Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population

A+Hispanic+Heritage+Month+display+at+EPL.+The+observance+is+a+yearly+celebration+that+acknowledges+and+celebrates+the+contributions%2C+history+and+culture+of+Hispanic+Americans.
Micah Sandy/Daily Senior Staffer
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Micah Sandy, Photo Editor
September 25, 2023

When Evanston resident Rocio Mancera moved to Evanston 22 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month had been an official holiday for over two decades in the United States. But, celebrations in Evanston were few and far between. 

According to Mancera, the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations began just six years ago — and on a minor scale. 

(There) was only a celebration for the mariachis with only one event,” Mancera said.

Now, Hispanic Heritage Month has paved the way for a broad range of events throughout Evanston, ranging from September through mid-October. The observation is a yearly series of celebrations that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Latine Americans in the city.

Within the past decade, the number of residents who identify as Hispanic or Latine in Evanston has grown by over 2,400. Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th), who is originally from Argentina, said these celebrations and events have been beneficial to building a strong Latine community. 

“At events like this, people see people they know and people they don’t know,” he said. “It’s gaining momentum as time goes on.”

Many of this month’s events, which spotlight talents from alebrijes art to quetzal craft, take place at the Evanston Public Library. Latino Engagement Librarian Mariana Bojorquez’s main task during Hispanic Heritage Month is to find resources and rooms for group activities. The events have granted community members the opportunity to share aspects of their culture through a community-led approach. 

Bojorquez said the library has focused on connecting with Latine Evanston residents, having them share the events they’d want to see. 

One of the library’s most successful events, according to Bojorquez, was “Agua Fresca y Lotería.” Mancera, who is originally from Mexico, led the event, which helped residents make the traditional Mexican drink with strawberry and lemon –– and the Mexican custom of lotería. 

“I had a lot of inspiration when other people liked my aguas frescas,” Mancera said. “When the community says it, you make it.”

Although most of the Hispanic Heritage Month events in Evanston spotlight Mexican culture, Bojorquez said she is making an effort to represent more countries through events like “Feria de Flores Colombian Craft,” which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 11. The event is inspired and led by a Colombian library patron whom she recently met.

“It’s a valid criticism that Hispanic Heritage Month isn’t just about Mexico,” she said. “We are trying to be more intentional with programming…to be more diverse about the countries that are represented.”

As programming at EPL and beyond expands, Geracaris said he looks forward to attending events with his own family. 

Within the Evanston community, he said Hispanic Heritage Month can connect people of different Latine backgrounds, regardless of which countries the events celebrate.

“There’s a throughline through everything that, besides language, connects us culturally,” Geracaris said. “The best events are the ones that showcase the culture and our individuality within our culture.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

