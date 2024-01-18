Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
12° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
January 19, 2024
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
January 19, 2024
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
January 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
851 Views
5 Illinois voters file petition to remove Trump from ballot
Edward Simon Cruz and Shreya Srinivasan January 16, 2024
2
594 Views
Northwestern researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 16, 2024
3
513 Views
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
Victoria Ryan, Reporter • January 14, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

21 Savage elevates trap with ‘american dream’

A+smiling+Black+man+with+dreadlocks+and+face+and+neck+tattoos+is+wearing+sunglasses+and+black+clothing+in+front+of+a+collage+of+the+album+cover+of+%E2%80%9Camerican+dream%E2%80%9D+by+21+Savage.
Illustration by Isabel Su
21 Savage released his third studio album “american dream” Friday.
Francesco Thorik-Saboia, Assistant Photo Editor
January 18, 2024

“Hard-headed, you won’t end up on a stretcher, huh? / Oh, you Usher now, you givin’ out confessions, huh?”

Clever lyrics like this are what make 21 Savage’s “american dream” an incredible third entry to his solo catalog. “american dream,” released Friday, is his first solo studio album in over five years, as his last two projects, “Her Loss” and “Savage Mode II” were collaborative efforts with Drake and Metro Boomin, respectively.

Drake, Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Offset are some of Savage’s most frequent collaborators. Savage’s work with these chart-topping artists, contributing to a successful discography of solo and collaborative albums, there’s no debating that he is one of the most popular artists of his generation in mainstream rap and trap.

Savage’s level of influence comes with high expectations, and luckily for his die-hard fanbase, he delivered with soulful beats, hard-hitting bars and impactful messages about family, love and betrayal on “american dream.”

The record opens up with Savage’s mother, Heather Carmillia Joseph, talking about her son’s aspirations and his “american dream” in a spoken word performance. 

This emotional poem is a fitting way to start the album, as it centers on Savage’s journey to becoming a successful rapper as well as his struggles throughout his life — including losing close friends to violence and incarceration, his 2019 deportation (which the album cover references through passport text) and failed relationships.

The second song, “all of me,” uses an iconic sample used by Jay-Z over 25 years ago: “Wishing on a Star” by Rose Royce. Savage spits clever lyrics with his signature, nonchalant flow over the majestic beat.

Things switch up in the next track, “redrum,” which contains multiple references to “The Shining.” The title represents a scene where a character eerily repeats “redrum” (which is ‘murder’ spelled backwards) before the infamous “Here’s Johnny!” axe-through-the-door scene is sampled at the end of the song.

“american dream” has a myriad of great featured artists, including Travis Scott, Summer Walker and Doja Cat. Lil Durk takes the cake for the album’s best feature on “dangerous.”

Compelling lyrics like, “And they almost got inside his head, what they sayin’ to him? (Free Steve) / And all them killers that you look up to, I’m the man to them” make Durk’s feature a must play on this album.

The best song on the LP is “prove it,” which features Summer Walker. She sings a gorgeous chorus over a stunning soul instrumental. Savage performs heartfelt lyrics like: “When I’m with you, it’s a safe space / Baby, you bringin’ me peace / You know how it get in the streets / Ain’t none of it shallow, it’s deep.”

The last track, “dark days” has Savage providing wisdom to misguided youth with lyrics like “I know it might sound lame, but just stay in school / They got a place that they put people who don’t follow rules,” where he tells listeners to avoid incarceration. Another short spoken word piece by his mother closes out the song beautifully, speaking about success and accomplishments.

I wasn’t sure if 21 Savage would be able to top his last solo album, “i am > i was,” but he completely surpassed my expectations and gave fans an amazing listening and thought-provoking experience with “american dream.” It’s an eight out of 10.

Email: [email protected]

X: @FrancescoThorik

Related Stories:

Opinion | 21 Savage’s detainment displays what we’ve always known

Liner Notes: Doja Cat cuts fans loose, leaving blood stains behind with ‘Scarlet’ Doja Cat cuts fans loose on ‘Scarlet’

Liner Notes: “Quaranta” shows a new side of rapper Danny Brown Danny Brown releases “Quaranta”
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The upper torso and side of a man’s face are placed on a yellow backdrop. The left side of the man’s transitions into a large number of bees.
Reel Thoughts: David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper’ is simple yet exciting
Reneé Rapp stars as “Queen Bee” Regina George alongside Angourie Rice as new girl Cady Heron in the new musical adaptation of “Mean Girls.”
Reel Thoughts: ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical tries to have it both ways
A lot of the strength of the “Ted” television show comes from its genius premise that brings viewers in again and again.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Ted’ is a comedic joyride
According to data collected by The Daily in December 2023, Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan are Northwestern students’ favorite artists.
NU Wrapped: Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan and Spotify lead students’ listening habits
A pink book sits on a shelf on a gold tray with flowers behind it
Do We Really Need This? Eli Rallo’s new book ‘I Didn’t Know I Needed This’ needs more spunk
Singer Paul Marinaro sings a jazz rendition of David Bowie’s “Letter to Hermione” after explaining its origin to the audience at Evanston SPACE.
David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz
More in Latest Stories
Advocates say that implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act has been an overall success.
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s rebounding, steals overwhelm Maryland in 72-69 victory
Graduate student guard Boo Buie matches up with Maryland guard Jahmir Young. The two combined for 56 points Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Buie, Northwestern prevail in Big Ten backcourt battle against Maryland’s Jahmir Young
On the Friday before Memorial Day, the University would celebrate National Poppy Day by handing out red poppies – a symbol worn by citizens around the world to honor active service members and veterans.
ASG Senate passes legislation to honor alumni veterans and approve Election Commission guidelines
LTE: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
LTE: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense against Ohio State Jan. 5 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
More in Music
Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis released her fourth solo studio album, “Orquídeas,” Friday.
Liner Notes: Kali Uchis explores electronic sounds on second Spanish album ‘Orquídeas’
The Daily takes a look back at the year in music from 2014.
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
Rapper Danny Brown released his sixth studio album “Quaranta” Friday.
Liner Notes: “Quaranta” shows a new side of rapper Danny Brown
Indie-pop singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker encapsulated fans with introspective ballads at the Vic Theatre for his “is nothing sacred?” tour Tuesday.
Jeremy Zucker woos fans with emotional, vulnerable ballads in Vic Theatre
Smile High, keyboardist from R&B-jazz-soul fusion band The Main Squeeze, will release his highly collaborative project “The Vibetape” on Nov. 24.
The Main Squeeze’s Smile High and Corey Frye talk ongoing tour, new album
Five musicians stand behind a library desk, holding their instruments.
Student band Musecology ‘lived and breathed’ upcoming EP this summer
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in