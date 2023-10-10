Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
In light of strikes, A&O announces it will not host fall speaker event

Actress+and+stand-up+comedian+Megan+Stalter+speaks+at+A%26O+Productions%E2%80%99+Fall+2022+speaker+event.
Daily file photo by Jonah Elkowitz
Actress and stand-up comedian Megan Stalter speaks at A&O Productions’ Fall 2022 speaker event.
Mary Randolph and Emily Lichty
October 10, 2023

A&O Productions will not host a speaker event this fall, the organization announced in a Tuesday Instagram post.

In the release, A&O said it made the decision in light of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes.

“With our history of bringing writers and actors to campus, hosting a speaker would engage in inappropriate scabbing tactics and is against our principles and values as an organization,” the post said.

A&O typically welcomes a member of the entertainment industry each quarter and in past years has hosted speakers like actress Rachel Sennott and comedian John Mulaney.

Though WGA ended its strike in late September, SAG-AFTRA members are still negotiating with studios and streamers.

“The entertainment industry as a whole is still on pause,” A&O wrote.

A&O linked a list of informational resources on the strikes to their social media, including articles from Collider, Vox and Vulture.

“We stand in solidarity with the writers and actors in their aims for equitable and fair working conditions, and we applaud their courage in fighting for the future of their crafts in the entertainment industry,” A&O said in the post.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @emilymlichty

Email: [email protected]

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
