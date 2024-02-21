Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
50° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU Declassified: Meet me downtown
February 21, 2024
Lake Forest College professor talks Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable’s legacy at EPL
February 21, 2024
Gibson: How not to fight antisemitism at Northwestern
February 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
493 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
2
464 Views
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • February 18, 2024
3
437 Views
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 to announce next superintendent in March
Anavi Prakash, Assistant Audio Editor • February 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern readies for road clash against No. 20 Colorado

Northwestern%E2%80%99s+attack+celebrates+a+goal+against+Marquette+Monday.+The+%E2%80%98Cats+will+face+No.+20+Colorado+in+Boulder+Thursday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Northwestern’s attack celebrates a goal against Marquette Monday. The ‘Cats will face No. 20 Colorado in Boulder Thursday.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
February 21, 2024

Three days after thrashing Marquette 21-3, No. 4 Northwestern will take on No. 20 Colorado in the first of a two-game road spell Thursday. The Boulder-based battle marks the first regular season matchup between the two teams since 2018.

The nonconference foes — who last met in a 2023 preseason scrimmage at the hosts’ indoor practice facility — make up two of just four top-25 ranked teams located outside the Eastern time zone. 

Although the Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) carry a 3-1 advantage in the squads’ all-time series, the Buffaloes (3-0, 0-0 PAC-12) took their only home contest against NU in an 11-10 overtime triumph seven seasons ago.

Colorado’s campaign began with a close 16-15 defeat of Louisville before the Buffaloes knocked off then-No. 14 Penn State for their first top-15 road victory since 2019 — the same season when Colorado coach Ann Elliott Whidden’s team last made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Fresh off last Sunday’s victory in a Philadelphia defensive dogfight against Saint Joseph’s, Colorado looks to lock up its best start to a season since 2022 and first victory over a top-10 team since a March 2017 takedown of then-No. 6 Penn State.

With the ‘Cats seeking another opportunity to put their South Bend struggles firmly on the backburner, Thursday morning’s mountainous melee at Kittredge Field promises to be a barnburner between two tournament-caliber teams. 

Here are a few storylines to monitor as NU travels west for a duel in the Rocky Mountains.

Several familiar faces on the opposing sideline

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller boasts one of the sport’s most extensive coaching trees, so it’s no surprise to see a former Wildcat spanning the opposing sideline. Elliott Whidden graduated from NU in 2007, winning three consecutive national titles and spearheading Amonte Hiller’s stout defense.

After her career with the ‘Cats, Elliott Whidden coached for Amonte Hiller’s Wildcat Elite club and served as an assistant coach at New Trier High School in 2008. She returned to Amonte Hiller’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2009, where she’d win three more national titles in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Elliott Whidden assumed the Buffaloes’ helm in March 2012 as the program’s inaugural head coach and hasn’t looked back since. Eyeing a proverbial program resurgence, Elliott Whidden targeted a familiar face from NU.

Colorado attacker Eve Hritzuk arrived in Boulder this past fall after four seasons with the ‘Cats. Hritzuk played a reserve role on the Lake Show, appearing in 13 games during the 2023 season.

The Alberta, Canada native took the change of scenery in stride, scoring six goals — including the game winner — and adding an assist in the season opener. Hritzuk has tallied at least a point in three starts, recording eight goals and two assists.

Expect Hritzuk to play a pivotal role in both the attack and on the draw circle Thursday.

Player to watch: sophomore midfielder Jess Peluso

Following a stellar freshman season with the Buffaloes, Colorado midfielder Jess Peluso seems to have taken the essential second-year leap at this early juncture. An East Islip, New York product, Peluso was a proven program centerpiece on Long Island — and she’s solidifying her role as a gritty player whose impact transcends stat sheets.

Last season, Peluso scooped 19 ground balls and racked up 10 caused turnovers in 17 appearances. Now, she’s set to see those figures skyrocket in 2024. 

Nabbing six caused turnovers and four ground balls in three starts, the reigning PAC-12 defensive player of the week will look to complicate matters for the ‘Cats Thursday.

NU’s key to victory — get Taylor involved early and often

Surprisingly, Amonte Hiller’s most lethal attacking threat — disregarding dangers to cameramen behind the cage — hasn’t been graduate student attacker Izzy Scane or Erin Coykendall.

Instead, sophomore attacker Madison Taylor has carried over her fiery freshman form and presented a downright unstoppable dimension at times. Taylor said she’s been “focusing on the little things” this season and playing for her teammates. 

With a team-high 10 goals and five assists thus far, she’s surely reaped the rewards of her approach. Fresh off a four-goal, two-assist display against Marquette Monday, Taylor will once again be expected to spark significant scoring production Thursday. 

The ‘Cats are at their best when the Wantagh, New York native sets the game’s tempo and showcases her blistering speed in open space. While she’s had the tendency to have quiet spurts, NU should look her way from the opening draw.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern dismantles Marquette 21-3

Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern’s Samantha Smith shores up draw against Marquette

Rapid Recap: No. 8 Notre Dame 14, No. 1 Northwestern 10
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Northwestern’s Madison Taylor celebrates, her hands in the air and her back turned to the camera, after a goal.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern dismantles Marquette 21-3
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Marquette on Monday. Taylor scored four goals in Northwestern’s 21-3 win over the Golden Eagles.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates Marquette in 21-3 blowout
Junior midfielder Samantha Smith gets set against Marquette Monday. Smith corralled five draw controls versus the Golden Eagles.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern’s Samantha Smith shores up draw against Marquette
Girl in white uniform holds stick and runs for ball.
Rapid Recap: No. 8 Notre Dame 14, No. 1 Northwestern 10
Five Northwestern lacrosse players hug and celebrate while holding their lacrosse sticks.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern chases ninth national title
Senior defender Kendall Halpern gets set against Syracuse Saturday. Halpern tallied three caused turnovers and three ground balls in the victory.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern survives late No. 5 Syracuse surge in 18-15 season opening victory
More in Latest Stories
Entering Thursday’s contest against Michigan, Boo Buie is on the cusp of program history.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern looks to continue winning ways against Michigan, Buie approaches history
City Council is expected to vote on a community responder program at its Feb. 26 meeting.
Proposed community responder program could offer alternative to police
The Mitchell Museum is rebranding to focus on Indigenous tribes in the Chicago and Great Lakes region. Their new mission involves education, advocacy and awareness about the tribes.
Mitchell Museum to rebrand, emphasize local Native cultures
Alex Edelman is a stand-up comedian from New York City.
Comedian Alex Edelman quips about ongoing tour, creative process at NU Hillel
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
Last year, NU Concrete Canoe competed in Duluth, Minnesota with the theme “Rock N’ Row.”
Meet Concrete Canoe, the engineering club learning to make concrete float
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 50
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a 3-pointer.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rides Langborg’s 26 points in bounce-back victory over Indiana
Northwestern baseball players high-five at Tulane.
Baseball: Northwestern falls to Tulane on opening weekend
Junior infielder Grace Nieto crosses home plate.
Softball: Northwestern goes 1-1 in shortened weekend due to weather
Senior center Matthew Nicholson attacks the rim against Indiana Sunday. Nicholson tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.
Men’s Basketball: Nicholson’s post presence transcends stat sheet in Northwestern’s victory at Indiana
Graduate student guard Boo Buie attempts an inside look.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Indiana 72
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in