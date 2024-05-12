Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Fourth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian diaspora cultures, art
May 12, 2024
Lovers & Madmen’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ celebrates spring on the Lakefill
May 12, 2024
The Freshman Musical’s ‘Carrie’ reels in sold-out crowd
May 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1988 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
2
1676 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
3
1177 Views
Football: Northwestern lands transfer quarterback Mike Wright
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 9, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On World Migratory Bird Day, Evanston advocates take NU ‘bird walk’

A+person+looks+into+binoculars.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Birders focused their binoculars in search of migratory birds along Northwestern’s shoreline on Saturday.
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor
May 12, 2024

About 10 people stopped in their tracks early Saturday morning on the Northwestern lakefront path and focused upward at the bird nests that line the Regenstein Hall of Music exterior.

Unlike the morning exercisers who sometimes jogged past them, these early birders set out on a different exercise: a “bird walk” to spot as many avian species as possible. The walk weaved from the lakefront to the trees near University Hall and the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.

On Saturday — World Migratory Bird Day — the more than two-hour birding excursion took on a distinguished air.

“You’ve heard ‘the canary in the coal mine,’” said Sarah Flax, a member of the Evanston North Shore Bird Club. “Birds are indicators of health, of environmental well-being.”

Flax, who also serves as the city’s community development director, said she recorded 24 species during the Saturday walk. She added that she got her first spring glimpse of a warbling vireo, which spends its summers in much of the continental U.S.

World Migratory Bird Day seeks to increase global engagement with avian species that bring manifold benefits to humans. Mayor Daniel Biss proclaimed the day’s local recognition at the April 29 City Council meeting.

“Birds are at once wild, exotic and familiar, and among the most beautiful and easily observed wildlife that share our communities,” Biss said.

Migratory birds offer myriad benefits to the global ecosystem such as seed dispersal and plant pollination, he added.

Even before this year’s World Migratory Bird Day, avian advocates had recorded recent victories in Evanston. In 2022, the city introduced building requirements that seek to reduce bird collisions. Last year, Evanston became a Bird City Illinois — today, only one of six cities statewide that maintain the Audubon Council of Illinois’ bird-friendly distinction.

Many priorities remain for avian advocates in the Chicago region, a critical passage for migratory birds. In October, nearly 1,000 birds died on a single day by crashing into windows at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago, resulting in local birders’ consternation.

The images of dead birds left a reminder about the impact of human development on avian habitats and migration routes, Flax said.

“Buildings have to be built with the thought of protecting birds in mind,” she said.

Thus far in the season, more than 36 million migratory birds have crossed Cook County, the BirdCast database estimates. By the time the northward migration tapers off in June, the total usually grows to about 50 million birds.

World Migratory Bird Day focused on the relationship between birds and insects this year. Because birds rely on insects for sustenance, global organizers say this year’s focus will call people’s attention to habitat restoration and reducing harsh pesticide use.

“Even if they’ve migrated, even if they’ve made it up here, we have to make it so that they can successfully nest,” said Libby Hill, a member of the Evanston North Shore Bird Club.

The club leads regular birding events in Evanston and nearby suburbs. As its walk threaded through the halcyon Shakespeare Garden on NU’s campus, the birders watched a few cardinals frolicking overhead.

Elizabeth Showalter, who started birding with the club last year, said she spotted her first magnolia warbler of the year.

“It brings me a lot of joy to see all the different kinds of birds,” she added. “I want them to want to come here, where we are.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Red-winged blackbirds frighten walkers on the Lakefill

ASG Senate passes legislation to reduce bird collisions with Mudd Library

City Council passes bird-friendly building ordinance
More to Discover
More in City
Two people board up a doorway.
City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances
Man playing the banjo sits looking at water and text that says “Evanston Folk Festival”
Evanston SPACE to host first annual Evanston Folk Festival in September
Three rows of people standing on steps. The front row has posters saying “Thrilled to be celebrating 100 years!” The second row has posters with balloons on them.
Junior League of Evanston-North Shore celebrates centennial year, aims to continue serving community
A headshot with books in the background.
Q&A: Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director talks local business community
A person speaks into a microphone.
Biss recaps testy year, looks ahead to Evanston’s future in State of the City address
A wall that says Evanston Public Library
Profs. Elizabeth Saunders and Tanisha Fazal talk causes and costs of American wars at Evanston Public Library
More in environment
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
An earth surrounded by hearts and leaves.
Evanston organizations to host Earth Day celebrations
A person stands on stage at a podium next to a table seating three people.
Evanston Environmental Justice Conversation Series hosts environmental equity speaker, panel
A car is parked in a parking garage.
Evanston, Cook County see steady increase in electric vehicle use
Chain link fences surround a part of a brick building, with a white wooden sign in front.
Ecology Center renovations to last through October
A person stands behind a podium in front of rows of people seated.
State Rep. Robyn Gabel discusses upcoming state environmental bills, celebrates sustainability progress
More in Latest Stories
Zack Fox and Mekki Leeper answer students’ questions at A&O Spring speaker event.
Comedic creatives Zack Fox, Mekki Leeper bring laughs to A&O event
Senior pitcher Nolan Morr winds up a pitch. Morr earned the win on Sunday, striking out three and allowing zero hits in 2.1 innings pitched.
Baseball: Northwestern takes final game in 2-1 series loss at Ohio State
Junior Lauryn Nguyen putts the ball. Nguyen was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern places fourth at NCAA East Lansing Regional, earns championship berth
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane celebrates after scoring her 359th career goal, clinching the NCAA Division I record for most career goals scored.
Lacrosse: Scane breaks all-time scoring record, No. 1 Northwestern downs Denver 17-4 in NCAA tournament win
Northwestern celebrates after clinching its third consecutive regular season Big Ten title earlier this month.
Softball: Northwestern punches sixth consecutive NCAA tournament ticket
Attendees painted Palestinian symbols and flags on tote bags during the art build.
Palestine Week opens with art building, keffiyeh history lesson
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in