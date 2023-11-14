Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Texas politician Beto O’Rourke speaks at Northwestern College Democrats fall speaker event
November 15, 2023
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer scores career-high 20 points in Northwestern victory over Western Michigan
November 15, 2023
Fossil Free NU, FMO and NU SJP host teach-in on solidarity with Stop Cop City
November 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1878 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
1081 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
3
1079 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Reel Thoughts: ‘The Holdovers’ is a heartwarming success

%E2%80%9CThe+Holdovers%E2%80%9D+sees+Paul+Giamatti+revivified+in+a+holiday+indie+hit.
Illustration by Yash Markendey
“The Holdovers” sees Paul Giamatti revivified in a holiday indie hit.
Rhys Halaby, Reporter
November 14, 2023

Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” is this holiday season’s first festive hit — and rightfully so.

The film follows a simple story centered around a trio of characters that gradually become an adoptive family while staying, or “holding over,” at a boarding school during winter break.

The “father” of the group is Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), an irascible and devilishly well-spoken boarding school teacher with obvious disdain for many of his students. Chief among them is Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), who is as witty as he is troublesome.

When Tully’s plans change at the last minute, he joins the small group of unlucky students that have to hold over for Christmas and New Year’s. Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) rounds out the central group as a grieving mother and cooks for the holdovers.

The movie reflects its early ‘70s setting through more than the classic grainy lens with which it is shot. The boys pack their “valises” for the winter break, and Hunham’s sardonic disposition is a remnant of old-school teaching practices absent in today’s classrooms. This commitment to accuracy with respect to the time period deserves credit for transporting viewers to an era that isn’t colored by today’s hyperactivity.

The filmmaker builds on this mood from the outset through the lyrics of Damien Jurado’s “Silver Joy:” “Let me sleep in the slumber of the morning / There’s nowhere I need to be and my dreams still are calling.” These opening credits (another vestige of the era) evoke the sense of homeliness a moviegoer feels during the holidays.

Onscreen, on the other hand, Tully, Hunham and Lamb begin their break with no idea of how they might reconcile their differences and enjoy Christmas. This is where the movie’s magic begins.

The best part of “The Holdovers” is the rapport between Tully and Hunham. Giamatti takes the lead in a revivified performance, which Sessa plays off of through the nuance of his character. Writer David Hemingson’s dialogue feels realistic and genuine, and the result is characters we can easily root for, even when they don’t root for each other.

It’s reasonable to say that this movie is overrated. Despite audience and critic scores above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, the plot is spread thin at times and, particularly early on, the pacing is too slow. It has some extraneous elements; a few of the holdovers have out-of-place scenes. These scenes do contribute to the mood, but they don’t always contribute to the plot.

With that said, at the end of the day, it’s a story about characters connecting with each other by learning to understand one another.

Perhaps, the near-universal approval of this film is a reflection of a starved appetite for that story. Particularly at the holidays, it’s one that moviegoers will want to hold close to their hearts.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Creator’’s reach exceeds its grasp
Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece
Reel Thoughts: ‘A Haunting in Venice’ sees Hercule Poirot reinvented for a spooky, successful sequel
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The Dissonance band rehearsing for their production. Along with writing the show, Valaskovic also plays the saxophone in the band.
Student-written productions like Sit & Spin Production’s ‘Dissonance’ break from tradition, amplify new voices
Portraits hang on the walls along a dim hallway.
Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
A person in a red letterman jacket dances with a person in a red cheerleading outfit in a school gymnasium.
‘The Prom’ is a heartwarming showstopper
Dancers in white lab coats do backbends.
Captured: ReFusionShaka brings vibrant energy to Cahn Auditorium
Five musicians stand behind a library desk, holding their instruments.
Student band Musecology ‘lived and breathed’ upcoming EP this summer
English singer and producer PinkPantheress released her debut studio album, “Heaven knows,” Friday.
Liner Notes: PinkPantheress meets mellow vibe, hype with “Heaven knows”
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern researchers have had breakthrough results in applying AI to their work.
Northwestern researchers achieve AI breakthroughs
Three people are silhouetted as they look out a window toward a lake.
Evanston leaders hail new safety science company UL headquarters amid downtown office struggles
NU Declassified: Wildcats discuss the long-and-short of long-distance relationships
NU Declassified: Wildcats discuss the long-and-short of long-distance relationships
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles around the perimeter.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 63, Western Michigan 59
NU community members came to Monday afternoon’s NUGW rally bearing signs, NUGW T-shirts and noise-making devices.
Graduate workers union rallies for timely bargaining, response to economic demands from NU
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
More in Television and Film
An illustration with stills from the film. A woman and man stand by a wedding cake. Another still has a woman and man almost kissing, and another shows a woman getting ready.
Reel Thoughts: Sofia Coppola sets fire to Graceland in ‘Priscilla’
Northwestern alumnus and playwright Selina Fillinger (right) discusses her experiences as a writer for TV, film and theater with theatre Prof. Laura Schellhardt (left).
Playwright Selina Fillinger discusses creative journey as a writer for theatre, screen
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s latest and 27th feature film, was released in theaters on Oct. 20.
Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece
Barry Keoghan, Alison Oliver and Rosamund Pike star in Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s deliciously eerie new film “Saltburn.”
Reel Thoughts: ‘Saltburn’ delivers shock, style amongst aristocratic debauchery
Prague Film School students have access to leading production facilities and equipment.
Lights, camera, action: RTVF students take film to Prague
Taylor Swift’s nearly three-hour “Eras Tour” film is another one for the songbooks.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is a ‘magnetic force of a’ movie
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in