Northwestern professor Mercouri Kanatzidis awarded Royal Society of Chemistry Prize

Northwestern Chemistry Prof. Mercouri Kanatzidis was awarded the Royal Society of Chemistry Prize Centenary prize for his pioneering contributions to the field.

For receiving this prize, Kanatzidis will be awarded ￡5,000 and a medal, according to the press release.

“It is truly humbling to be recognized by such a prestigious organization, and I hope to use this award as a springboard to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge and making a positive impact on our world,” Kanatzidis said in the release.

The Royal Society of Chemistry is an international organization based in London that connects chemical scientists and works to further the field of chemistry. They award this prize in recognition of “brilliance in research and innovation,” according to the release.

Kanatzdis was awarded the honor for his work with perovskites, which he and his team used to develop a new type of solar cell that has the potential to make solar energy more efficient and affordable, according to the release.

“The RSC’s prizes programme enables us to reflect on and celebrate the incredible individuals and teams whose brilliance enriches our knowledge, advances our understanding, and brings new ideas and technologies that benefit society as a whole,” said Helen Pain, chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, in the release.

