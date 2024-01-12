Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
34° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
January 12, 2024
NU queer parenting support group fosters awareness, community
January 12, 2024
Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution
January 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1157 Views
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
Jack Ververis, Reporter • January 9, 2024
2
938 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
3
885 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments

The+lawsuit+alleges+the+city+terminated+Bird+in+retaliation+for+personal+statements+sympathetic+to+the+Palestinian+people+in+Gaza.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
The lawsuit alleges the city terminated Bird in retaliation for personal statements sympathetic to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor
January 12, 2024

Former city official Liam Bird filed a lawsuit against Evanston, Mayor Daniel Biss, Interim Corporation Counsel Alexandra Ruggie and City Manager Luke Stowe on Friday morning. It alleges the city terminated Bird in retaliation for personal statements sympathetic to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The city fired Bird on the heels of a controversial resolution proposed, then withdrawn, by the Equity and Empowerment Commission calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 

The commission discussed the ceasefire resolution at its Nov. 30 meeting, almost two months after the outbreak of conflict in Gaza, which has seen Israeli strikes kill upwards of 23,000 Palestinians after Hamas militants killed about 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7. 

The commissioners withdrew the resolution three days later after Ruggie had ruled that such a resolution would fall beyond the commission’s purview. 

Bird’s lawsuit alleges that the city willfully tried to connect him with the drafting of the ordinance, even though he had minimal involvement. The lawsuit describes Bird’s role in the resolution akin to a messenger, rather than creator of the legislation. 

The lawsuit says that Equity and Empowerment commissioners sent him a draft resolution on Nov. 16, which he forwarded to Ruggie and Stowe. And on Nov. 20, he passed Stowe’s and Policy Coordinator Alison Leipsiger’s proposed edits to the commission, according to the lawsuit. 

However, the lawsuit says that Biss, while criticizing the resolution, identified Bird as “the sole Evanston employee associated with the commission.” And it says on Nov. 21, the day after Stowe and Leipsiger proposed changes to the commission, Bird was added as a staff member to the Equity and Empowerment Commission website, even though he had not been listed on the webpage during his previous six months of employment.

The lawsuit claims that attempts to connect Bird to the resolution were part of a “plan” to retaliate against him for past personal comments sympathetic to Palestine. 

In the days following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Bird posted and reposted a number of messages supportive of the Palestinian people to personal social media accounts. The lawsuit says that Bird and Leipsiger argued about the war in advance of a city meeting on Oct. 11, and it alleges that Leipsiger then reported Bird’s comments to Stowe.

The city placed Bird on administrative leave on Dec. 5 and fired him on Dec. 29. 

The lawsuit alleges Stowe told Bird that he was not fired for his role with the Equity and Empowerment Commission, but rather because he was an “at will employee.” At-will employees can be fired at any time without cause, including for speech. However, speech by government employees is protected by the First Amendment, so long as it is made in a personal capacity, doesn’t interfere with the person’s work and is about a topic of public concern. 

Bird is suing the city for damages, lost wages and attorney fees. The suit requests a trial by jury.

Biss, Stowe and Leipsiger could not be immediately reached for comment. In a written statement to The Daily, city spokesperson Jessie Mayo said the city does not comment on pending litigation, but it “fully support(s) First Amendment rights for all, including employees, and will vigorously defend any claim to the contrary.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charcole27

Related Stories:

Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council

Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
More to Discover
More in City
Dino Robinson Jr. gave a presentation on the history of housing discrimination during the Reparations Committee meeting on Thursday.
Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution
Dominic Voz began Thursday’s presentation with a brief history of King’s work in the Chicago Freedom Movement and housing activism in the Northshore.
Nonprofits hold panel discussion to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for fair housing
Retail vacancies have dropped, but downtown Evanston still faces headwinds as it enters 2024.
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Kemone Hendricks, who also organizes the annual Evanston Juneteenth Parade, founded the Creative Dance Team Program in 2020 after seeing a lack of education regarding Juneteenth in schools.
Juneteenth Creative Dance Team Program set to return after two-year hiatus
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
A cat fostered through Paws and Claws by a Northwestern student. Last year, Paws and Claws rescued 514 cats and aims to rescue 1,000 in 2024.
Paws and Claws launches new fundraising programs, hopes to save more cats in the new year
More in Latest Stories
Attendees include parents of LGBTQ+ children, parents who identify as LGBTQ+ and parents looking to create an affirming environment for their children.
NU queer parenting support group fosters awareness, community
A person faces forward and reaches out to another person in the foreground standing with their back to the camera. Rays of light cover them.
Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community
Eig was a Daily staffer for all four of his years at NU, serving as the campus editor for the 1985-1986 year.
MLK biographer and Medill alum Jonathan Eig reflects on love for journalism, storytelling
Podculture: a look inside Spain’s human towers
Podculture: a look inside Spain’s human towers
The Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center, located on Northwestern’s Chicago campus, hosted the bioethics lecture Thursday.
Feinberg lecture series highlights importance of bioethics
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Jan. 15, 2024.
The 75th Emmys preview: ‘Succession’ set to sweep
More in Top Stories
Junior offensive lineman Jackson Carsello gets set prior to a snap.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Bill O’Boyle as offensive line coach
Redshirt senior defensive back Coco Azema returns a kickoff along the sideline against Maryland.
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in 2022s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Paul Creighton as tight ends coach
Faculty voiced concerns over their lack of input in budget discussions at Wednesday’s senate meeting.
Northwestern increases spending on faculty hiring and ends 2023 with money left over, Provost tells Faculty Senate
The Executive Board encouraged senators to pursue legislation that will effect change by engaging with members of the University administration.
ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
McCormick Engineering Career Development’s Employer Week invites students from all STEM disciplines to network with potential employers.
McCormick Engineering Career Development hosts Employer Week for students, companies
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in