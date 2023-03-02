Chan Zuckerberg Initiative selects Northwestern to co-lead new Chicago biohub

Chemistry Prof. Shana Kelley (left) was selected to be president of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Biohub in Chicago.

Northwestern will lead the new Chan Zuckerberg Initiative biomedical research hub in Chicago, the University announced Thursday.

The hub, which will be led by chemistry Prof. Shana Kelley, aims to gain a greater comprehension of inflammation and potentially develop new treatments for the condition.

NU will co-lead the CZI Biohub with the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The Chicago location will be the CZI’s Biohub Network’s first expansion since opening its San Francisco Biohub.

CZI, which was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, selected the NU team from a pool of 58 applicants.

Chicago’s Biohub will take molecular measurements of tissue processes, which it hopes will discern which interferences in normal processes cause inflammation.

“The CZ Biohub Chicago will become a global destination for performing these types of experiments,” Vice President for research Milan Mrksich said in a University news release. “By collaborating across universities, we have assembled an absolute ‘dream team’ of researchers with unmatched scientific skills and talent that enabled us to compete at the highest levels.”

