The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Magnetic Fields celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘69 Love Songs’ with four-day stay at Thalia Hall

The+Magnetic+Fields%2C+headed+by+Stephin+Merritt%2C+released+the+critically-acclaimed+album+%E2%80%9C69+Love+Songs%E2%80%9D+in+1999.+The+band+is+touring+for+the+album%E2%80%99s+25th+anniversary+with+two-night+residencies+across+the+country.
Lexi Goldstein/The Daily Northwestern
The Magnetic Fields, headed by Stephin Merritt, released the critically-acclaimed album “69 Love Songs” in 1999. The band is touring for the album’s 25th anniversary with two-night residencies across the country.
Virginia Hunt, Senior Staffer
April 18, 2024

The Magnetic Fields’ first night in Chicago was part comedy show, part family reunion and full of joy for all kinds of music — though a certain 69 songs were top of mind.

On Wednesday night, people of all ages and connections to the music packed into Thalia Hall to hear genre-bending band The Magnetic Fields perform their album “69 Love Songs” on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of its release. The show had no opener, as the seven-member ensemble had a hefty 35 songs to get through, followed by another 34 on Thursday to finish out the album. They’ll repeat this routine Friday and Saturday.

magneticfields4_17-9
Gallery7 Photos
Lexi Goldstein/The Daily Northwestern
The largely acoustic set includes a ukulele, banjo, mandolin and flute, among other instruments.

Stephin Merritt, the band’s frontman, sprinkled in eccentric jokes throughout the show. From pointing out the Lincoln-esque box seats and joking about assassination to nodding to his therapist’s reaction to the album, Merritt showcased not only his musical talent but also his quirky personality. He has woven that personality into much of The Magnetic Fields’ discography, which stretches 33 years and 12 albums.

The opening song of the first set, “Absolutely Cuckoo,” perfectly encapsulates this essence. Jumping back and forth between four singers in the ensemble and the background of a playful melody, the song develops the nuttiness hinted at in both the title and the lyrics, which oscillate between humorous and somber.

Throughout the two-night event, the album was played in order, meaning that the majority of the band’s most popular songs were played during the first night due to their positioning on the tracklist. These included the melodic ballad “The Book of Love,” the synth-infused “I Don’t Want to Get Over You” and the soft acoustics of “All My Little Words.”

The latter originally featured the vocals of collaborator LD Beghtol, who passed away from COVID-19, Merritt said before performing the song. Beghtol’s dulcet melodies lie at a higher pitch than Merritt’s rich bass voice, offering a beautiful contrast on the original album. The band’s emotional live rendition, with haunting harmonies between the ensemble members, could hardly be called a let down, though.

The Magnetic Fields moved through such a long and varied set seamlessly. From a snaps-only performance of “How Fucking Romantic” to the repeated refrain in “Punk Love,” which quickens as the song goes on, the experimental ensemble wove from rock to folk to — well, who knows?

The out-of-the-box, tongue-in-cheek music was offset by the informal style of the performance. All members of the ensemble and the audience were seated, which, along with the performers’ casual clothing, made it feel as though you were sitting in on a band practice. The performance did not feel lacking, though: The music spoke for itself.

After a 15-minute intermission, the band returned onstage for the 18-song second act, which featured more of the slower tracks from the album. Still, the crew continued their musical exploration, as Merritt fumbled through what a bandmate called his “toolbox” full of handheld percussive instruments.

From start to finish, the crowd felt like a field of lightning bugs as each introduction evoked cheers and iPhone cameras from different areas of the room. In playing the full album, the audience got to experience one another’s special connections with even the deepest cuts from the group, which created a unique sense of joy and connection in the theater.

As the set closed out and each member of the ensemble waved to the crowd, one audience member said the second show couldn’t come soon enough — a sentiment it was clear many audience members shared.

Email: [email protected]

The Daily Northwestern

1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
