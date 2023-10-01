Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Dinee Simpson named first chief health equity executive for Northwestern Medicine

Dinee+Simpson+will+soon+begin+a+new+role+as+chief+health+equity+executive.
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Medicine
Dinee Simpson will soon begin a new role as chief health equity executive.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
October 1, 2023

Transplant surgeon Dinee Simpson will be the first to fill a new role at Northwestern Medicine: chief health equity executive.

In the new role, Simpson will lead the formation of a new approach to enhance health equity across the Northwestern Medicine community — according to a Friday news release. 

“I am beyond proud to be a part of this institution that has called out health equity as a main pillar of its core values,” Simpson said in the release. “Health equity is a space where there is always room for discovery, growth and improvement. We must continue to critically evaluate and address health disparities for all and seek new ways to enhance wellness in all the communities we serve.”

Simpson has spearheaded several initiatives since joining Northwestern Medicine in 2018, developing the African American Transplant Access Program to increase access to transplants and help patients overcome institutional barriers. Simpson also previously served as the diversity, equity and inclusion adviser for the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and chaired the society’s Boldly Against Racism Task Force.

Along with continuing to oversee the transplant access program, Simpson will maintain her role on the board of directors for the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. 

“Dr. Simpson is deeply committed to health equity,” said Howard Chrisman, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “She has long endeavored to address the issues that prevent patients from accessing high-quality care to achieve their highest quality of health.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

