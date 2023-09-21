Dayna Patterson chosen as NU’s first HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow

Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
September 21, 2023

Postdoctoral fellow Dayna Patterson will receive the 2023 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Hanna H. Gray Fellowship, Northwestern announced Tuesday.

She will be the first Hanna H. Gray Fellow at NU. The program launched in 2017 with the goal of reaching, recruiting and retaining early career scientists with diverse talents.

As a postdoctoral researcher, Patterson investigates a new bacterial product and primary metalloenzyme that could kill disease-causing mosquitoes — helping develop safer insecticides for human use.

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute selected 25 fellows who represent a promising future for biomedical science, according to a Tuesday news release. Each fellow can receive a maximum of $1.5 million in support for up to eight years — through the rest of their postdoctoral training and the start of an early career faculty position.

The fellowship honors former institute trustee chair Hanna Holborn Gray, who advanced the institute’s push for inclusion in science education.

