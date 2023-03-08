McCormick Prof. Arthur Prindle wins National Science Foundation junior faculty award for work as teacher-scholar

McCormick Prof. Arthur Prindle won the Faculty Early Career Development Program award — the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award for junior faculty — according to a University news release.

Prindle will receive $561,450 over five years, which he will use to study emergent coordinated group behavior in bacterial biofilms — or clusters of bacteria that attach to surfaces and/or each other. His research could apply to fighting antibiotic resistance and microbial diagnostics.

The award recognizes individuals who model being a “teacher-scholar.” According to the news release, Prindle’s new project will provide opportunities for students involved with systems and synthetic biology.

