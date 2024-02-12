Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
34° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 202 board discusses early college programs, efforts to improve literacy and numeracy
February 13, 2024
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar
February 12, 2024
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
February 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
786 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
740 Views
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 8, 2024
3
568 Views
Evanston band Alongside Harold’s country-Americana sound sticks to its local roots
Lydia Plahn, Reporter • February 8, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Clemson, IUPUI, falls to No. 21 Alabama

A+tennis+player+in+a+black+shirt+and+a+white+hat+lifts+up+his+racket.
Daily file photo by Ziye Wang
Senior Presley Thieneman holds his racket.
Jacob Hare, Reporter
February 12, 2024

It was an eventful weekend for Northwestern as the men’s tennis team powered through an intense schedule with three matches against Clemson, Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, and No. 21 Alabama in just two days.

In their first matchup of the weekend, the Wildcats hosted the Crimson Tide for a Friday night non-conference contest at the Combe Tennis Center. However, NU struggled to find its rhythm during the early part of their match against Alabama.

In the doubles portion of the match, the ’Cats fell behind early. The Crimson Tide’s Matic Dimic and Roan Jones easily defeated sophomore Chad Miller and senior Saiprakash Goli 6-1 on Court 3. 

NU tied the match up as freshman Greyson Casey and senior Presley Thieneman defeated Andrii Zimnokh and Filip Planinsek 6-2 on Court 2. However, that momentum was quickly halted as Alabama’s Zach Foster and Enzo Aguiard earned a decisive 6-2 victory over junior Felix Nordby and senior Gleb Blekher to give Alabama the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead in the match.

Once the match switched over to singles, the ’Cats continued their trend of starting slow –– they dropped their first three matches. 

The Crimson Tide secured match point, giving them a 4-3 win, as Planinsek defeated Bleker in two sets with scores of 6-1 in the first and 7-6 in the second.

In their second match of the weekend, the hosts were able to completely turn things around as they dominated in all aspects against Clemson Sunday afternoon at the Combe Tennis Center.

Unlike their first match, NU got off to a blazing hot start in the doubles portion as Casey and Thieneman defeated Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic 7-5 on Court 2. Then, Blekher and Nordby clinched the doubles point as they narrowly beat Noa Vukadin and Max Smith 7-6 on Court 1.

The ’Cats continued their impressive outing against Clemson as they won the first three singles matches against the Tigers to grab the match point. NU defeated the Tigers 6-1, giving them their fourth win of the young season.

In their third and final weekend match, the ’Cats once again played host as they took on IUPUI in a nightcap matchup.

The ’Cats had a nearly identical performance in the doubles portion of the match against IUPUI as against Clemson, winning the first two matches to give them the doubles point. 

NU nabbed the clinching point as Blekher and Nordby took a commanding 6-1 victory over Kamil Kozerski and Emil Jankowski.

Once the match switched to singles, the hosts’ domination persisted. The ’Cats only needed three matches to clinch the winning point, as Norby beat Jankowski in two sets with scores of 6-4 and 6-2, securing the match for NU. 

The ’Cats will look to notch their third consecutive victory Friday night when they travel to Murfreesboro, TN to take on the Blue Raiders.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JacobKHare

Related Stories:

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern picks up wins against No. 8 Duke, UIC, falls to Oregon

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern comes up winless against Memphis, Louisville

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A golfer putts a ball.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown
Yasmeen Elagha said she has heard nothing from the White House or Israeli government since her relatives went missing.
Q&A: Palestinian law student seeks safe return of family members in Gaza
On Saturday, the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations, close to 500 students flocked to the Tech Ryan Auditorium for a sold-out Chinese New Year Gala.
Northwestern organizations provide ‘home away from home’ for Lunar New Year
A lacrosse player in a white and purple uniform and another in a blue and orange uniform run with lacrosse sticks as they chase a yellow ball in the air.
Captured: Lacrosse: ‘Cats power through home opener, win 18-15
In his talk at the Technology and Social Behavior Ph.D. program’s winter colloquium, UChicago Prof. Chenhao Tan drew connections between human decision making and AI’s predictive process.
University of Chicago professor talks human-centered AI, improved decision making at Technology and Social Behavior Colloquium
A pianist playing the piano in front of an orchestra and a conductor.
Seong-Jin Cho and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra dazzle with Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kernis
More in Men's Tennis
Tennis player Saiprakash Goli pumps his fist and screams in celebration.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern picks up wins against No. 8 Duke, UIC, falls to Oregon
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Senior Saiprakash Goli celebrates a point.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern comes up winless against Memphis, Louisville
A tennis player in a black jersey and baseball cap holding a neon yellow racket with black stripes looks to the right.
Men's Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener
A man in a black shirt and black shorts swings a tennis racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in NCAA tournament despite impressive matches against UCLA, Kentucky
A man wearing a black shirt and black shorts holds back his tennis racket as the yellow tennis ball comes.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern breezes through quarterfinals, falls in semifinals of Big Ten Tournament
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg goes for a shot past Penn State graduate student forward Qudus Wahab.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern relies on physicality and aggressiveness in 68-63 win over Penn State
Player in gothic jersey comes to a set.
Baseball: What to know ahead of Northwestern’s trip to The Big Easy for opening series against Tulane
Players in purple jerseys celebrate win.
Softball: Northwestern goes 4-1 at season opening Kajikawa Classic
Two tennis players celebrate with a high-five, wearing black Northwestern attire. They are surrounded by other teammates.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern drops close matchup against Vanderbilt
A group of female runners line up before the start of a race on an indoor track.
Northwestern excels in unseeded races, Ava Earl crushes personal record at Valentine Invitational
A Northwestern fencer in a white and purple uniform points a saber at an athlete wearing white and red, who is lunging with their saber.
Fencing: Northwestern picks up four wins, falls to hosts UNC at Tar Heel Duals
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in