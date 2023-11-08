Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern seeks first away win of the season in Madison

Looking to return to .500 after a 10-7 loss to Iowa last Saturday, Northwestern will head north to face Wisconsin in Madison.

The Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) haven’t won a game outside of Ryan Field since last season’s opener in Dublin. They will look to break that streak against the Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium — the second largest stadium in the division.

“It’s well-documented that we haven’t played our best football on the road this year,” interim head coach David Braun said at Monday’s press conference. “It’s an incredible challenge against a really good Wisconsin team in an incredible environment.”

NU will need to get points on the board against a team that has averaged more than 23 points per game. Here are three questions to watch for at Saturday’s game:

1. Will Bryant return at quarterback?

Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since last month’s clash with Penn State at Ryan Field, which ended in a dismal 41-13 defeat. Junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan has started the last four games, averaging 163.25 yards per game through the air and tallying six total touchdowns to just one interception.

Braun said Bryant has made “incredible progress,” but the team is taking it “day-by-day.”

“I’m not willing to sit up here and say that he’s not going to be available,” Braun said. “With the progression that he’s shown over the past couple weeks, I think there’s a possibility that he’s ready to go.”

If Bryant gets the start on Saturday, the Cincinnati transfer would face off against his former coach ― Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell ― on the field. Bryant started 11 games for the Bearcats before a season-ending foot injury last year, notching a 61.2% completion rate alongside 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

2. Can the ‘Cats hold their own against a dynamic Wisconsin offense?

Despite a losing outcome, NU had a strong defensive showing against Iowa at Wrigley. The ‘Cats held Iowa to just 10 points and 169 yards of total offense compared to their season averages of 18.4 points and 225.3 yards.

Senior linebacker Xander Mueller tallied a career-high 19 total tackles Saturday afternoon. The defense’s dominance extended to its secondary and pass rush, as junior defensive back Theran Johnson snagged his first career interception, and graduate student defensive lineman Jaylen Pate executed a strip sack.

The ‘Cats will face a tough challenge though, as Wisconsin leads the Big Ten West in total yards and points per game with 374.7 and 23.6, respectively. Star running back Braelon Allen is the third-best leading rusher in the Big Ten, averaging 94.3 yards per game alongside eight total touchdowns. However, he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury after sitting out last week.

A 20-14 loss against Indiana last week, which was previously winless in the Big Ten play, should fuel Wisconsin’s fire. A win would make the Badgers bowl eligible, although NU reigned dominant over its regular season finale opponent Minnesota.

3. Who will emerge from Wisconsin’s injury list?

With Allen, starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai and starting wide receiver Chimere Dike on its injury list, Wisconsin could be missing its heavy hitters on Saturday.

SMU transfer Mordecai, marked questionable for Saturday, was averaging over 200 passing yards per game before a right hand injury against Iowa has kept him out since Oct. 14. Also ruled questionable for Saturday, Dike and Allen are nursing injuries from the Ohio State game on Oct. 28.

Injuries will be the name of the game Saturday, as both teams look to get their starters back on the field.

