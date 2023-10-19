News Quiz: Michelle Zauner speaks at One Book Keynote, 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations, new Egg Harbor Cafe location in Evanston

Results #1. Michelle Zauner, who spoke at the One Book Keynote yesterday, is lead vocalist for which alternative pop band? Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Beach House Beach House Japanese Breakfast Japanese Breakfast Warpaint Warpaint #2. Former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul gave the 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations. What country did McFaul serve as ambassador to? Poland Poland Romania Romania Russia Russia Italy Italy #3. Four Northwestern alumni designed an expanding snow boot. Which college at NU did these students graduate from? McCormick School of Engineering McCormick School of Engineering Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences School of Communication School of Communication Bienen School of Music Bienen School of Music #4. When is Egg Harbor Cafe set to open a new location in Evanston? Nov. 7 Nov. 7 Nov. 14 Nov. 14 Nov. 21 Nov. 21 Nov. 28 Nov. 28 #5. The new NU club CoPilot will be focused on what kind of writing? Playwriting Playwriting Screenwriting Screenwriting Creative writing Creative writing Nonfiction writing Nonfiction writing Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the new Egg Harbor Cafe location and Northwestern’s new CoPilot club.

