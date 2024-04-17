Subscribe
Evanston organizations to host Earth Day celebrations

An+earth+surrounded+by+hearts+and+leaves.
Daily file illustration by Olivia Abeyta
From arts and crafts to cleaning the streets, Evanston has several Earth Day events planned.
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor
April 17, 2024

With Earth Day on the horizon, organizations across Evanston have planned weekend events for the community from service opportunities to sustainable art projects.

Main-Dempster Mile Earth Day Neighborhood Cleanup

Cleanup will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and large groups can sign up to work in the same area. Participants can check in starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 900 Chicago Ave., Suite 104 or Village Farmstand, 810 Dempster St. to receive supplies and a wristband. The wristband can be used to get free snacks at participating neighborhood businesses. Registration is required.

Downtown Earth Day Cleanup

Help clean up the downtown business district on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. Participants will meet at Fountain Square to be assigned cleanup areas and receive supplies. Downtown Evanston, The Woman’s Club of Evanston and BrightView Landscapes are co-hosting the event. Registration is required.

Earth Day Family Event at the Evanston Art Center

Head to the Evanston Art Center on Saturday or Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to create collages from recycled materials. Central Street businesses will display the art in their windows through May 4. This event is free and open to all ages. RSVP is requested.

Evanston Ecology Center Earth Day Fest

Celebrate the Evanston Ecology Center’s 50th anniversary from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday by joining over 15 local environmental groups in Ingraham Park for tree planting, games and a food truck. Registration is not required.

Art Makers Outpost Earth Day Celebration

Art Makers Outpost is hosting a free event open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 609 South Blvd. It includes environmental art projects and a plant exchange. At 11:15 a.m., there will be a story time, and at 12 p.m., Tony Toneji Garrett, a drum instructor, will lead a drum circle. Registration is not required.

Clark St. Beach Coffee and Cleanup

The City of Evanston is hosting a cleanup at Clark St. Beach starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is required.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

