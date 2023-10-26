Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
71° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
October 27, 2023
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
October 27, 2023
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
October 26, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2757 Views
Imitated front pages of The Daily Northwestern circulated across NU’s campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • October 26, 2023
2
1325 Views
Rising office vacancies show warning signs for downtown Evanston
Shun Graves, Reporter • October 22, 2023
3
1161 Views
NU Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout, calls for University divestment and support for Palestinians
Joyce Li, Development & Recruitment Editor • October 26, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston environmental activists voice support for City Council’s new tree protection ordinance

Evanston+residents+now+must+apply+for+a+permit+before+removing+trees+on+private+property.
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston residents now must apply for a permit before removing trees on private property.
Madeline King, Reporter
October 26, 2023

On Sept. 11, City Council passed a new tree protection ordinance promoting the protection of trees on private property. Several local environmental activists said the new ordinance was a step forward.

The ordinance requires that citizens obtain a permit before removing a tree on private property. It includes exceptions for diseased and bothersome trees.

Co-chair of local environmental advocacy group Climate Action Evanston Joel Freeman, said the ordinance will not only protect trees, but will also provide an opportunity for local residents to continue learning about climate action. 

“People need to be educated,” Freeman said. “There are some technical aspects that the average person can’t intuit, so you have to help teach them what those are. When you have a policy in place, you can do more outreach to inform people what that policy actually means.”

Leslie Shad, a board member of Climate Action Evanston, said she was “thrilled” with the new ordinance, and grateful that City Council “finally got it approved.”

The ordinance says its goal is to foster the protection and rehabilitation of Evanston’s urban tree canopy to promote positive environmental impacts.

Boston University Prof. Pamela Templer, who is the chair of the biology department, researches urban tree canopies. Templer said urban tree canopies filter air and water, provide shade, help lessen stormwater runoff and lower local temperatures. 

“I think anything that cities can do to protect our canopy cover is going to benefit human and ecosystem health,” Templer said.

Templer said cities should consider equity when adopting these ordinances, since low-income areas often have less tree coverage than high-income areas. Studies show that areas with less tree coverage can reach dangerously high temperatures due to a lack of shade, which can have disproportionate impacts on low-income communities. 

Templer also noted that fees associated with obtaining permits for tree removal may be burdensome for low-income individuals. 

Permits cost $75, and revenue from these permits will be used to improve tree canopy health throughout the city, specifically for “financially vulnerable property owners who seek assistance related to managing their trees,” according to the text of the ordinance.

The adoption of a tree protection ordinance was also required under the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. Passed in 2018, the plan outlines city sustainability goals, which includes carbon neutrality by 2050. 

Shad said climate actions taken by City Council have helped her and other activists engage with the public to work on local solutions to the climate crisis. 

“We really need a bigger megaphone to make progress on this,” Shad said. “We really do need the city to help us reach beyond the sort of ‘enviros’ of Evanston and talk to more people.”

Communication senior Jordan Muhammad is involved with climate activism on campus through Fossil Free Northwestern. 

Muhammad said climate action could inspire additional environmental policy in not only Evanston, but also in other cities around the country. 

“If we’re making change on a local level — whether that be within a group, within an institution, within our town — and other people see that, that can create a ripple effect,” Muhammad said. “We do have the ability to make an impact.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @madelineking_18

Related Stories: 

NU alum takes on role of co-chair at Climate Action Evanston

Climate Action and Resilience Plan coordination meeting evaluates goals

Evanston to develop new Climate Action and Resilience Plan
More to Discover
More in City
Several inflatable rats line Sherman Avenue outside CVS at a Thursday morning rally.
Union members rally in downtown Evanston for Responsible Bidder Ordinance
Running Dead: Zombies chase participants at annual Zombie Scramble
Mike Johnson was appointed speaker of the House after The House of Representatives went without a speaker for three weeks. Several Illinois officials have publicly responded to the appointment.
Illinois officials react to new House Speaker appointment
The next step in the search process is to gather feedback from District 65 community members to create a leadership profile.
The search for a new District 65 superintendent continues amid 5th Ward school difficulty
Tuesday’s public workshop focused on a strategic plan for managing green spaces throughout Evanston.
Evanston residents attend workshop on Parks and Green Space Strategic Plan
A purple bus sits next to a bus station with benches and awning.
Facing multiple headwinds, Pace preps for full debut of rapid bus
More in environment
NU alum Jack Jordan says nobody is too small to make a change toward climate action.
NU alum takes on role of co-chair at Climate Action Evanston
Two fountains at the center of a pond spew water as ducks swim by.
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
A pair of hands forms a circle around a small picture of a row of houses. Green leaves and a green background surround the picture.
Evanston residents express concerns over electrical energy alternatives at town hall
A square shaped building with the words Robert Crown Community Center, surrounded by grass and trees.
City seeks proposals for Robert Crown solar panel installation
Gray, smoky skies are visible over buildings.
Evanston issues air quality alert, closes beaches and cancels some events
A white lighthouse stands with a green tree in the foreground.
From lighthouses to gardens, Evanston offers picturesque, natural hidden gems
More in Latest Stories
Schill urged community members to support one another and show mutual respect in a Thursday message.
University President Michael Schill reiterates commitment to free speech, respectful language in new message
The imitated front pages were left on desks in lecture halls and designated newsstands across campus.
Imitated front pages of The Daily Northwestern circulated across NU’s campus
Students participating in the walkout campaign organized by NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine face The Rock. More than 150 people attended the protest condemning Northwestern’s response to the Israel-Hamas war.
NU Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout, calls for University divestment and support for Palestinians
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwesterns distribution
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwestern's distribution
Northwestern defenders senior linebackers Bryce Gallagher, Xander Mueller and graduate defensive lineman Jaylen Pate celebrate after a play.
Football: What To Watch For: Northwestern welcomes in Maryland and top passing attack in search of bounce back win
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in