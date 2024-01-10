Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
January 10, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Dominant 15-0 run propels Northwestern to 76-72 victory over Penn State
January 10, 2024
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Iron Claw’ offers claustrophobic tale of brotherhood, family
January 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1197 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
2
842 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
3
551 Views
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Madeline King, Assistant A&E Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston

A+candlelight+vigil+at+Alice+Millar+Chapel+is+among+the+events+honoring+Martin+Luther+King+Jr.+this+weekend.
Daily file illustration by Alex Perry
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
January 10, 2024

This coming weekend is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and businesses and organizations around Evanston are planning events around the city to commemorate the holiday. 

Here’s how to honor the holiday this weekend with local celebrations, including concerts, keynote talks and service opportunities. 

Celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m.

The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will feature many artistic performances — including the Evanston Children’s Choir and the musical 1619: “The Journey of a People” — at its annual MLK Day event, emceed by teacher and musician Matthew Hunter. 

Pastor Carlis L. Moody Jr. of Faith Temple Evanston will deliver the celebration’s keynote address. 

Celebration at Nichols Concert Hall: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. 

Musicians from the Music Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative and Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play program will perform at Saturday’s concert. The concert will also feature a piece commissioned by Nyandeng Juag, the young composer-in-residence at the Chicago-based music organization Hearing in Color. 

Marcus Campbell, superintendent of Evanston Township High School District 202, will deliver remarks as the featured guest speaker. 

Day of Service at Evanston Public Library: Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

Volunteers will commemorate the National Day of Service by creating reusable sanitary pads for the Girls 4 Girls Ghana organization, which provides menstrual care supplies to support young girls in Ghana. Approximately one-fifth of female students in the Northern Region of Ghana participating in a 2023 study missed school during menstruation. 

EPL will offer both morning and afternoon sessions. First- through fourth-graders can also attend children’s sessions at the same times as the regular sessions. They will create chew toys for the local animal Shelter as well as cards and bookmarks for senior citizens.

Walk for Warmth with Interfaith Action of Evanston starting at First United Methodist Church: Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

Interfaith Action will host its two-mile-long Walk for Warmth for the fifth time on Monday to raise awareness of houselessness in Evanston. Due to the forecasted low temperatures, attendees can alternatively take a shorter walk around the block or “walk in spirit” by remaining in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. 

The walk will be preceded by a short program in the sanctuary at 10:50 a.m.

Candlelight Vigil at Alice Millar Chapel: Monday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. 

The Alpha Mu chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will host a candlelight vigil Monday with Northwestern Religious and Spiritual Life. Rev. Reginald Williams Jr., pastor at First Baptist Church of University Park, will deliver remarks as the keynote speaker. 

Commemoration at Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. 

Author Jonathan Eig (Medill ’86) will be the keynote speaker at NU’s MLK Commemoration, where he will converse with Medill Dean Charles Whitaker.

Eig most recently wrote the 2023 book “King: A Life,” which bills itself as the “first major biography (of King) in decades.” Eig has previously written books on subjects like Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

Sherrilyn Ifill talks recent civil rights movements as keynote speaker for MLK Dream Week

Alpha Mu hosts Alice Millar Candlelight Vigil to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

Evanston events honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day
More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
Evanston Made’s group show features various photography and mixed media works.
Evanston Made exhibits ‘painstaking’ photography, mixed media art
The Evanston Art Center is hosting the 21st Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Expo Nov. 18 to Dec. 20. The event is sponsored by the Evanston School of Ballet Foundation, Berglund Animal Hospital, Chiro One Wellness Centers and Aim and Ailie.
Evanston Art Center hosts 21st Annual Winter Expo to support local artists
The Woman’s Club of Evanston kicked off the holiday season with its Holiday Bazaar the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Woman’s Club of Evanston hosts more than 50 vendors at annual Holiday Bazaar
Mayor Daniel Biss acknowledged Chris Greeneand and the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian as the recipients of the Annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts.
A Bright Night for the Arts event gathers arts community, recognizes Mayor’s Awards for the Arts
Portraits hang on the walls along a dim hallway.
Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
Yohanna Endashaw, a junior at Niles West High School, performs at the annual Poetry Out Loud competition.
‘A reflection of my life story’: Local teen poet inspires with performances, new novel
More in City
A cat fostered through Paws and Claws by a Northwestern student. Last year, Paws and Claws rescued 514 cats and aims to rescue 1,000 in 2024.
Paws and Claws launches new fundraising programs, hopes to save more cats in the new year
Hewn, a Central Street bakery, can continue to refuse cash payments after City Council rejected a ban on cashless businesses.
City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban
Boba Heaven, located on Church Street, was one of two restaurants which opened and closed within six months in 2023.
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
The Greater Chicago Food Depository donates half of the free produce, while the other half comes from wholesalers.
Produce Mobile distributes free produce, combats food insecurity in Evanston
Public commenters weighed in on whether City Council should pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday. The meeting also saw increased police presence.
Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
Evanston Public Library aims to continue diversifying its collection as legislation in Illinois outlaws book bans in public libraries.
Amid statewide law prohibiting book bans, Evanston Public Library continues diversifying collection
More in Events
A stack of seven books sits atop a table where a woman sits with a dog in her hands.
Evanston Writers Workshop’s conference to return after a decade
Car decorated in blue to resemble a monster
Evanston holds annual Trunk or Treat at Robert Crown Community Center
Running Dead: Zombies chase participants at annual Zombie Scramble
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Close to 200 Northwestern community members gathered by candlelight outside Deering Library to honor the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.
Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
Colorful clothing hangs on a rack in the entry area of the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian during its Monday Indigenous Peoples’ Day event.
‘Showing a mirror’: Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration at Mitchell Museum sparks reflection
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in