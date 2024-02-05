Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
February 5, 2024
Meet the Bienen alums, faculty nominated in the 2024 Grammy Awards
February 5, 2024
Students Publishing Company responds to petition relating to tampering case
February 5, 2024
Trending Stories
1
12067 Views
‘A mortal attack by a neighboring city’: Wilmette residents urge litigation against Evanston, challenge Ryan Field rebuild
Beatrice Villaflor, Assistant Illustrations Editor • January 31, 2024
2
3136 Views
Gallery: Last glimpse at nearly century-old Ryan Field before demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 1, 2024
3
2048 Views
Letter calls on Students Publishing Company to drop criminal complaint against two students connected with imitated copies of The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City revamps Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s dance, invites all kids to bring “someone special”

Kids+and+families+from+Evanston+and+nearby+towns+attend+the+K.I.S.S+dance+organized+by+the+city+at+Fleetwood-Jourdain+Community+Center+Sunday.+
Misha Oberoi/The Daily Northwestern
Kids and families from Evanston and nearby towns attend the K.I.S.S dance organized by the city at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center Sunday.
Misha Oberoi, Copy Editor
February 5, 2024

Children tumbling around, blowing bubbles in the air and eating dozens of chocolates filled the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center for the city’s K.I.S.S. dance Sunday. 

K.I.S.S, which stands for Kids Invite Someone Special, was originally the Daddy-Daughter Dance event hosted at the community center annually during Valentine’s Day season. 

This year, the city broadened the audience to kids and parents of all genders, allowing them to bring “someone special.” 

“We’re just evolving with the times, with the community. We didn’t want anyone to feel left out,” said Evanston Program Coordinator Marchelle Bonner. 

The dance is open to kids of all ages and usually gets around 40 to 60 people in attendance from Evanston and nearby towns like Skokie and Wilmette, Bonner said. It was organized with the help of full-time staff and after school counselors at the community center. 

The dance is a great way for kids to bond with their families, and for the people in the city to celebrate the community that they love, Bonner said.

DJ Glenn David, who has been DJing for similar city events for years, echoes this sentiment. Although he doesn’t have any children of his own, he says he adores interacting with them.

“I get to put smiles on faces for a living. It’s a blessing,” he said.

Six-year-old Kiing Clark from Chicago attended the dance for the first time. He said his favorite activity was decorating the red paper cut-out of the “Valentine’s heart,” which he plans to hang in his home. 

Clark said he thinks Valentine’s Day is about “spreading love with everyone.”

His mother, Omega Clark, accompanied him to the dance and said she hoped he would enjoy the event and meet new people. They will be returning to the event next year, she said. 

Other activities at the event included the cha-cha dance and chicken dance. David led these after huddling in a corner with the children and convincing them to bring their partners to the dance floor. 

David also led a segment where the parents were told to imitate their children’s dance moves, leading to commotion all around the room as the children performed neat splits, somersaults and karate chops that the adults could barely keep up with. 

“I like the dancing and the activities. I like how interactive it is,” 12-year-old Ella Shortenhaus said. 

She added that her sister Abigail Shortenhaus also attended the dance with their father, and said that Valentine’s Day means “hanging out with friends and family.”

“She can be annoying at times, but she’s very special to me,” Ella Shortenhaus said. 

Skokie resident Diana Serb said she was grateful to be able to accompany her son, 13-year-old Michael Serb, to the dance and looks forward to future events. 

“The parents are coming out and taking an active role in their kid’s life — that’s the best part,” David said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

‘A time just of love’: Family Dance preserves joy amid Fleetwood-Jourdain’s uncertain future

Juneteenth Creative Dance Team Program set to return after two-year hiatus

NUDM to be only 15 hours, in Welsh-Ryan Arena 
More to Discover
More in City
The camp has hosted traditional overnight summer camps for children from third through 11th grade, as well as family camps for whole families to join in the activities, since 1924.
‘Like a small city’: Camp Echo, an Evanston fixture, celebrates centennial
Mayor Daniel Biss successfully secured the nomination to lead the local Democratic Party apparatus.
Biss to claim leadership of Evanston’s Democratic Party apparatus
Craven, who works at the Second Baptist Church of Evanston, said she began researching the Black medical professionals in Evanston after noticing a name missing from an article about early Black medical and dental school graduates forwarded to her by a colleague.
Evanston History Center hosts presentation on Black medical professionals
Both local school districts are collaborating with the Evanston Police Department for their emergency responses.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
Open Communities will monitor the Chicagoland housing management companies for the next two years.
Illinois housing management companies to settle with Open Communities for ‘discriminatory’ AI use
All families of District 65 kindergarten students can enroll in the program.
Savings for Success provides financial support for elementary school students
More in Events
Demolition crews have arrived at Ryan Field as NU moves ahead with rebuilding its stadium.
Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month
In honor of MLK Day, over 300 people joined Interfaith Action of Evanston’s fifth annual Walk for Warmth.
Despite frigid temperatures, community members fundraise in annual Walk for Warmth
MC4 Music performs Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.
Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
A stack of seven books sits atop a table where a woman sits with a dog in her hands.
Evanston Writers Workshop’s conference to return after a decade
Car decorated in blue to resemble a monster
Evanston holds annual Trunk or Treat at Robert Crown Community Center
More in Latest Stories
Graduate Student Christina Hand eyes her competition.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 23 Georgia Tech this weekend
Northwestern sophomore Megumi Oishi sang the national anthem to usher in a Wildcat sweep of the Northwestern Duals this weekend.
Fencing: Northwestern sweeps NU Duals
A Northwestern fencer in a white and purple uniform points a saber at an athlete wearing white and red, who is lunging with their saber.
Captured: Fencing: The Wildcats go undefeated at Northwestern Duals at Ryan Fieldhouse
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles the ball down the court. Buie logged a career-high 44 minutes in Northwestern’s overtime loss in Minnesota.
Men’s Basketball: Agarwal: Northwestern’s inability to close road efforts looms large in Minnesota meltdown
Northwestern Women’s Basketball player Hailey Weaver holds the orange basketball above her head.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern Cruises to Win at Home Against Wisconsin
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern builds momentum at Big Ten Triple Duals/Quad
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in