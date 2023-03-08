McCormick Prof. Arthur Prindle wins National Science Foundation junior faculty award for work as teacher-scholar
March 8, 2023
McCormick Prof. Arthur Prindle won the Faculty Early Career Development Program award — the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award for junior faculty — according to a University news release.
Prindle will receive $561,450 over five years, which he will use to study emergent coordinated group behavior in bacterial biofilms — or clusters of bacteria that attach to surfaces and/or each other. His research could apply to fighting antibiotic resistance and microbial diagnostics.
The award recognizes individuals who model being a “teacher-scholar.” According to the news release, Prindle’s new project will provide opportunities for students involved with systems and synthetic biology.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @avivabechky
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @caseeey_he
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @william2tong
Related Stories:
— Chan Zuckerberg Initiative selects Northwestern to co-lead new Chicago biohub
— Chemistry Prof. George Schatz wins Marsha I. Lester Award for Exemplary Impact in Physical Chemistry
— From classroom to clinic: McCormick students’ invention aims to improve tuberculosis testing efficiency in developing countries