Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU proposes $100 million community benefits agreement amid Ryan Field talks
October 30, 2023
‘This Bitter Earth’ questions whether there’s room for politics in love at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
October 30, 2023
Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece
October 30, 2023
Trending Stories
1
14916 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern facultyOctober 27, 2023
2
8077 Views
Imitated front pages of The Daily Northwestern circulated across NU’s campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • October 26, 2023
3
2382 Views
NU Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout, calls for University divestment and support for Palestinians
Joyce Li, Development & Recruitment Editor • October 26, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece

%E2%80%9CKillers+of+the+Flower+Moon%2C%E2%80%9D+Martin+Scorsese%E2%80%99s+latest+and+27th+feature+film%2C+was+released+in+theaters+on+Oct.+20.+
Illustration by Edward Simon Cruz
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s latest and 27th feature film, was released in theaters on Oct. 20.
Jackson Weier, Reporter
October 30, 2023

This article contains spoilers.

Pairing masterful story building with superb acting performances, director Martin Scorcese proved his continued industry dominance with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” his 27th feature film.

Released in theaters on Oct. 20, the film almost immediately jumped into conversations about the Academy Awards’ Best Picture. The legendary filmmaker spent six years on the creation of the project, and it was evident. 

Set in post-World War I Oklahoma, where vast oil deposits made members of the Osage Nation some of the richest people in the United States, a deeply distressing series of power plays (including systematic marriages and murders) ensue. 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” lures the audience in with optimism. The first act feels like the Scorsese movies that audiences have come to know — hard and quick cuts, rocking music and morally questionable but intriguing characters. 

A shot of Ernest Burkhart, portrayed by Scorsese starboy Leonardo DiCaprio, exiting a train and traversing the bustling Fairfax, Oklahoma, station makes for a breathtaking opener. The shot echoes the first shot in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where DiCaprio takes a stroll through the insanity of a financial brokerage. 

The film also stars the legendary Robert De Niro as Ernest’s uncle William Hale and newcomer Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, a wealthy Osage woman and Ernest’s eventual wife.

Hale is a trusted and almost omnipotent figure in Fairfax. De Niro delivers an expectedly polished performance with an initial sincerity that shifts into a manifestation of scheming evil. 

Gladstone is exceptional as Mollie, taking control of many scenes with her facial expressions alone. She commands unwavering attention and brings gravity to every scene she’s in. The bright lights are on when acting with DiCaprio, and she goes toe-to-toe with him in every scene. 

After the vibrant introduction of the first act, the film takes a calculated and dark turn. Over the second and third acts, Hale and Ernest orchestrate a series of brutal, calculated and slow murders of Osage people.

Mollie is the only member of her family left. Ernest has murdered her sisters and is in the process of poisoning her. Mollie’s rapid decline in health and the deterioration of Ernest’s morality mirror each other. 

While Hale and Ernest go on trial for their crimes, little justice is delivered. Scorsese highlights the trend throughout United States history of white men like Hale continuously escaping the repercussions of heinous acts. 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a harrowing and heavy film. It is a story of how evil takes hold, told from the perspective of the murderous tyrants who carried out such deeds.  

Scorsese introduces Hale and Ernest as possible protagonists, just to destroy the idea entirely. DiCaprio convincingly and skillfully portrays Ernest like a fool caught in the middle of tragedy, but really he is far from neutral. He’s an instrument of genocide. 

This film feels like a commentary, if not a rejection, of Scorsese’s previous portrayal of violence and moral decay. There is not a whisper of the ethical depravity of Henry Hill from “Goodfellas” here. Hill, while a violent thief, was undoubtedly meant to be cool. He wears clean suits, pistol whips bad guys and has legendary rock songs to accompany his actions. 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” has none of the coolness of “Goodfellas.” As a part of Scorsese’s complete filmography, it implores a critical examination of violence, greed and morally corrupt characters. Are some of these characters deserving of nuance, or are they all devils, some with more power than others? 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” vouches for the latter answer. It is a searingly painful, artfully crafted masterpiece. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JacksonWeier

Related Stories:

Lights, camera, action: RTVF students take film to Prague

In light of strikes, A&O announces it will not host fall speaker event   

Reel Thoughts: ‘Saturday Night Live’ marks its decline with boring season premiere
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Barry Keoghan, Alison Oliver and Rosamund Pike star in Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s deliciously eerie new film “Saltburn.”
Reel Thoughts: ‘Saltburn’ delivers shock, style amongst aristocratic debauchery
Brent Faiyaz dropped his surprise album “Larger Than Life” Friday.
Liner Notes: ‘Larger Than Life’ makes Brent Faiyaz an R&B Legend
Person smiles against background of blue sky and seagulls, with 1989 and Taylor’s Version written above.
Liner Notes: Taylor Swift reminds us she’ll ‘never go out of style’ with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’
Weinberg senior Ellie Lyons is one of two student curators for the Dittmar Gallery. She helps organize Dittmar’s community show each year, which features work from community members.
Dittmar student curators bring ‘risk-taking’ perspective to gallery
A person in blue lighting sings into a microphone.
TV Girl airs classic hits, gospel to an audience of ‘depressed, repressed, horny’ teens
Prague Film School students have access to leading production facilities and equipment.
Lights, camera, action: RTVF students take film to Prague
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in