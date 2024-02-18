Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
24° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Community choirs come together for musical celebration of L. Stanley Davis
February 19, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rides Langborg’s 26 points in bounce-back victory over Indiana
February 18, 2024
Baseball: Northwestern falls to Tulane on opening weekend
February 18, 2024
Trending Stories
1
755 Views
Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement
Nicole Markus, Staff Managing Editor • February 14, 2024
2
557 Views
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • February 16, 2024
3
406 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Vacancies down in the Evanston Police Department amid discussion of new station

In+mid-2022%2C+EPD+had+a+high+of+27+vacancies+in+the+department.+As+of+Jan.+10%2C+there+were+17+vacancies.+
Daily file illustration by Emily Lichty
In mid-2022, EPD had a high of 27 vacancies in the department. As of Jan. 10, there were 17 vacancies.
Misha Oberoi, Copy Editor
February 18, 2024

After severe staffing cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Evanston Police Department has been taking measures to fill its vacancies. 

In mid-2022, EPD had a high of 27 vacancies in the department. As of Jan. 10, there were 17 vacancies. 

“We’re filling faster than we’re losing,” EPD Cmdr. Ryan Glew told The Daily. 

Glew said officers’ compensations at the EPD were lagging in comparison to other departments before City Council voted to boost pay, with a gross wage increase of 26% over the next four years, in January 2023. 

Officer Juan Navarrete said that Police Chief Schenita Stewart, who was appointed to head EPD in September 2022, was a big proponent of the wage increase.

Navarrete, who previously worked at the Chicago Police Department and joined EPD in November 2022, said he also appreciates how Stewart has been giving officers positions like detectives and supervisors, something that wouldn’t happen in the CPD. 

“A police officer is not just a police officer here, they could be a field training officer, they can be an evidence technician, they can be a detective,” he said. “You don’t really see that in Chicago. If you’re on patrol, that’s all you do.”  

EPD also promoted several officers recently, according to Navarrete. Most recently, they promoted three sergeants to commanders on Jan. 29. Navarrete said those promotions have increased morale. 

Casey Solomon, a human resources specialist for the city, said promotions can be a double-edged sword. Although they help recognize hard work, they also leave open vacancies, Solomon said. 

“Unfortunately, even though it’s in a good way because it’s going to build morale and confidence and leadership, we have people that are advancing from officer to sergeant soon. So that will unfortunately bring us back a little bit again,” he said. 

Solomon said the department’s most rewarding hiring policy has provided bonuses to officers who leave EPD if they refer someone to the department. 

These bonuses are contingent on the successful recruitment of the referred officers. Additional bonuses are given if and when the officers complete the probationary period, according to Solomon. 

Solomon said almost a third of the officers who joined the EPD since Stewart’s term began are lateral hires that came from the referral system. 

He added that the city has been more diligent about regularly posting hiring-related information on the EPD’s social media, which has also been very effective. The city now posts recruitment information and hosts interview sessions on a monthly basis. 

Last February, EPD also launched its first Spanish-speaking community police academy, which offers citizens an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the EPD. Glew said the addition has made the department more attractive to residents. 

Navarrete said he thinks the academy has helped bridge the gap between residents and law enforcement. 

“We see how individuals live from different cultural backgrounds, and they see what we go through, whether it’s training (or) how to de-escalate the situation,” Navarrete said. 

Although morale in EPD has been on an upward trajectory, some struggles like the 12-hour work shifts remain, Glew said. But he said he is optimistic about the department’s outlook — especially with talks of a new police station beginning to surface. 

At its Jan. 22 meeting, City Council discussed the possibility of rebuilding the police and fire headquarters. Some of the options considered include a rebuild at the existing site or integrating the department into a relocated or rebuilt civic center. 

“The prospect of a new police department — especially when you’re in one that’s 70 years old — that’s especially good for morale,” Glew said.

Navarrete said he feels Evanston has its priorities straight when it comes to being there for its officers. 

He added that Stewart has especially helped “personify the badge” and made officers feel like more than just officers.

“The biggest thing is that they (officers) believe that this is a place where they can grow their career,” Navarrete said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Evanston Police Department faces high resignations 

Evanston Police Department reassigns Community Policing Unit members 

Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council Evanston Police deliver update on crime trends, community relations 
More to Discover
More in City
Ume Tea opened last week at 618 ½ Church St. in Evanston.
Ume Tea brings creative boba flavors to Evanston
FlowersFlowers, a 2023 grant recipient, used Sustain Evanston to fund composting services for a year.
A year after receiving Sustain Evanston grants, local businesses reflect on sustainability efforts
Despite the TEAACH Act’s historical significance, teachers find it difficult to implement at ETHS.
In its second year, TEAACH Act faces implementation challenges at ETHS
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
Yolande Wilburn started her tenure at Evanston Public Library three months ago. Since then, she’s been having conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion, “spaces and places” and pathways to success for Evanstonians.
Q&A: Wilburn reflects on three months at EPL, lifetime in libraries
Evanston granted a demolition permit for the Ryan Field project last week, just as its longstanding dispute with neighboring Wilmette came to a close.
Wilmette approves Ryan Field pact with Evanston despite residents’ qualms
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern Hillel’s annual MegaShabbat dinner moved to Ryan Fieldhouse this year to accommodate 500 students and faculty.
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
Senior center Matthew Nicholson attacks the rim against Indiana Sunday. Nicholson tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.
Men’s Basketball: Nicholson’s post presence transcends stat sheet in Northwestern’s victory at Indiana
Graduate student guard Boo Buie attempts an inside look.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Indiana 72
Northwestern’s Melannie Daley jumps, shooting the ball. An opponent tries to block.
Rapid Recap: Minnesota 88, Northwestern 63
Girl in white uniform holds stick and runs for ball.
Rapid Recap: No. 8 Notre Dame 14, No. 1 Northwestern 10
Sign that reads “Colectivo Coffee” over a patio.
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
More in Top Stories
Northwestern’s Boo Buie pushes past a double team effort by Nebraska forwards Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
Associated Student Government leaders, in collaboration with the Office of Student Affairs, are exploring ways to make the SOFO transaction process more accessible to student groups.
‘An incredible burden’: ASG leaders, NU administrators detail efforts to reform student group funding transaction process
Northwestern Aviation Club hosted an aviation safety seminar Thursday in Harris Hall.
Northwestern Aviation Club hosts safety seminar in Daniel Perelman’s memory
Students and faculty listen to SMU history Prof. Johan Elverskog’s talk on how the Uyghurs began practicing Buddhism before adopting Islam.
Johan Elverskog discusses the Uyghurs’ gradual transition to Buddhism over 1,000 years ago
Four people sit and talk at the front of a crowded lecture hall, and one person holds a microphone.
Northwestern students find their perfect match in ‘Studio 22’s Live Dating Show’
Buie dribbles the ball forward as a player in a red jersey presses his hand against his face
Rapid Recap: Rutgers 63, Northwestern 60
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in