Geracaris wins 9th Ward election

The Chicago mayoral runoff between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson occurred this Tuesday, April 4 following the nine-person election on Feb. 28.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) will continue to serve as 9th Ward’s councilmember on City Council, winning 67.41% of the vote, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Geracaris ran against Kathy Hayes, a former Cook County administrator who received 32.59% of the vote.

After former Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) stepped down, Mayor Daniel Biss appointed Geracaris to the 9th Ward councilmember seat in February 2022. By winning Tuesday’s election, Geracaris will remain in his seat until 2025.

Geracaris graduated from Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering in 1997 and now works as a senior network systems engineer at the Kellogg School of Management. He is also the vice president of Evanston Latinos and a cofounder of Evanston Skates to advocate for the permanent skate park in the city.

This is a developing story. The Daily will update it as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @caseeey_he