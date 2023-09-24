Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Research administrator Bethany Ekesa receives Jean E. Shedd Award

Bethany+Ekesa%2C+this+year%E2%80%99s+Jean+E.+Shedd+University+Citizenship+Award+recipient.+Ekesa+has+12+years+of+experience+in+research+administration+at+NU.
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Now
Bethany Ekesa, this year’s Jean E. Shedd University Citizenship Award recipient. Ekesa has 12 years of experience in research administration at NU.
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
September 24, 2023

Feinberg research administrator Bethany Ekesa will receive the 2023 Jean E. Shedd University Citizenship Award, Northwestern announced Thursday. 

In her 12-year tenure as a research administrator, Ekesa contributed to project proposal submissions and post-award funding management, according to a Thursday news release.

The award was established in 2018 to honor Jean Shedd, who retired the same year after more than 41 years at Northwestern. Shedd served on several committees and governance groups at NU and attended the surprise ceremony for Ekesa on Aug. 23.

The award recognizes NU staff who have worked at the University for at least five consecutive years and exhibit high performance and transformative leadership, according to the release.

Ekesa currently serves as the associate director of the sponsored project and research catalysts team at the Feinberg School of Medicine. She began the role in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. 

“I was thrilled to receive this award as my passion is to connect people with resources for the greater good and to create a space where people and ideas can grow to cause real positive impact on our communities,” Ekesa said in the release.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @noracollins02

