Football: Key injuries loom large in upcoming Northwestern-Wisconsin matchup

Northwestern’s Homecoming affair against Wisconsin last season wasn’t a fun one.

A time for festivities, reunions and excitement was spoiled by the Badgers 42-7 route that would leave any program and fanbase with a sour taste. A contest where typically the opponent is an easier mark in the schedule, Wisconsin proved to be all but that.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike couldn’t be touched, racking up 10 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Braelon Allen, who rushed for 173 yards in 2021 against the Wildcats, finished with 136 yards on the ground and a passing touchdown — unsurprising in such a one-sided showcase.

Entering Saturday, though, NU may not have to worry about the two starters. Both Dike and Allen are on the verge of missing their second straight games alongside Wisconsin starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Yet, no matter who’s under center, interim head coach David Braun’s ready for both.

“You’ve got to prepare like you’re going to see (Mordecai) and understand that both quarterbacks are very capable of playing winning football,” Braun said. “(Mordecai) certainly brings a level of scramble ability and plus-one quarterback run game that makes you uneasy at times.”

Mordecai has missed Wisconsin’s last three contests due to a broken right hand suffered against Iowa. Since then, including the Hawkeyes game, the Badgers are 1-3.

Unlike Allen and Dike, Mordecai wasn’t featured in the ‘Cats-Badgers game last year — he was the starting quarterback at SMU in 2021 and 2022. And although his passing yards per game weren’t nearly video game-like numbers, Braun’s belief in good quarterback play even with low numbers checks out for Mordecai. The Badgers were 4-1 with him under center.

And with the possibility of Allen returning to play, Braun said strong tackle circuit work, which includes keeping their eyes up and chest-to-chest contact, will be emphasized in the defense’s preparation. Braun touched on Allen’s ability to pick up four yards by just falling forward. Even with his absences, Allen ranks third in rushing yards per game in the Big Ten.

In his two appearances against the ‘Cats, Allen has averaged 6.4 yards per rush.

“If you’re not running your feet through contact, he’s going to pick up six yards every time,” Braun said. “Our guys are just going to have to do a great job in those scout periods of making sure that we’re getting in great body position and replicating what we want to see on Saturday.”

Wisconsin isn’t the only program with key players battling injuries, as sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant hasn’t played since NU’s contest against Penn State on Sept. 30 due to an upper-body injury.

Of course, with Bryant being sidelined, his chance to replicate his career day versus Minnesota is still in question. But unlike previous press conferences, Braun provided optimism for the veteran’s availability.

“(Bryant’s) made some incredible progress. Each day we’ll know more, but I’m not willing to sit up here and say he’s not going to be available,” Braun said. “With the progression that he’s shown over the course of the last couple of weeks, I think there’s a possibility that he’s ready to go.”

Braun labeled Bryant’s status as day-to-day on Monday, similar to the Wisconsin trio, who were listed as questionable prior to the team’s contest against Indiana last week. Neither head coach has confirmed if any of their key players will play on Saturday, though.

Whether each player is ready to roll will most likely be a gametime decision — their impact will be felt or missed deeply. And even though each player could be a deciding factor in the game’s winner, Braun is focused on the players that will be ready to go at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Tremendous amount of respect for the way that (junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan) has played and battled and fought for his team,” Braun said. “If (Bryant) is available, that’s great, and it’s going to make it a really difficult decision for us as a coaching staff to deem who’s going to put our team in the best situation to go win a football game.”

