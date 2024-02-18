Vacancies down in the Evanston Police Department amid discussion of new station

After severe staffing cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Evanston Police Department has been taking measures to fill its vacancies.

In mid-2022, EPD had a high of 27 vacancies in the department. As of Jan. 10, there were 17 vacancies.

“We’re filling faster than we’re losing,” EPD Cmdr. Ryan Glew told The Daily.

Glew said officers’ compensations at the EPD were lagging in comparison to other departments before City Council voted to boost pay, with a gross wage increase of 26% over the next four years, in January 2023.

Officer Juan Navarrete said that Police Chief Schenita Stewart, who was appointed to head EPD in September 2022, was a big proponent of the wage increase.

Navarrete, who previously worked at the Chicago Police Department and joined EPD in November 2022, said he also appreciates how Stewart has been giving officers positions like detectives and supervisors, something that wouldn’t happen in the CPD.

“A police officer is not just a police officer here, they could be a field training officer, they can be an evidence technician, they can be a detective,” he said. “You don’t really see that in Chicago. If you’re on patrol, that’s all you do.”

EPD also promoted several officers recently, according to Navarrete. Most recently, they promoted three sergeants to commanders on Jan. 29. Navarrete said those promotions have increased morale.

Casey Solomon, a human resources specialist for the city, said promotions can be a double-edged sword. Although they help recognize hard work, they also leave open vacancies, Solomon said.

“Unfortunately, even though it’s in a good way because it’s going to build morale and confidence and leadership, we have people that are advancing from officer to sergeant soon. So that will unfortunately bring us back a little bit again,” he said.

Solomon said the department’s most rewarding hiring policy has provided bonuses to officers who leave EPD if they refer someone to the department.

These bonuses are contingent on the successful recruitment of the referred officers. Additional bonuses are given if and when the officers complete the probationary period, according to Solomon.

Solomon said almost a third of the officers who joined the EPD since Stewart’s term began are lateral hires that came from the referral system.

He added that the city has been more diligent about regularly posting hiring-related information on the EPD’s social media, which has also been very effective. The city now posts recruitment information and hosts interview sessions on a monthly basis.

Last February, EPD also launched its first Spanish-speaking community police academy, which offers citizens an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the EPD. Glew said the addition has made the department more attractive to residents.

Navarrete said he thinks the academy has helped bridge the gap between residents and law enforcement.

“We see how individuals live from different cultural backgrounds, and they see what we go through, whether it’s training (or) how to de-escalate the situation,” Navarrete said.

Although morale in EPD has been on an upward trajectory, some struggles like the 12-hour work shifts remain, Glew said. But he said he is optimistic about the department’s outlook — especially with talks of a new police station beginning to surface.

At its Jan. 22 meeting, City Council discussed the possibility of rebuilding the police and fire headquarters. Some of the options considered include a rebuild at the existing site or integrating the department into a relocated or rebuilt civic center.

“The prospect of a new police department — especially when you’re in one that’s 70 years old — that’s especially good for morale,” Glew said.

Navarrete said he feels Evanston has its priorities straight when it comes to being there for its officers.

He added that Stewart has especially helped “personify the badge” and made officers feel like more than just officers.

“The biggest thing is that they (officers) believe that this is a place where they can grow their career,” Navarrete said.

