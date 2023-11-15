Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

News Quiz: Wisconsin football game, new head football coach, NCAA Tournament Final Four

Danny O’Grady
Karina Eid, Reporter
November 15, 2023

Results

#1. What was the final score in the Northwestern v. Wisconsin football game on Saturday?

#2. Which Northwestern sports team advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four Sunday?

#3. Who was named Northwestern football’s head coach Wednesday?

#4. Which politician spoke at a Northwestern College Democrats event on Tuesday?

#5. Which production will run at the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts Thursday through Sunday?

Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on this week in Sports: Northwestern’s stifling defense silences Wisconsin crowd in 24-10 road victory and No. 2 Northwestern rallies in fourth quarter to knock off Louisville 3-2, advances to third straight NCAA Tournament semifinals.

 

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @karinaaeidd  

 

