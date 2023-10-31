Northwestern Medicine’s Old Irving Park location set to open Nov. 1

$150 million and over a year of construction later, Northwestern Medicine’s Old Irving Park Outpatient Center will open Wednesday on Irving Park Road. The four-story medical center will offer primary care, immediate care and speciality care.

Services will include cardiology, ophthalmology, optometry, urology, gastroenterology, physical therapy, medical oncology and medical imaging. More specialized care like dermatology, endocrinology and gynecology will be added in 2024, according to a Tuesday press release.

The new facility also has eco-friendly features, like eight electric vehicle charging stations and three green roofs. The building’s glass is also low-emission and bird-friendly.

Beyond the physical eco-friendly materials for the facility, Northwestern Medicine also took a green approach to construction: 80 percent of construction waste is set to be diverted, according to the release.

The construction process followed a modular approach, which included the transportation of several prefabricated exam room pods that were constructed off-site. According to Power Construction, which helped build the center, modular construction improves efficiencies and site safety.

Northwestern Medicine originally planned to build a five-story medical center with retail space. However, Irving Park neighbors raised concerns about traffic congestion in Feb. 2021 when the construction of the center was announced— resulting in the four-story floor plan.

“Patients are now able to receive primary and specialty care in Old Irving Park, close to where they live and work,” Dr. Leonardo Vargas, medical director of the center, said in the release.

