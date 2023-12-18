Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
December 18, 2023
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
December 17, 2023
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
December 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
169 Views
TV Girl airs classic hits, gospel to an audience of ‘depressed, repressed, horny’ teens
Lexi Goldstein and Virginia Hunt October 24, 2023
2
93 Views
Football: Northwestern clinches Las Vegas Bowl, will face Utah on December 23rd
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • December 3, 2023
3
71 Views
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • December 17, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable

%28Center%29+Danielle+Brooks+as+Sophia+in+Warner+Bros.+Pictures%E2%80%99+bold+new+take+on+a+classic%2C+%E2%80%9CThe+Color+Purple%2C%E2%80%9D+a+Warner+Bros.+Pictures+release.%0A
Photo Courtesy of Eli Ade
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor
December 18, 2023

Get ready to revisit the world of “The Color Purple” as it returns to theaters about 41 years after Alice Walker first debuted her novel, this time with a musical twist. From Walker’s 1982 novel to the renowned 1985 film, the timeless story of three women’s unbreakable sisterhood takes on a new form as an adaption of the 2005 Broadway stage musical. 

Set to release on Dec. 25, the narrative unfolds against a backdrop of domestic violence,  discrimination based on race and sexual orientation and the enduring impact of trauma.

The cast, including Fantasia Barrino (Celie), Taraji P. Henson (Shug Avery), Danielle Brooks (Sofia) and director Blitz Bazawule, joined The Daily and other college newspapers at a virtual roundtable interview hosted by Warner Bros. to discuss the highly anticipated film. 

Bazawule described Walker’s text as “deeply sacred” and hopes the film will spark conversations about generational trauma among a younger generation.

“These are things that have lingered for a very long time, and hopefully this movie allows us to confront and come to some kind of healing,” Bazawule said. “We will always have people living on the margins, people who are discriminated against and people who are looking to go from unseen to seen, making this text seminal and important.”

While Walker’s original storyline touches onAfrican diaspora, Bazawule said it was very important to him that this version center a very authentic African experience. Bazawule was born and raised in Ghana, so he decided the film would anchor the African experience in the cultures he is closest to: Ghanaian and Ashanti cultures. 

Bazawule said specifying the characters’ cultural backgrounds was essential, as it gave the production a language, costume and music to center around. . 

“There’s often kind of a miscategorization of Africa as a country where it’s all kind of jumbled up,” Bazawule said. “And so finding cultural authenticity … was a very important part of the narrative because it only helps bridge the gap better between the continent of Africa and larger diaspora of certainly in the Americas, but everywhere else.” 

Brooks spoke passionately about the transformative power of music in the storytelling process. She emphasized that, as a story centered around Blackness and Black women, the universal nature of music allows the film to transcend any class or gender and allows it to be relatable. 

Barrino echoed Brooks’s sentiments and said producer Scott Sanders was very clever in putting music to the movie. 

“Music is a big part of Black culture and is how they used to get through a lot of horrible things,” Barrino said. “And so by putting that with a story that shows what we went through as Black people and Black women was very smart, and I’m glad he did that.”

Henson also touched on the struggles faced by Black women. She said this movie teaches Black women that working together to heal is important because “we’re powerful in numbers, and we need each other because nobody else got our back.”  

In her memoir “Around The Way Girl: A Memoir,” Henson writes that she was paid “less than 2%” of her co-star Brad Pitt’s salary in the movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She said it’s her experiences like these that keep her motivated in her career. 

“I just want the women coming up behind me to have a better experience than I’ve had and the ones that have come before me,” Henson said. “I wouldn’t be here if some sisters didn’t fight their fight. So the fight continues, and I’m going to continue to fight until the narrative changes.” 

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @ellajeffriess

Related Stories: 

‘Black Panther’ breaks the barriers of superhero films of the past, providing larger commentary on black culture and colonialism

Northwestern alumna Heather Headley replaces Jennifer Hudson in Broadway’s ‘The Color Purple’

Alice Walker says culture of individualism needs to change
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A small red and green basket containing silver, red and white balls, and a pinecone sits next to a red and green cup featuring the Starbucks logo.
Open Tab: Festive drinks for the finicky palate
An illustration of a girl wearing a purple dress looking at a large star over a distant village.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Wish’ lacks Disney’s magical spark
An illustration of Laufey, Norah Jones and Sabrina Carpenter on a dark green background with presents and mistletoe in the background.
Liner Notes: New holiday EPs by Laufey, Sabrina Carpenter are merry and bright
“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a startling and fresh addition to the series.
Reel Thoughts: 'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh
The Wirtz Center’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” grapples with the cultural schisms of the United States during the Trump presidency.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’ complicates mechanisms of empathy
Finalists for Studio 22’s fall grants each pitched their films to the organization’s executive board and answered questions about different aspects of their projects. After the pitches, the board deliberated for over two hours, community engagement co-chair and Communication sophomore Mia Bassett said.
Fall Studio 22 grantees shine spotlight on collaboration, female-driven stories
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot. In Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over DePaul, Martinelli tallied a game-high 16 points.
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg scored 18 points in No. 25 Northwesterns 75-73 loss to Chicago State Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
Calls for a ceasefire have grown nationwide after the U.S. was the sole member of the United Nations Security Council to vote against a ceasefire resolution on Dec. 8.
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
Balancing this year’s budget will leave the General Fund with a $10.5 million deficit, which the city plans to offset by pulling from its reserves.
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
Senior guard Ty Berry, senior center Matthew Nicholson and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli get set on defense. Martinelli poured in a career-high 22 points while Berry added 16 in Northwesterns 91-59 win over Detroit Mercy.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
More in Television and Film
Writing partners and married couple Jordan Horowitz and Julia Hart discussed their experiences in the entertainment industry for a Studio 22 Productions event.
Jordan Horowitz, Julia Hart talk work-life partnership, how to define success in entertainment
“The Holdovers” sees Paul Giamatti revivified in a holiday indie hit.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Holdovers’ is a heartwarming success
An illustration with stills from the film. A woman and man stand by a wedding cake. Another still has a woman and man almost kissing, and another shows a woman getting ready.
Reel Thoughts: Sofia Coppola sets fire to Graceland in ‘Priscilla’
Northwestern alumnus and playwright Selina Fillinger (right) discusses her experiences as a writer for TV, film and theater with theatre Prof. Laura Schellhardt (left).
Playwright Selina Fillinger discusses creative journey as a writer for theatre, screen
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s latest and 27th feature film, was released in theaters on Oct. 20.
Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece
Barry Keoghan, Alison Oliver and Rosamund Pike star in Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s deliciously eerie new film “Saltburn.”
Reel Thoughts: ‘Saltburn’ delivers shock, style amongst aristocratic debauchery
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in