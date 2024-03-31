Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NUDM celebrates 50th anniversary, raises over $340,000 for charity
April 1, 2024
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
April 1, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night
April 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3459 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
2
951 Views
Northwestern Undergraduate Premedical Scholars Program offers juniors early acceptance to Feinberg
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor • March 27, 2024
3
683 Views
Segal directors respond to student allegations on unsafe working environment
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • March 28, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Chicago State, falls to Big Ten foes Michigan and Michigan State

Senior+Saiprakash+Goli+prepares+to+hit+the+ball.+Goli+won+in+straight+sets+in+his+match+against+Chicago+State+Sunday.
Daily file photo by Carlotta Angiolillo
Senior Saiprakash Goli prepares to hit the ball. Goli won in straight sets in his match against Chicago State Sunday.
Charlie Spungin, Reporter
March 31, 2024

The Combe Tennis Center hosted a trio of matches this weekend, as Northwestern took on Michigan, No. 18 Michigan State and Chicago State.

The Wildcats’ Friday night tilt against the Wolverines marked their first Big Ten home matchup. Michigan (10-10, 4-0 Big Ten) handily defeated NU (7-14, 1-3 Big Ten) 4-0.

The visitors managed to capture the doubles point after their No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams prevailed.

The Wolverines’ No. 1 doubles team of Gavin Young and Jacob Bickersteth — the 27th-ranked doubles team in the country — won the set 7-5 against the ’Cats’ duo of senior Gleb Blekher and junior Felix Nordby.

For the No. 3 doubles match, sophomore Chad Miller and senior Saiprakash Goli fell 6-3 to Michigan’s Bjorn Swenson and Mert Oral.

NU didn’t improve in singles play. 

Miller, the ’Cats’ No. 6, hastily fell to Nicholas Steiglehner 6-3, 6-4. At the No. 1 spot, Young — ranked 15th nationally in singles — defeated NU senior Presley Thieneman 6-4, 6-4. The matchup concluded on Court Five once freshman Greyson Casey was defeated by Will Cooksey 7-6(4), 6-2.

The remaining three matches were unfinished, but the ’Cats were in position to win each of them. No. 2 Blekher was set to enter a third set against Bickersteth, the 125th ranked player in the nation and a top-15 player in the Big Ten. No. 3 Goli was up 6-4, 4-4 when the match concluded, and No. 4 Nordby was one game into his third set.

NU’s busy weekend continued Sunday afternoon against No. 18 Michigan State (18-3, 4-0 Big Ten), the third-ranked team in the Big Ten. The result was similar to Friday night, as the ’Cats fell to the Spartans 5-2.

Unlike Friday night, however, NU won the doubles point in shocking fashion. After the No. 2 pairing of Casey and Thieneman defeated the 68th nationally ranked duo of Ronald Hohmann III and Sebastien Collard 6-3, the No. 1 doubles match was the surprise of the weekend.

Michigan State’s duo of Ozan Baris and Max Sheldon is the No. 3 ranked doubles team in the country, but Blekher and Nordby brought their A-game and played the role of giant-slayers, defeating Baris and Sheldon 6-3.

Although NU won the doubles point, singles play was a different narrative. The ’Cats won just one of five matches, as No. 4 Nordby defeated Sheldon 5-7, 6-4, [10-8]. Of the remaining five matches, four were straight set losses for NU.

Facing the 34th ranked player in the nation in Hohmann III, Blekher was defeated 7-6(4), 6-0 at the No. 2 spot. No. 3 Goli lost 6-3, 6-3, while No. 5 Casey lost 6-3, 6-1. No. 6 Miller lost 6-3, 6-3.

At the No. 1 spot, Thieneman brought his momentum from his doubles victory to battle against the nation’s No. 11 Baris, who also ranks as the Big Ten’s best player. Baris prevailed 7-6(2), 5-7, [10-8], but Thieneman broke his five-match drought of failing to win a set in a singles match.

The ’Cats’ last opponent of the weekend was Chicago State (3-17, 0-4 Horizon), topping off NU’s non-conference schedule. Unlike the day’s earlier defeat, the hosts bounced back en route to a 4-0 victory.

Continuing the doubles success from earlier in the day, the ’Cats won the doubles point to open the matchup. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Miller and Goli took care of business in less than 20 minutes, defeating Percy Siercke and Andrei-Rares Negrut 6-0.

The No. 1 doubles spot, belonging to Blekher and Nordby, notched its second victory of the day, defeating Pedro Alvarez and Max Sandoval 6-4.

Miller and Goli’s momentum from their doubles match clearly rolled over to singles play. No. 6 Miller dominated Negrut 6-1, 6-2, the best match of his career. Goli, who played at the No. 2 slot in this match, won 6-0, 6-3, against Rodrigo Alves. Both players won in straight sets after suffering straight set losses earlier in the day.

Blekher, typically the No. 2 for the ’Cats, did not suit up against Chicago State for singles play. Junior Max Bengtsson moved into the No. 5 slot, playing his first career match. He beat Siercke 6-4, 6-1. The remaining matches were unfinished, as NU’s three straight set victories clinched its victory.

The ’Cats will return to the court in Madison to face Wisconsin on April 5.

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories: 

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern picks up wins against No. 8 Duke, UIC, falls to Oregon

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Clemson, IUPUI, falls to No. 21 Alabama

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern swept in season series by No. 8 Harvard
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Beyoncé’s new album “COWBOY CARTER” has sparked debate from country music fans and the BeyHive alike.
Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ sparks commentary from country fans, BeyHive alike — but is there overlap between the two?
Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman prepares for a pitch. Freeman collected five RBIs in Northwestern’s game against Nebraska Sunday.
Baseball: Northwestern swept by Nebraska in opening Big Ten series, but shows sign of offensive potential
A woman plays the temir komuz, the Kyrgyz jaw harp.
Kyrgyz Community Center hosts Nowruz celebrations at Main Library Plaza as part of decolonization initiative
Bad Bunny performs at the United Center for the first night of the “Most Wanted Tour.”
Benito is back: Bad Bunny fans pack United Center ahead of Easter Weekend
Northwestern sophomore attacker Madison Taylor weaves toward the goal during the Wildcats’ 22-11 win over Rutgers Saturday. Taylor and graduate student attacker Izzy Scane each scored a team-high four goals.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern downs Rutgers 22-11 in Senior Night spectacle
A bulldozer sits in front of a pile of rubble. There is also a building to the left of the bulldozer.
Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion
More in Men's Tennis
Tennis player Gleb Blekher holds out his tennis racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern swept in season series by No. 8 Harvard
A tennis player in a black shirt and a white hat lifts up his racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Clemson, IUPUI, falls to No. 21 Alabama
Tennis player Saiprakash Goli pumps his fist and screams in celebration.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern picks up wins against No. 8 Duke, UIC, falls to Oregon
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Senior Saiprakash Goli celebrates a point.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern comes up winless against Memphis, Louisville
A tennis player in a black jersey and baseball cap holding a neon yellow racket with black stripes looks to the right.
Men's Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener
More in Sports
Sophomore outfielder Kelsey Nader swings at a pitch. Nader logged six hits in Northwestern’s series against Ohio State this past weekend.
Softball: Northwestern wins away series against Ohio State
Senior Maria Shusharina prepares to hit the ball.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to in-state rival Illinois
Northwestern baseball players Preston Knott and Owen McElfatrick celebrate on the field after they score.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska
Junior defender Sammy White attempts to evade Rutgers midfielder Cassidy Spilis during Saturday night’s game. White made her return against the Scarlet Knights after missing six consecutive games with a lower-body injury.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s Sammy White makes long-awaited return in 22-11 victory over Rutgers
Northwestern huddles in a game against Ohio State
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones
Northwestern huddles during a game against Penn State last year.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in