Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: What To Watch For: Northwestern heads to Illinois in hopes of taking back the Land of Lincoln Trophy
November 24, 2023
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
November 22, 2023
‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field
November 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3865 Views
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Lily Carey, City Editor • November 22, 2023
2
1979 Views
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • November 21, 2023
3
1288 Views
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
Cole Reynolds, Senior Staffer • November 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: What To Watch For: Northwestern heads to Illinois in hopes of taking back the Land of Lincoln Trophy

Offensive+linemen+junior+Caleb+Tiernan+and+senior+Josh+Priebe+fist+bump+before+getting+set+at+the+line+of+scrimmage.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern
Offensive linemen junior Caleb Tiernan and senior Josh Priebe fist bump before getting set at the line of scrimmage.
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor
November 24, 2023

With momentum, energy and hopes at its highest since the 2020 season, Northwestern has one more task on the agenda before preparing for postseason play: a trip south to face its in-state foe, Illinois.

The Fighting Illini (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) aren’t just another run-of-the-mill Big Ten West opponent. Their rivalry with the Wildcats (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) dates back over a century.

Although Illinois has taken the Land of Lincoln Trophy back to Champaign in the last two contests, coach David Braun and NU bear a different type of mojo than in year’s past — and the proof is in the pudding.

Here are three storylines to follow before NU’s trek down I-57 to face the Fighting Illini this weekend: 

  1. Porter’s 2020-esque performance on Saturday ups the possibility of him surpassing 100 rush yards for the first time this season   

Senior running back Cam Porter returned to his freshman-like form on Saturday.

Whether it be back-to-back rushes that put the ‘Cats on the board first or his 34-yard burst through traffic for his second touchdown of the day, Porter finished with 17 carries for 95 yards alongside his two touchdowns. It was the most rushing yards in a game for him since December 2020.

The Cincinnati native credited his blockers for the successful day at the office.

“Kudos to the offensive line, they blocked their butts off and we were able to run the ball pretty well,” Porter said. “We knew they played a lot of man coverage, so if a crease was there and I was able to hit it, I knew I would be able to have an opportunity to score.”

Porter’s outing provides optimism for NU’s offense in the upcoming contest. With two of his top three yardage totals coming in the last two weeks, the rusher’s production has opened the offensive coordinator’s Mike Bajakian’s bag of tricks.

More importantly, though, it ups the chances of him finally eclipsing the 100 rushing yards mark in a game this season.

Porter has continually expressed his unbotheredness with not reaching triple digits, rather, his focus on serving the team in any way possible. Yet, don’t be mistaken, what running back wouldn’t want to reach that goal. 

“Let’s understand that efficiency leads to explosiveness when you trust it,” Braun said. “Credit to our offense for trusting that … it led to some great things there in the second half.”

  1. NU’s offensive line looks to build on strong half against Purdue, scraps first half woes

Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant couldn’t catch a break in the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s affair.

The quarterback was under pressure by the Boilermakers defense consistently, getting sacked five times in the half. Although he threw for 111 yards, the ‘Cats 11 total rushing yards by the intermission and zero points after the offense’s opening drive rang loud throughout Ryan Field.

Luckily for NU, that wasn’t the case in the second half.

“Our offensive line as the game went along did a great job of just anchoring in and finding time for Ben,” Braun said. “You can see a couple adjustments (like) that long touchdown by (sixth-year wideout) Cam Johnson.”

Braun initially attributed much of the 52-yard receiving touchdown to the veteran duo, emphasizing Bryant’s impressive recognition and Johnson’s yards-after catch. Right after, though, he broke down how the offensive line was the foundation of the play’s success — it gave Bryant time to hit the wideout with ease.

The ‘Cats offensive line undoubtedly won the trenches battle against the Boilermakers in the second half, surrendering zero sacks.

The group’s dominance also went hand-in-hand with the run game’s momentum and the offense’s ability to march down the field. In comparison to a strugglesome first half, NU cooked up 17 points and 88 rushing yards after the break.

“We said we were going to call some different things,” Bryant said of the team’s strategies in the second half. “The offensive line did a lot better and I’m very happy to be playing with those guys.”

  1. ‘Cats not setting sights on bowl game, but on taking the Land of Lincoln back to Evanston

After the jumbo-sized clock hit double zeros on Saturday, Ryan Field broke out into a frenzy. Students draped in purple rushed the field, players bowled their helmets down the sidelines and ‘David Braun’ chants came to life at midfield.

Of course, this was expected for a program reaching its first bowl game since 2020. Not to mention, a program coming off a 1-11 season and a chaotic summer –– to say the least. Even so, with postseason play already in store, some may view NU’s next regular season contest as a chance to take the foot off the gas pedal.

However, Johnson doesn’t think conversations of staying focused will be needed in the locker room. Porter reaffirmed this statement, reminding himself of last year’s 41-3 loss to their in-state rival.

“We didn’t come out on top last year, it left a bitter taste in my mouth,” Porter said. 

When Braun mentioned the rivalry week battle to his players in the locker room after last Saturday’s win, he could already tell that they were ready for war once again.

Outside of facing a rival like Illinois, with the Land of Lincoln Trophy on the line and another road game, the ‘Cats are fueled by everything that’s currently on the line. 

“There’s plenty of opportunities for us to stay laser focused on just our next opportunity,” Braun said. “There was an energetic group that I think fully understands that we still got one opportunity in front of us in the regular season (and) it’s a big one.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES 

Related Stories:

Football: ‘Bend, don’t break’: Northwestern’s red zone stands instrumental for 23-15 victory over Purdue

Football: Northwestern’s veterans reach likely-end to old-Ryan Field era, secure bowl eligibility in 23-15 victory over Purdue

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Purdue 15
More to Discover
More in Football
Senior defensive lineman P.J. Spencer makes a tackle. In NU’s victory over Purdue, Spencer was pivotal towards the defense’s ability to make two red zone stops.
Football: ‘Bend, don’t break’: Northwestern’s red zone stands instrumental for 23-15 victory over Purdue
Senior running back Cam Porter takes a carry against Purdue. Porter amassed 95 rushing yards on 17 carries versus the Boilermakers on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s veterans reach likely-end to old-Ryan Field era, secure bowl eligibility in 23-15 victory over Purdue
Northwestern defensive players tackle a Purdue rusher. NUs defense forced two turnovers in the Saturday win.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Purdue 15
Graduate student defensive lineman Jaylen Pate tries to get past a Wisconsin defender. Pate was named to Pro Football Focus’ College Football Team of the Week after the loss to Iowa.
Football: Double repping and rotational system: How Northwestern’s surprise success started in the trenches
Illustration by Shveta Shah.
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
Northwestern huddles together during its game at Wisconsin. The Wildcats host Purdue in their penultimate contest of the 2023 regular season and their final home game.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes Purdue to Ryan Field for final home game of 2023
More in Latest Stories
NU’s student health center. Evanston is collaborating with Northwestern to investigate the outbreak of norovirus, and the University has begun collecting stool samples.
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Mayor Daniel Biss was the tiebreaking vote at Monday nights City Council meeting, greenlighting Northwesterns plan to rebuild and host concerts at Ryan Field.
‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field
A person poses in a gray crewneck.
Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle
Mondays approval of the Ryan Field ordinances follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University.
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
In his fifth message to the community since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, University President Michael Schill announced the creation of a new advisory committee on antisemitism and hate Nov. 14.
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
Strive aims to provide a safe and relaxed space for Black men at Northwestern, according to student leaders in the organization.
Strive empowers Black men through unity, education and community support
More in Sports
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh shoots the ball. Walsh poured in a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in Northwestern’s eight-point win over Southeast Missouri State.
Women’s Basketball: Turnovers, defensive struggles overshadowed by Walsh career-high double-double
Northwesterns mens and womens swimming and diving squads finished first and second, respectively, at the Purdue Invitational over the weekend.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern earns first- and second-place finish at the Purdue Invitational
Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz. The Texan made four saves, including three in overtime, in No. 2 Northwestern’s national championship loss to No. 1 UNC Sunday.
Field Hockey: Skubisz’s late-game heroics not enough, No. 2 Northwestern falls in national championship to No. 1 UNC
Sophomore outside hitter Averie Hernandez hits the ball. Hernandez tallied 20 total kills in this weekends matches against Rutgers and Penn State.
Volleyball: Northwestern defeats Rutgers, falls to No. 14 Penn State
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh fights to get to the basket in a game earlier this season. Walsh scored a career-high 27 points in Northwestern’s win against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Southeast Missouri State 68
Freshman back Ilse Tromp.
Rapid Recap: No. 1 UNC 1 (3), No. 2 Northwestern 1 (2)
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in