Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
-9° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection
January 15, 2024
David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz
January 15, 2024
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52
January 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1451 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
2
1072 Views
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 11, 2024
3
1046 Views
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection

MC4+Music+performs+Saturday+at+the+Martin+Luther+King+Jr.+Day+celebration+at+the+Fleetwood-Jourdain+Community+Center.+
Anavi Prakash/The Daily Northwestern
MC4 Music performs Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.
Anavi Prakash, Assistant Audio Editor
January 15, 2024

Evanston resident April Fuller went to the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center Saturday morning to watch her friend coach a boxing class. 

Fuller remained at the community center into the afternoon because she saw the setup for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event and she felt inclined to stay, she said. 

“It’s a day of reflection,” Fuller said. “It makes me think about what I want to do with my life and how I can help people.”

Fuller was one of nearly 200 community members who attended the city’s annual MLK Day celebration on Saturday.

The celebration has been held at the community center for the last 13 years, according to Tim Rhoze, the event’s organizer.

This year, the event was emceed by Niles Township High School Choir Director Matthew Hunter. It featured several musical performances and an original poem by Evanston Township High School junior Gracie Puricelli. 

Carlis Moody Jr. — a pastor at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ — spoke about discrimination and inclusivity in his keynote address.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) also spoke at the event, both discussing Evanston’s Restorative Housing Program and the importance of action over words. 

The reparations program’s goal is to shrink the opportunity and wealth gaps Black residents in Evanston have experienced due to housing discrimination. Evanston is also the only city in the country allocating funds to a reparations initiative, Burns said.

“As we get ready for 2024 in the city of Evanston, we ought to look at the best of what we’ve done and look at the example of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and understand that values aren’t enough and words alone don’t get it done,” Biss said. “All of those things, together with action that changes lives, is what we ought to aspire to.” 

Ted Williams III, creator of the musical “1619: The Journey of a People,” said he was “honored” to perform a selection of the musical’s songs in Evanston, which he called “a special place in the nation.” 

Williams and two of his cast members performed “Booker T. or Web,” “Steal Away” and “We Shall Overcome,” — three songs from the musical. 

For Puricelli, MLK Day serves as a reminder to continue creating respect, safety and equity in her community, which are all things that King emphasized. 

“It’s kind of like a yearly reminder that we have something to uphold and to work towards, and we have to build on that every single year,” she said. 

Pastor Carlis, as he is known by the community, further discussed respect, not only for one another, but for one’s self as well, in his keynote address. He also talked about how change can be a good thing.  

“Martin Luther King was telling us we had a choice,” he said. “We could go with the status quo, or we could risk whatever we are, whoever we are for the better good. You can’t be afraid of change. 

Pastor Carlis’ children, part of the group MC4 Music, also performed at the event. 

Other performers included the Faith Temple Combined Choir and the Evanston Children’s Choir. 

Stephanie Mullins-Wine , whose daughter is a member of ECC, said the event was a good opportunity for children and community members to learn about being “inclusive and not racist.”

“There’s still a lot of racism around, even in our community,” she said. “And I feel like this (event) just brings a lot of awareness to the fact that they still need to work on it.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Nonprofits hold a panel on fair housing 

Evanston residents set to receive reparations for housing discrimination

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston 
More to Discover
More in City
Water vapor rises over the Lake Michigan shore near Evanston’s dog beach on Sunday morning in subzero temperatures.
Wind chill warning in effect as subzero temperatures continue
Sebastian Nalls looks away from the camera. He is wearing grey, yellow and a blue face mask.
Q&A: CABG President Sebastian Nalls talks Ryan Field, activism
The lawsuit alleges the city terminated Bird in retaliation for personal statements sympathetic to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Dino Robinson Jr. gave a presentation on the history of housing discrimination during the Reparations Committee meeting on Thursday.
Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution
Dominic Voz began Thursday’s presentation with a brief history of King’s work in the Chicago Freedom Movement and housing activism in the Northshore.
Nonprofits hold panel discussion to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for fair housing
Retail vacancies have dropped, but downtown Evanston still faces headwinds as it enters 2024.
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
More in Events
MindfulNU bases its curriculum off of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, which teaches students to embrace present thoughts and feelings.
MindfulNU taps meditation and mindfulness with winter cohort
Faculty voiced concerns over their lack of input in budget discussions at Wednesday’s senate meeting.
Northwestern increases spending on faculty hiring and ends 2023 with money left over, Provost tells Faculty Senate
The Executive Board encouraged senators to pursue legislation that will effect change by engaging with members of the University administration.
ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
McCormick Engineering Career Development’s Employer Week invites students from all STEM disciplines to network with potential employers.
McCormick Engineering Career Development hosts Employer Week for students, companies
Feinberg Prof. Lori Ann Post’s talk on mass shootings kicked off the Institute for Policy Research’s 2024 colloquia.
Feinberg Prof. Lori Ann Post explores nuances behind mass shooting research
Allowing students to report in Washington on Capitol Hill with full press credentials, the program is one of the most popular for Medill students.
Medill on the Hill program gears up for new class, election season
More in Latest Stories
Winter has finally begun on campus, a major adjustment for some first-years.
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
A Northwestern swimmer looks to reach the wall.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern dominates the University of Chicago at opening meet
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
Graduate student guard Boo Buie. Buie is looking to become Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer by the end of this season.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie is chasing Northwestern’s all-time scoring record. Track his progress.
One fencer crouches to hit another fencer in a large room with a curved roof.
Fencing: Third round’s the charm for Northwestern at Tufts Invitational
A Northwestern wrestler commences a match against a Wisconsin wrestler in the neutral position. The team is set to wrestle the Badgers again this season on Feb. 2.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls 29-15 to Maryland in Big Ten opener
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in