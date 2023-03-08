McCormick Prof. Arthur Prindle wins National Science Foundation junior faculty award for work as teacher-scholar

The National Science Foundation awarded Prof. Arthur Prindle the Faculty Early Career Development Program award.

Aviva Bechky, Divya Bhardwaj, Casey He, and William Tong
March 8, 2023

McCormick Prof. Arthur Prindle won the Faculty Early Career Development Program award — the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award for junior faculty — according to a University news release.

Prindle will receive $561,450 over five years, which he will use to study emergent coordinated group behavior in bacterial biofilms — or clusters of bacteria that attach to surfaces and/or each other. His research could apply to fighting antibiotic resistance and microbial diagnostics.

The award recognizes individuals who model being a “teacher-scholar.” According to the news release, Prindle’s new project will provide opportunities for students involved with systems and synthetic biology.

