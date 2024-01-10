Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston

This coming weekend is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and businesses and organizations around Evanston are planning events around the city to commemorate the holiday.

Here’s how to honor the holiday this weekend with local celebrations, including concerts, keynote talks and service opportunities.

Celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m.

The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will feature many artistic performances — including the Evanston Children’s Choir and the musical 1619: “The Journey of a People” — at its annual MLK Day event, emceed by teacher and musician Matthew Hunter.

Pastor Carlis L. Moody Jr. of Faith Temple Evanston will deliver the celebration’s keynote address.

Celebration at Nichols Concert Hall: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.

Musicians from the Music Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative and Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play program will perform at Saturday’s concert. The concert will also feature a piece commissioned by Nyandeng Juag, the young composer-in-residence at the Chicago-based music organization Hearing in Color.

Marcus Campbell, superintendent of Evanston Township High School District 202, will deliver remarks as the featured guest speaker.

Day of Service at Evanston Public Library: Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Volunteers will commemorate the National Day of Service by creating reusable sanitary pads for the Girls 4 Girls Ghana organization, which provides menstrual care supplies to support young girls in Ghana. Approximately one-fifth of female students in the Northern Region of Ghana participating in a 2023 study missed school during menstruation.

EPL will offer both morning and afternoon sessions. First- through fourth-graders can also attend children’s sessions at the same times as the regular sessions. They will create chew toys for the local animal Shelter as well as cards and bookmarks for senior citizens.

Walk for Warmth with Interfaith Action of Evanston starting at First United Methodist Church: Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

Interfaith Action will host its two-mile-long Walk for Warmth for the fifth time on Monday to raise awareness of houselessness in Evanston. Due to the forecasted low temperatures, attendees can alternatively take a shorter walk around the block or “walk in spirit” by remaining in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church.

The walk will be preceded by a short program in the sanctuary at 10:50 a.m.

Candlelight Vigil at Alice Millar Chapel: Monday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

The Alpha Mu chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will host a candlelight vigil Monday with Northwestern Religious and Spiritual Life. Rev. Reginald Williams Jr., pastor at First Baptist Church of University Park, will deliver remarks as the keynote speaker.

Commemoration at Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

Author Jonathan Eig (Medill ’86) will be the keynote speaker at NU’s MLK Commemoration, where he will converse with Medill Dean Charles Whitaker.

Eig most recently wrote the 2023 book “King: A Life,” which bills itself as the “first major biography (of King) in decades.” Eig has previously written books on subjects like Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali.

