match earlier this season.
Paloma Leone-Getten, Design Editor
October 6, 2024

After a first-set victory, Northwestern was overpowered by in-state rival Illinois Sunday.

The Wildcats (3-9, 1-3 Big Ten), who haven’t defeated the Fighting Illini (9-5, 1-3 Big Ten) in Champaign since 2008, fell in four sets. 

Despite the loss, junior outside hitter Buse Hazan led the team with 11 kills, while junior middle blocker Kennedy Hill tallied 10, hitting .643. Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau recorded 23 assists but hit an uncharacteristically low .091. On the defensive side, graduate student middle blocker Sophia Summers achieved a career-high nine blocks. 

The first set started a back-and-forth affair, with the ’Cats and Illini offenses on the attack. NU’s blocking game was led by Summers, who stopped four Illinois attacks before either team reached 10 points. The teams traded points for the bulk of the first frame, with Hill helping the ’Cats pull ahead by collecting four kills. Hazan’s five kills and two more Summers blocks sealed the first-set victory for NU 25-22.

Errors plagued the ’Cats in the second set, as they handed the Fighting Illini an early lead on three missed serves. Illinois’ Averie Hernandez, a 2024 transfer from NU, tallied four of her 11 kills, cushioning her new team’s lead. A 4-0 run for the Fighting Illini was squashed by a kill from Summers, but the ’Cats opponent soon prevailed, 25-19. 

Illinois remained in control in the third set, pulling ahead 3-2 and holding onto the lead. NU subbed in junior outside hitter Kathryn Randorf, who made her return after three matches sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Randorf tallied two kills and a block in set three, supplemented by Hazan, but the Fighting Illini’s offense stayed hot. After out-hitting the ’Cats .500 to .088, Illinois took the third set 25-18.

The fourth set started off strong for NU, with a 4-0 run. Illinois fought back, capitalizing on errors by the ’Cats and taking the lead. Hazan recorded only one kill throughout the set while tallying six hitting errors. NU attempted a comeback on errors from the Fighting Illini, but it wasn’t enough. Illinois took the set 25-19 and the game 3-1.

The ’Cats will be back in action against Ohio State on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @pleonegetten

 

Related Stories 

Volleyball: Northwestern loses to No. 7 Wisconsin in straight sets

Volleyball: Northwestern defeats Maryland in Big Ten opener

Volleyball: Northwestern sweeps Northern Illinois to finish nonconference play

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Northwestern huddles during last week’s match. The Wildcats lost to the Boilermakers in four sets Friday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls 3-1 to No. 10 Purdue
Sophomore forward Italo Addimandi looks to beat his defender down the flank.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern snaps four-game losing streak with 4-0 victory over Trine
Northwestern huddles before a meet earlier this season.
Cross Country: Northwestern places third at Loyola Lakefront Invite
Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer dribbles the ball against Penn State.
Captured: Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern takes a 7-2 win over No. 17 Penn State
Northwestern huddles on the court. The ’Cats fell in three sets to No. 10 Purdue Friday.
Volleyball: Northwestern still adjusting to 6-2 rotation, new lineups in four-set loss to No. 10 Purdue
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning darts toward the endzone for the first of his two touchdown grabs against No. 23 Indiana Saturday.
Football: Kirtz’s bounce-back, Henning’s two touchdowns not enough for Northwestern to defeat No. 23 Indiana