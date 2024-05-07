Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: Gabrielle Cummings talks transition to Evanston Hospital President
May 7, 2024
Letter-writing campaign to underrepresented McCormick freshmen builds community
May 7, 2024
‘Evening of Stories and Songs’ — Evanston’s Steve Rashid takes on his own Studio 5
May 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
10165 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
3527 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
3
1530 Views
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

2024 Met Gala reawakens fashion with florals

Celebrities%2C+fashion+designers+and+invited+guests+walked+up+the+steps+of+The+Metropolitan+Museum+of+Art+in+New+York+City+Monday+night.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
Celebrities, fashion designers and invited guests walked up the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night.
Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, Reporter
May 7, 2024

Every year, the first Monday of May marks fashion’s biggest event: the Met Gala. “The Garden of Time” dress code saw florals, crystal embellishments and a disappointing amount of black tuxedos on Monday.

The Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City that marks the beginning of that year’s exhibition, raising millions of dollars.

This year’s exhibition theme is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” putting a spotlight on timeless garments and artifacts. The exhibit features roughly 250 pieces that have made rare appearances and can’t be worn ever again.

“The Garden of Time” dress code is based on J.G. Ballard’s short story about the natural passage of time, and ultimately, how human life is inevitably fragile.

Of the hundreds of outfits that graced the green and white carpet filled with foliage and flowers, this year had a mix of magnificent and deplorable fashion moments.

The event’s co-chairs, a committee of celebrities that ensure the night is a success, include Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Jonathan Anderson, Shou Chew — the TikTok CEO — and Zendaya. Anna Wintour curates a list of designers, who in turn invite celebrities to model their clothing at the event.

First, the highlights. Bad Bunny was dressed by Maison Margiela in a deconstructed navy blue suit with red and white stitching and red lines going down the pants. A blue headpiece, sunglasses, leather gloves, a fabric bouquet and horsehair Tabi boots complemented the look. The dark interpretation of the theme mixed with bold outfit choices checks out for a stamp of approval.

At the beginning of the carpet, Zendaya flaunted a Maison Margiela couture dress that was a re-interpretation of a Dior spring/summer 1999 dress. The blue and green colors along with the grapevine adornments perfectly fit the dress code.

Toward the end of the carpet, Zendaya introduced a new costume to the gala. The black ruffled corset dress with a long train was vintage Givenchy, and a softer face and bouquet of roses as a headpiece solidified her as a prominent figure of the night.

Other notable looks included Lana Del Rey in a nude sheer tulle Alexander McQueen gown with hawthorn branches that reference an archival fall/winter 2006 design; Colman Domingo in a oversized white caped blazer and black trousers created by Willy Chavarria while holding white calla lilies in tribute to the late André Leon Talley and Chadwick Boseman; Wisdom Kaye in a custom tattered red “The Burnt Red Rose” Robert Wun ensemble; and Tyla in a Balmain gown sculpted entirely of sand that accentuated her body exquisitely.

Many stars took a “time”-focused approach that caught me off-guard at first sight. Yet as more guests walked up the steps of the Met, my appreciation for their attire increased. Ben Simmons in Thom Browne held a briefcase with a clock on it, Isabelle Huppert, dressed by Balenciaga, recreated a Callot Soeurs 12-foot-long white mermaid bride dress and Kim Kardashian wore a cozy Maison Margiela gray cardigan top while sporting a silver floral chain-mail dress that hugged her waist.

There were many, though, who strayed from the theme unsuccessfully. Barry Keoghan donned a brown suede Burberry suit that screams Willy Wonka, Michelle Yeoh wore a crinkled Balenciaga aluminum foil gown and Michael Shannon boasted a black and white Balenciaga suit, holding a $1,850 bag of chips.

This year’s Met Gala was one to remember, both for the amazing looks and for those who oddly stood out, such as Doja Cat wearing a wet white Vetements T-shirt. “The Garden of Time” will only tell if next year’s theme will have the same enthralling effect as this one.

Email: [email protected]
X: @alexbespeakin

Related Stories:
Louis Vuitton Goes Western for Fall, Winter 2024
Willy Chavarria brings the emotion to New York Fashion Week
Best Threads (Clothing Store): Crossroads Trading
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Young girl wearing a bow sits to the left of Sia costumed in a fluffy pink wardrobe on a pink background.
Sia aims to return and reboot image with ‘Reasonable Woman’
A woman reaching out her arm
Red Theater’s ‘Hamlet’ embarks on poignant emotional journey
The cast of “The Great Sea Serpent” portrays sea creatures using puppets and physical movement.
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
Although “Radical Optimism” succeeds in sounding groovy and worthy of a dance floor, the album lacks cohesion and depth.
Liner Notes: ‘Radical Optimism’ falls short of Dua Lipa’s past work
Polerize opens the show with angry undertones to emphasize the importance of destigmatizing sex work.
Polerize destigmatizes sex work, empowers performers through NU’s first pole dance show
13 pictures of Northwestern students under “WANTED” posters
‘Previously on Big Brother:’ Reality TV meets NU theatre community
More in Latest Stories
Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too
Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too
A train in a train station.
State lawmakers reveal public transportation agency consolidation plan
The student vloggers were inspired by videos that they watched about college life.
Student vloggers capture their college experience on video
The billboard will remain in Evanston until Wednesday morning.
Accuracy in Media calls for University President Michael Schill’s resignation through billboard on wheels
Student filling in a heart drawn on a sidewalk with pink chalk in front of messages reading “SAVE BESSIE RHODES” and “I (heart) BESSIE RHODES.”
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
More in Top Stories
NU students said they have encountered sexism in the economics department.
Students navigate gender bias in the Economics Department
The outside of a brick hospital with a white van outside.
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
After SAFC received requests ranging from $3.3 million to $3.95 million, it was able to allocate $2.15 million to student groups this year.
University provides additional $707,000 to Mayfest, A&O, NUDM
Student band Itsumo performed Mayonaka no Door” by Miki Matsubara.
JASA, Japan Club host Bunkasai festival, providing traditional foods, activities, performances
An “I Voted” sticker on a purple polka dot background.
New Illinois law prohibits political parties from adding candidates to November ballot
Schill will appear at a May 23 committee hearing alongside the presidents of Rutgers University and the University of California, Los Angeles.
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in