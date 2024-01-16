Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote
January 17, 2024
Mycotoo’s Fri Forjindam emphasizes imagination, original perspectives in creating theme parks, immersive experiences at MSLCE talk
January 17, 2024
Reel Thoughts: David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper’ is simple yet exciting
January 16, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1230 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
2
587 Views
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 11, 2024
3
565 Views
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

5 Illinois voters file petition to remove Trump from ballot

A+white+silhouette+of+President+Donald+Trump+in+front+of+a+red+and+blue+striped+background.
Daily file illustration by Carly Schulman
Illinois nonprofit Free Speech For People petitioned to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state primary and general election ballots, citing the 14th Amendment.
Edward Simon Cruz and Shreya Srinivasan
January 16, 2024

With two months to go before its presidential election primary, Illinois could join Colorado and Maine in barring former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary and general elections.

A group of five Illinois voters filed a petition on Jan. 4 seeking to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary and general election ballots. 

Voting rights group Free Speech For People filed the objection on behalf of the voters. 

The petitioners say Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, 2021 — when his supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol violated the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which disqualifies candidates who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the government or provided “aid or comfort” to people participating in an insurrection.

“Our predecessors understood that oath-breaking insurrectionists will do it again, and worse, if allowed back into power,” Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, said in a statement.

Many Republican officials, including U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland), have argued that voters, not state leaders, should decide whether Trump returns to the White House.

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy called the objection an “anti-democracy attempt to limit the voting rights of Illinois citizens” in a statement to television station WCIA.

The Illinois State Board of Elections has not specified when it will evaluate the petition. But the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether Trump can be left off states’ election ballots on Feb. 8, more than a month before Illinois’ primary on March 19.

Trump campaign spokesman Steve Cheung said in a statement that nationwide efforts to erase Trump from ballots would “disenfranchise” voters. 

“We are confident that the fair-minded Supreme Court will unanimously affirm the civil rights of President Trump,” he added.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Email: [email protected]

X: @shreyasrin

Related Stories:

Congress issued four criminal referrals against former President Trump. Here’s what it all means

New York Times journalists speak about their book on Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump

Northwestern Political Science Faculty forecast future Republican strength in panel on Trump presidency
More to Discover
More in City
City facilities and various local organizations are offering warming centers and other necessary services for housing-insecure Evanston residents.
Where to finding warming centers, shelters in Evanston during frigid temperatures
Live4Lali’s mobile outreach project, also known as “The Stigma Crusher,” provides harm reduction resources to Evanston residents on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Live4Lali provides harm reduction resources to Evanston residents through mobile outreach project
Limited state and federal funding have contributed to a “tough” housing situation for new arrivals, Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.
Amid migrant influx to Illinois, Evanston offers limited housing, funds
In honor of MLK Day, over 300 people joined Interfaith Action of Evanston’s fifth annual Walk for Warmth.
Despite frigid temperatures, community members fundraise in annual Walk for Warmth
Evanston’s Teen Baby Nursery provides educational support to teen parents.
Evanston’s Teen Baby Nursery provides childcare and education for young parents
MC4 Music performs Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.
Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection
More in Politics
Sebastian Nalls looks away from the camera. He is wearing grey, yellow and a blue face mask.
Q&A: CABG President Sebastian Nalls talks Ryan Field, activism
Public commenters weighed in on whether City Council should pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday. The meeting also saw increased police presence.
Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
New laws, ordinances and legal changes rang in the new year, including a higher minimum wage and electronic-smoking restrictions.
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices into law in Jan. 2023.
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission voted to withdraw a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza after a contentious meeting Thursday night.
Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza
More in Top Stories
NU Wildside looks to break the Welsh-Ryan Arena student attendance record of 1,746 during Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Maryland. The record was set at volleyball’s game against then-No. 1 Wisconsin last September.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern Wildside looks to break student attendance record against Maryland
As temperatures dip below zero this week, groundskeepers are responsible for the fleet of vehicles and machinery that help manage the snow and ice.
Meet the ‘seasoned’ team that keeps roads clear and flowers planted year-round
Established in 2016, NUGW announced it had won the election to unionize on Jan. 12 last year.
Northwestern graduate workers reflect on progress, plan strike pledge one year after receiving formal recognition
The event featured roller skating, T-shirt printing, tarot card reading, trivia, bingo, a photo booth with props and caricature painting.
Norris Winter Carnival provides students wholesome fun, respite from cold weather
Winter has finally begun on campus, a major adjustment for some first-years.
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
MindfulNU bases its curriculum off of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, which teaches students to embrace present thoughts and feelings.
MindfulNU taps meditation and mindfulness with winter cohort
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in