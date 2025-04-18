Captured: Northwestern’s Day of Action for Higher Education

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern joined universities nationwide on National Day of Action for Higher Education on Thursday. Different organizations on campus hosted five events throughout the day, including a press conference and a rally, where several students and faculty representatives spoke. Faculty members also assembled at the steps of Rebecca Crown Center to present a letter — signed by over 400 faculty members — to University administration.

