EPD statement: Recent bomb threats are ‘unsubstantiated hoaxes’

Evanston Police Department announced in a Friday statement that EPD, along with other neighboring police departments, had received several bomb threat calls in recent weeks — all of which were determined to be “unsubstantiated hoaxes.”

“Our ongoing investigation suggests that these threats are not coordinated actions but rather a decentralized effort aimed at causing disruption,” the statement reads. “Notably, these hoax calls exhibit discernible characteristics and patterns that indicate their lack of credibility.”

Friday’s statement comes after two bomb threats were called into the Evanston Public Library in mid-September. Libraries across the Chicago area have reported similar unsubstantiated bomb threats, and EPD’s statement noted that such incidents have been reported nationwide.

Incidents have mainly been reported at libraries, schools, religious institutions and businesses, according to the statement.

Though all bomb threats thus far have been deemed not credible, EPD announced it will continue to evaluate all reported threats. After thoroughly evaluating the report, EPD will “deploy the necessary and appropriate response.”

Residents are encouraged to report any threats or suspicious incidents by calling (847) 866-5000.

“Police responses will balance the goals of maximizing safety while, when possible, minimizing disruption,” the statement said. “The Evanston Police Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

