A person speaks at a podium while others face towards them.
Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern’s Day of Action for Higher Education

Byline photo of Christina Lin
Christina Lin, Photo Editor
April 18, 2025
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern joined universities nationwide on National Day of Action for Higher Education on Thursday. Different organizations on campus hosted five events throughout the day, including a press conference and a rally, where several students and faculty representatives spoke. Faculty members also assembled at the steps of Rebecca Crown Center to present a letter — signed by over 400 faculty members — to University administration.

People stand with signs.

Two people stand behind the information table while some people stop and others walk pass.

A person speaks at a podium. A person and their camera sits in the foreground.

A person holds up an envelope while people behind them clap and hold signs.

A person staples cloth to a rope.

A person holds a stick that ropes are tied onto.

People wave and pump their fists.

A close-up of a person’s jacket with a “I love campus workers” pin and a sign behind them that reads “NUGW USE.”

A rope with cloths hanging off of it.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @chrisyjlin

 

