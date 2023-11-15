News Quiz: Wisconsin football game, new head football coach, NCAA Tournament Final Four

Results
#1. What was the final score in the Northwestern v. Wisconsin football game on Saturday?
#2. Which Northwestern sports team advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four Sunday?
#3. Who was named Northwestern football’s head coach Wednesday?
#4. Which politician spoke at a Northwestern College Democrats event on Tuesday?
#5. Which production will run at the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts Thursday through Sunday?
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on this week in Sports: Northwestern’s stifling defense silences Wisconsin crowd in 24-10 road victory and No. 2 Northwestern rallies in fourth quarter to knock off Louisville 3-2, advances to third straight NCAA Tournament semifinals.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @karinaaeidd
Related Stories:
— News Quiz: Northwestern Football, Day of the Dead, Northwestern College Democrats
— News Quiz: New Northwestern Medicine Center, Bitter Blossom, Faye Webster Concert