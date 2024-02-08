Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
54° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates
February 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska
February 8, 2024
Piven Theatre named NEA grant recipient for supporting artists with developmental disabilities
February 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6025 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
3031 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board February 5, 2024
3
2992 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Piven Theatre named NEA grant recipient for supporting artists with developmental disabilities

The+grant+will+help+support+instructors+and+keep+the+class+free%2C+according+to+Piven+Artistic+Director+Jennifer+Green.
Sofia Sorochinskaia/Daily Senior Staffer
The grant will help support instructors and keep the class free, according to Piven Artistic Director Jennifer Green.
Jack Ververis, Reporter
February 8, 2024

Kevin D’Ambrosio has worked as a stage and voice actor for more than two decades, but he said he’s rarely seen projects like the Piven Empowerment through Enrichment Program.

“As a person with a disability, to have a community that is supported and celebrated — that’s the meaning of life right there,” D’Ambrosio said.

PEEP, an improvisation program for adults with developmental disabilities, has run since 2004 as a part of Evanston’s Piven Theatre Workshop — a long-standing performance space and acting workshop located at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center.

Now, Piven Theatre stands to receive $15,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its PEEP program.

Donna Osowski has been a part of Piven since 2006, and is currently the education and community partnership manager at the theatre. She became the PEEP lead in June 2022, helping organize and teach with two other instructors.

“Everybody needs to be seen,” Osowski said. “I think it can be so easy to not give everyone a chance to be seen and heard in the world, and I think having theatre helps that.”

While the program initially served acting teachers, it quickly shifted to students. In the eight-class course, participants go through a variety of acting and ensemble games, like mirroring each other’s expressions and movements. 

“We don’t do scripted material so much,” Osowski said. “It’s in the moment, trying to listen to an individual.” 

The program culminates in an open workshop, where friends and family can visit and see the players’ progress —, and an invitation into the wider PEEP improv performance ensemble.

The program offers numerous accessibility options and plenty of time for actors to catch up with one another. However, both D’Ambrosio and Osowski emphasized its similarity to other theater classes at Piven.

“It’s about working with each individual to find the best way for everyone to communicate with each other,” Osowski said. “But, in some ways, that’s pretty much any acting class.”

The grant wasn’t exactly unexpected — the theater received $10,000 from the endowment in 2022 — but it was certainly appreciated, said Piven Artistic Director Jennifer Green.

“Anyone in the arts is pleasantly surprised when funding continues,” Green said. “But we were thrilled that, after taking a look at the program, they saw that it was meaningful and important to the community for it to continue.”

While the roughly 15-person class sometimes requires a waiting list, it’s also always been free, thanks to a variety of grants throughout its nearly 20-year history.

Green said the grant is unlikely to go toward any specific expansions in the program and will instead help support the instructors and keep the class free.

“It’s not just the cost of the individual class but the wider infrastructure that supports it,” Green said. “It means that once the dollar comes in, that dollar can be used to help educate and offer new opportunities for artists.”

Spring courses will begin Feb. 28. Students unsure about the program should come by and watch a class and see if it’s for them, Osowski said.

“If you look to the wider world of theatre, often disabled artists are unrepresented.” Green said. “This was a way to really center the experiences and stories of this community.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jackververis

Related Stories:

Evanston Arts Council brings together creative community at local art mixer

Evanston Y.O.U. to upgrade MakerSpace technology with grant money

Evanston organizations support, encourage emerging youth artists
More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
Local artists converse at the Evanston Arts Council’s mixer Wednesday night.
Evanston Arts Council brings together creative community at local art mixer
Y.O.U. plans to upgrade its MakerSpace technology with more than $32,000 in grant money received in November.
Evanston Y.O.U. to upgrade MakerSpace technology with grant money
One of the artist studios on the second floor of Art Makers Outpost. The seven visual artists and three musicians rent 24/7 access to the space and use it to create and collaborate.
Evanston organizations support, encourage emerging youth artists
Kemone Hendricks, who also organizes the annual Evanston Juneteenth Parade, founded the Creative Dance Team Program in 2020 after seeing a lack of education regarding Juneteenth in schools.
Juneteenth Creative Dance Team Program set to return after two-year hiatus
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
Evanston Made’s group show features various photography and mixed media works.
Evanston Made exhibits ‘painstaking’ photography, mixed media art
More in City
Bessie Rhodes currently offers the bilingual Two-Way Immersion program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Bessie Rhodes parents remain concerned about future of bilingual Two-Way Immersion program
A northbound Union Pacific-North Line train leaves Davis Street station in downtown Evanston on Thursday.
A week after ticketing meltdown, Metra still faces issues on Ventra app
Demolition crews rolled in about two weeks ago at Ryan Field, but the actual start of razing the football stadium remains up in the air.
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
The city is now poised to leave the Georgian Revival-style building at 2100 Ridge Ave. that has been the heart of Evanston civic life since 1979 before the end of the year.
Downtown lease sparks concerns over cost, transparency amid discussion on Civic Center’s future
Mayor Daniel Biss spoke about the process to revamp Evanston’s comprehensive plan and zoning code.
City launches Envision Evanston 2045 to overhaul comprehensive plan, zoning code
Salon professionals in Evanston and Chicago have expressed confusion and frustration over a 2017 Illinois law requiring a one-hour domestic violence and sexual assault awareness training.
Illinois domestic violence prevention law has mixed reception amidst introduction at nationwide level
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli looks to unleash a shot against Nebraska. Martinelli poured in 15 points Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Martinelli steps up in Berry’s stead, helps seal Nebraska victory
Stanley Cups, a drink tumbler, has found a cult following, as its tumblers consistently sell out in stores nationwide.
Students weigh in on Stanleys amid tumblers’ soaring popularity
A lacrosse player cradles the ball in her stick and runs down the field.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern gears up for season opener against No. 5 Syracuse
Northwestern travels to Arizona to kick off its 2024 season.
Softball: Northwestern prepares to kick off its season at the Kajikawa Classic
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in