News Quiz: Michelle Zauner speaks at One Book Keynote, 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations, new Egg Harbor Cafe location in Evanston

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Jay Dugar, Diversity & Inclusion Chair, Newsroom Strategist
October 19, 2023

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. Michelle Zauner, who spoke at the One Book Keynote yesterday, is lead vocalist for which alternative pop band?

#2. Former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul gave the 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations. What country did McFaul serve as ambassador to?

#3. Four Northwestern alumni designed an expanding snow boot. Which college at NU did these students graduate from?

#4. When is Egg Harbor Cafe set to open a new location in Evanston?

#5. The new NU club CoPilot will be focused on what kind of writing?

Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the new Egg Harbor Cafe location and Northwestern’s new CoPilot club.

 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

 

Related Stories:

Alumni Quiz: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?

News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action

History Quiz! How well do you know Evanston’s history?
