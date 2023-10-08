Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern’s defense struggles to limit Howard’s run game, leading to a mere three-point victory
October 9, 2023
ASG Senate elections see heightened participation after record-low turnout in spring presidential elections
October 8, 2023
Liner Notes: Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ takes a dismissive look back on his 15-year career
October 8, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1545 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
2
1176 Views
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Lawrence Price , Gameday Editor • October 6, 2023
3
1138 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Explorer’ statue of Du Sable finds its temporary home in Evanston

Unveiling+of+%E2%80%9CExplorer%E2%80%9D+Du+Sable+bust+gathers+around+40+people.
Megija Medne/The Daily Northwestern
Unveiling of “Explorer” Du Sable bust gathers around 40 people.
Megija Medne, Assistant City Editor
October 8, 2023

A 8-foot bronze bust of Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable, a prominent explorer who is often credited as the founder of Chicago, was unveiled in downtown Evanston Sunday afternoon. Created by sculptor Erik Blome, a former Evanston resident, the artwork found its temporary home at the corner of Church Street and Orrington Avenue, a few steps away from the Evanston Public Library. 

Du Sable was born in St. Marc, St. Domingue — present-day Haiti — in the 18th century. Around 1779, Du Sable settled along the Chicago River near Lake Michigan and developed a prosperous trading network. Today, he is often remembered as Chicago’s first non-Indigenous permanent settler. 

About 40 attendees gathered to watch the unveiling of the sculpture as several community speakers highlighted Du Sable’s influence on the Chicago region.

“If you look at the role that Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable played in Chicago history and the role that he’s played in a lot of Chicago history books, you learn instantly about the erasure of non-white people in so much of our history,” Mayor Daniel Biss said in a speech at Sunday’s unveiling. “This bust is an opportunity for us to reverse some of that, to create an object in town that we can use to educate ourselves and to spark conversation.”

Speaker Joyy Norris, cultural arts coordinator at Evanston Arts Council, said it wasn’t until high school that she learned how poorly Du Sable’s story has been taught in schools and homes. She said she hopes the sculpture will inspire the community in Evanston and beyond.

Named “Explorer,” the bust in Evanston is a larger version of its bronze companion on Michigan Avenue Bridge — also known as the DuSable Bridge — in downtown Chicago. 

Blome, who made the bust at his own expense, chose Evanston to be the first yearlong home of the sculpture of Du Sable. It will tour around the Chicago Metropolitan Area. 

“This is sort of a derivative work from my original bust,” Blome said in his opening speech. “It’s just my contribution to this whole thing. If one thing I could inspire you to do is make your own contribution to the efforts and think of how you could maybe make (Du Sable) known and make the history of Chicago a little more accurate.” 

The piece of art will serve as representation of the Haitian community in the Chicagoland area. David Le Roy, a son-in-law to the Evanston resident who commissioned the first bronze bust of Du Sable in Chicago, said it has “not only become a symbol of pride for the Haitian community, but also an inspiration for others to follow their dreams.”

Etzer Cantave, president of the DuSable Heritage Association, said the unveiling of the Du Sable bust in Evanston represented a giant step to advance the recognition of Black historical figures in the Chicago area and Midwest.

One of the attendees, Marie-Esther Saint Victor, said Du Sable represents what Chicago is and what it should be — a multinational diverse city. 

Evanston and Chicago area residents carry the legacy of Du Sable as a man who prospered from a range of activities including trading, mailing, bakery, smokehouse, merchandise, consignment and portage, Cantave said. 

“He put Chicago on demand for intercontinental commerce as a hub for global business,” said Cantave. “That is the measure of the multitalented visionary who gave us Chicago, the third city of the nation and a top-shelf global 73 years ago.”

Email:  [email protected] 

Twitter: @_megija

Related Stories: 

Haitian Summer Festival aims to share culture with community

New Noyes Cultural Arts Center installation ‘Areito’ explores Caribbean cultural practices and folkloric traditions

Alumnus Jonathan Katz writes book about Haiti experience, international aid
More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
While the ETHS literacy team throws the event, many of the stations and booths are run by high school student volunteers completing community service hours.
E-Town Community Literacy Fest promotes reading, representation
Three rows of white tents with multicolored dots underneath.
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Chicago Avenue with cars driving by and a yellow sign on the sidewalk
Arts & Craft Beverage Crawl celebrates Evanston arts and businesses
The storefront of Artem Pop Up Gallery on Sherman Avenue with a white sign and glass window.
May Mart celebrates, supports Evanston ASPA-owned businesses
Beige gray wall with various colorful artworks.
Coffee Lab partners with local art organization Sinag to celebrate AAPI Month
A large brown brick building with many windows, a sign that reads “NorthShore Evanston Hospital” and a white van parked in front of it.
Gate Neurosciences opens lab in Evanston, expands depression medication research
More in City
Golfers on Canal Shores. The course is midway through its almost $6 million renovations.
Growing grass, growing golf: Canal Shores rebuilds, hopes to become center next generation
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
An Evanston Fire Department drives by with sirens blazing.
Families practice fire prevention during Evanston Fire Department event
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
Evanston Public Library names Yolande Wilburn as new executive director
In front of a background including lines signifying maps, a white hand passes a note that says “reparations” to a black hand.
Evanston Reparations Committee addresses payment concerns at latest meeting
Parents specified they did not oppose the construction of the 5th Ward school, but instead supported initial plans for the TWI program to be relocated to this school.
Bessie Rhodes parents demand preservation of K-8 magnet program in letter
More in Events
Fiesta Hispana attendees watch Mariachis Sirenas perform at Fountain Square. The all-women mariachi group was one of many attractions at the third annual event.
Evanston Pride holds annual Fiesta Hispana celebration
Evanston residents and their families picked pumpkins, made s’mores and tasted apple cider at Saturday’s Harvest Festival.
Evanston Harvest Festival leaves residents falling for autumnal celebrations
A biker in a white Bears jersey bikes down a stretch of road between Howard and Church. Green trees and other bikers are in the background.
Evanston prepares for Sunday’s Bike the Ridge event
Protestors opposing the new Ryan Field marched down half of Sheridan Road toward the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. They began at Lighthouse Beach and were accompanied by a car caravan.
Northwestern Accountability Alliance, Evanston residents rally against Ryan Field commercial rezoning
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
Customers browsed through the Sidewalk Sale items and interacted with local store owners.
Local independent businesses and community shine through Central Street District’s annual Sidewalk Sale
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in