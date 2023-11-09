Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU cancels full-day bargaining session with graduate workers
November 9, 2023
Football: Key injuries loom large in upcoming Northwestern-Wisconsin matchup
November 9, 2023
Volleyball: Northwestern falls in four sets to No. 1 Nebraska
November 9, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1446 Views
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
Jerry Wu, Reporter • November 6, 2023
2
1067 Views
Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally
William Tong, Copy Chief • November 5, 2023
3
805 Views
Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration
Lily Carey, City Editor • November 6, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Key injuries loom large in upcoming Northwestern-Wisconsin matchup

Sixth-year+quarterback+Ben+Bryant+throws+a+pass+against+Penn+State.+Bryant+suffered+an+upper-body+injury+versus+the+Nittany+Lions%2C+and+has+been+sidelined+ever+since.+
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant throws a pass against Penn State. Bryant suffered an upper-body injury versus the Nittany Lions, and has been sidelined ever since.
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor
November 9, 2023

Northwestern’s Homecoming affair against Wisconsin last season wasn’t a fun one.

A time for festivities, reunions and excitement was spoiled by the Badgers 42-7 route that would leave any program and fanbase with a sour taste. A contest where typically the opponent is an easier mark in the schedule, Wisconsin proved to be all but that.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike couldn’t be touched, racking up 10 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Braelon Allen, who rushed for 173 yards in 2021 against the Wildcats, finished with 136 yards on the ground and a passing touchdown — unsurprising in such a one-sided showcase.

Entering Saturday, though, NU may not have to worry about the two starters. Both Dike and Allen are on the verge of missing their second straight games alongside Wisconsin starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Yet, no matter who’s under center, interim head coach David Braun’s ready for both.

“You’ve got to prepare like you’re going to see (Mordecai) and understand that both quarterbacks are very capable of playing winning football,” Braun said. “(Mordecai) certainly brings a level of scramble ability and plus-one quarterback run game that makes you uneasy at times.”

Mordecai has missed Wisconsin’s last three contests due to a broken right hand suffered against Iowa. Since then, including the Hawkeyes game, the Badgers are 1-3.

Unlike Allen and Dike, Mordecai wasn’t featured in the ‘Cats-Badgers game last year — he was the starting quarterback at SMU in 2021 and 2022. And although his passing yards per game weren’t nearly video game-like numbers, Braun’s belief in good quarterback play even with low numbers checks out for Mordecai. The Badgers were 4-1 with him under center.

And with the possibility of Allen returning to play, Braun said strong tackle circuit work, which includes keeping their eyes up and chest-to-chest contact, will be emphasized in the defense’s preparation. Braun touched on Allen’s ability to pick up four yards by just falling forward. Even with his absences, Allen ranks third in rushing yards per game in the Big Ten.

In his two appearances against the ‘Cats, Allen has averaged 6.4 yards per rush.

“If you’re not running your feet through contact, he’s going to pick up six yards every time,” Braun said. “Our guys are just going to have to do a great job in those scout periods of making sure that we’re getting in great body position and replicating what we want to see on Saturday.”

Wisconsin isn’t the only program with key players battling injuries, as sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant hasn’t played since NU’s contest against Penn State on Sept. 30 due to an upper-body injury.

Of course, with Bryant being sidelined, his chance to replicate his career day versus Minnesota is still in question. But unlike previous press conferences, Braun provided optimism for the veteran’s availability.

“(Bryant’s) made some incredible progress. Each day we’ll know more, but I’m not willing to sit up here and say he’s not going to be available,” Braun said. “With the progression that he’s shown over the course of the last couple of weeks, I think there’s a possibility that he’s ready to go.”

Braun labeled Bryant’s status as day-to-day on Monday, similar to the Wisconsin trio, who were listed as questionable prior to the team’s contest against Indiana last week. Neither head coach has confirmed if any of their key players will play on Saturday, though.

Whether each player is ready to roll will most likely be a gametime decision — their impact will be felt or missed deeply. And even though each player could be a deciding factor in the game’s winner, Braun is focused on the players that will be ready to go at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Tremendous amount of respect for the way that (junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan) has played and battled and fought for his team,” Braun said. “If (Bryant) is available, that’s great, and it’s going to make it a really difficult decision for us as a coaching staff to deem who’s going to put our team in the best situation to go win a football game.”

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Related Stories:
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern seeks first away win of the season in Madison
Football: Former Northwestern captain, Super Bowl XLI champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
Football: Offense strikes balance against Iowa defense despite slow start
More to Discover
More in Football
Northwestern will look to recover both its .500 record and starting quarterback against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern seeks first away win of the season in Madison
Football: Former Northwestern captain, Super Bowl XLI champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
Senior wide receiver A.J. Henning is pushed out of bounds by an Iowa defender after catching a seven-yard pass from junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in NU’s loss at Wrigley Field Saturday.
Football: Offense strikes balance against Iowa defense despite slow start
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon blocks Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.
Football: Fatal 100-second stretch defines Northwestern’s loss to Iowa in Wildcats Classic
Junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan goes down following an Iowa tackle. In their loss to Iowa at Wrigley Field, Northwestern’s offensive struggles were on full display.
Rapid Recap: Iowa 10, Northwestern 7
Two former players alleged racism in NU football program Friday.
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
More in Latest Stories
Senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson tallied six blocks and seven kills Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls in four sets to No. 1 Nebraska
Waves approach a beach as they pass by a sloping mound of rocks.
Early plans to fortify Evanston’s battered shoreline set to finish in 2024
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
A few buildings at Oakton College with snow falling.
Oakton College partners with Evanston organizations to create ESL early childhood education pilot program
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?
Postlewaite is the second-highest tenured professor at Pritzker and has been teaching for 42 years at the University.
Pritzker professor files federal age discrimination lawsuit against NU
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Boo Buie and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern in scoring in the Wildcats’ win over the Binghamton Bearcats.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Binghamton 72-61 in season opener
Northwestern prepares for a throw-in. The Wildcats season came to a close in a 1-0 Friday loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
Men’s Soccer: Upperclassmen lead Northwestern’s resurgence, come up short in Big Ten Tournament defeat
An athlete in a white jersey and white headband holds a basketball.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Binghamton 61
Northwestern coach Chris Collins. After taking the ’Cats to their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, Collins is hoping to lead NU back to the Big Dance in his 11th season at the program’s helm.
Men’s Basketball: Chris Collins engineered an incredible NCAA Tournament run last season. Can he do it again?
Graduate student guard Boo Buie and coach Chris Collins.
Men’s Basketball: ‘The right fit at the right time’: How a 2018 California AAU tournament united Chris Collins and Boo Buie
Northwestern players gather during an exhibition game against Lewis. The ‘Cats won all three of their games in Spain this past August.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern builds camaraderie on-and-off-court during summer Spain trip
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in