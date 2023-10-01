Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
70° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
October 1, 2023
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falls victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
October 1, 2023
Northwestern’s ceramic technician won’t throw in the towel just yet
October 1, 2023
Trending Stories
1
6280 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
1020 Views
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 28, 2023
3
822 Views
Second Ryan Field hearing draws crowds as NU’s push for city approval continues
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 28, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

EPD statement: Recent bomb threats are ‘unsubstantiated hoaxes’

Gray+building+with+a+stone+railing.
Jorge Melendez/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston Police Department. Though all bomb threats thus far have been deemed not credible, EPD announced it will continue to evaluate all reported threats.
Lily Carey, City Editor
October 1, 2023

Evanston Police Department announced in a Friday statement that EPD, along with other neighboring police departments, had received several bomb threat calls in recent weeks — all of which were determined to be “unsubstantiated hoaxes.”

“Our ongoing investigation suggests that these threats are not coordinated actions but rather a decentralized effort aimed at causing disruption,” the statement reads. “Notably, these hoax calls exhibit discernible characteristics and patterns that indicate their lack of credibility.”

Friday’s statement comes after two bomb threats were called into the Evanston Public Library in mid-September. Libraries across the Chicago area have reported similar unsubstantiated bomb threats, and EPD’s statement noted that such incidents have been reported nationwide. 

Incidents have mainly been reported at libraries, schools, religious institutions and businesses, according to the statement.

Though all bomb threats thus far have been deemed not credible, EPD announced it will continue to evaluate all reported threats. After thoroughly evaluating the report, EPD will “deploy the necessary and appropriate response.”

Residents are encouraged to report any threats or suspicious incidents by calling (847) 866-5000.

“Police responses will balance the goals of maximizing safety while, when possible, minimizing disruption,” the statement said. “The Evanston Police Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
More to Discover
More in City
An exterior photo of Evanston Public Library.
Evanston Public Library celebrates 150th anniversary with yearlong programming
Evanston residents and their families picked pumpkins, made s’mores and tasted apple cider at Saturday’s Harvest Festival.
Evanston Harvest Festival leaves residents falling for autumnal celebrations
Illustration of several human figures with a light bulb signifying ideas above their heads. There are also dollar bills in the background.
Participatory Budgeting voting deadline draws near
Drawing of a police officer on a black background with white stars.
Community Police Academy welcomes participants for its 55th session
A biker in a white Bears jersey bikes down a stretch of road between Howard and Church. Green trees and other bikers are in the background.
Evanston prepares for Sunday’s Bike the Ridge event
A construction site with a green fence and a sign that says “Path Closed.”
Skaters rejoice as Twiggs Park facility rolls toward completion
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern graduate student outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo and senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson jumping to block the ball in a match earlier this season. Sangiacomo recorded a career-high 33 kills on Sunday.
Volleyball: Northwestern upsets No. 17 Purdue, takes Michigan State to five sets
Northwestern sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard and junior defender Brandon Clagette. Thaggard bagged the Wildcats second goal in NUs 2-0 win against Maryland on Friday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 16 Northwestern blanks Maryland 2-0, Payne nabs first regular season victory over alma mater
Jorja Smith released her album “falling or flying” Friday.
Liner Notes: Jorja Smith refreshes R&B in pensive sophomore album ‘Falling or Flying’
Ernestine (Kate Fry) and her son Billy (Samuel B. Jackson) share a tender moment during Northlight Theatre’s production of “Birthday Candles.”
‘Birthday Candles’ creates something sweet at Northlight Theatre
Cam Porter gets tackled by a Penn State defender. As a result of its offensive line struggles, the ‘Cats offense was unable to gain momentum in their 41-13 loss to No. 6 Penn State.
Rapid Recap: No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
More in Local
Gray sign with white lettering and green trees in the background.
Senior-only DMV service center to open at Evanston Civic Center
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
A square shaped building with the words Robert Crown Community Center, surrounded by grass and trees.
City seeks proposals for Robert Crown solar panel installation
Side of a building reading “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington”
Bomb threat causes Evanston Public Library, Robert Crown to evacuate for second time this week
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
Evanston one of 24 cities selected for partnership program Cities Forward
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in