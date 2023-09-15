Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
64° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City-commissioned Ryan Field study finds that rebuild, concerts could generate $77.8 million for Evanston
September 15, 2023
Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
September 15, 2023
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
September 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2744 Views
Northwestern cheerleaders allege unsafe conditions, unfair expectations
Charlotte Varnes, Senior Staffer • September 11, 2023
2
830 Views
Residents evacuate after bomb threat at Evanston Public Library Tuesday afternoon
Lily Carey, City Editor • September 12, 2023
3
548 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya Bhardwaj July 8, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City-commissioned Ryan Field study finds that rebuild, concerts could generate $77.8 million for Evanston

The+exterior+of+Ryan+Field%2C+a+large+tan+stadium+with+words+reading+Ryan+Field+and+several+cars+parked+in+front.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
The city released the results of a study on the economic impact of Northwestern’s plan to rebuild Ryan Field and host six for-profit concerts at the venue each year.
Saul Pink and Lily Carey
September 15, 2023

Evanston released the results of its independent study on the projected economic impact of Northwestern’s controversial Ryan Field rebuild Friday. The study found that the project could generate $77.8 million for the city if the venue hosts six concerts per year.

The city contracted a Chicago-based real estate consulting firm in May to conduct the study. Opponents of the project criticized a previous NU-commissioned study for not explaining its estimate that the rebuild would generate $97.9 million for the city by 2026. 

The report comes as NU begins its push for the city to approve the rebuild of Ryan Field, which includes a zoning change that allows NU to host six concerts each year. The University originally asked for 12 concerts annually, but NU decreased that number after receiving pushback.

The city released a 99-page summary of the study’s findings, which projected that the rebuild, as well as the concerts hosted at the stadium, will bring $2.5 million in tax revenue and 510 jobs to Evanston over five years

The city report, conducted by Johnson Consulting, agreed with the criticisms’ of the University-commissioned report by Tripp Umbach, saying it released “only its top-line findings without sufficient supporting data.” The November 2022 Tripp Umbach report claimed that the project would generate over $1 billion for Cook and Lake Counties.

The newly-released report found smaller figures for economic impact than the university- commissioned study. The Tripp Umbach study evaluated the economic impacts if NU were to host 10 concerts each year, while the city-funded study looked at the impact of hosting both three and six concerts each year.

The report noted that stadiums are rarely offered at “virtually no cost to the host community,” as NU is footing the bill for the project. It added that hosting concerts at the venue could provide a boost to Evanston’s struggling hospitality industry. 

The study criticized the transportation analysis of parking and traffic at the new stadium and recommended it be revised with more details on the frequency of CTA and Metra trains, as well as how people parking far from Ryan Field will get from their cars to the stadium.

Johnson Consulting also recommended that concerns about the impact of concerts on the surrounding neighborhoods should be addressed through a Community Benefits Agreement between NU and the city. 

Following the release of the report, local organizations Community Alliance for a Better Government and Most Livable City, both of which oppose the Ryan Field rebuild, released their own letter criticizing the report. The letter takes issue with the “minuscule amount” of additional revenue projected for Evanston, and its “(failure) to account for the massive external costs – the externalities – this project would impose on surrounding neighborhoods and on the city as a whole.”

The letter also pointed out that the new study builds on many arguments presented by opponents of the new stadium, such as its criticism of NU’s transportation analysis and its recommendation that the university enter into a community benefits agreement with the city.

Last week, hundreds packed a Land Use Commission hearing – the first step in the city’s approval process – where NU presented its proposal while various community organizations voiced their opinions. At the meeting, an NU representative said the University was “not prepared” to go forward with the rebuild if it is unable to host concerts to offset the projects’ costs.

The meeting is set to continue on Sept. 27. After that, the commission will vote on whether to recommend the Ryan Field development and zoning amendment to the Planning and Development Committee and City Council. 

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @saullpink

Related Stories:

Northwestern Ryan Field rebuild hearing draws crowd of Evanston residents

City Council approves contract award for independent economic impact study on Rebuild Ryan Field

NU President Michael Schill discusses Pat Fitzgerald termination, football program
More to Discover
More in City
Side of a building reading “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington”
Bomb threat causes Evanston Public Library, Robert Crown to evacuate for second time this week
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
Residents evacuate after bomb threat at Evanston Public Library Tuesday afternoon
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
City Council approves 20% wage increase for Evanston City Employees Union
John (left) and Bob Pottinger (right), co-owners of Al’s Deli at 914 Noyes St.
Community rallies around Al’s Deli after co-owner’s health emergency
If approved by City Council in time, the demolition of Ryan Field could begin as soon as December of this year, with completion slated for summer 2026.
Northwestern Ryan Field rebuild hearing draws crowd of Evanston residents
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
Evanston one of 24 cities selected for partnership program Cities Forward
More in Latest Stories
The institute will be located in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.
Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant looks to evade the rush at Rutgers. Bryant threw for 116 yards on 11 completions against UTEP last weekend.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for Durham duel at No. 21 Duke
Northwestern players block and run routes on offense against Rutgers. NU’s offensive line and tight end play were key in the 38-7 win over UTEP.
Football: Top performances by NU O-Line and Tight Ends versus UTEP will be even more important against Duke
Reichs has written more than 20 novels inspired by her work as a forensic anthropologist.
Crime writer and forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs to receive 2023 Alumnae Award
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research
Northwestern cheer performs at a women’s basketball game against Penn in November 2022. Cheerleaders alleged safety concerns, a culture of body shaming and a lack of support from the athletic department to The Daily.
Northwestern cheerleaders allege unsafe conditions, unfair expectations
More in Top Stories
Northwestern regroups during a stoppage in play against Rutgers.
Epstein: Northwestern finds extra edge, emphasizes collective strength against UTEP
Senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher and other Northwestern defensive players after a play. Gallagher was one of three players that had an interception in Saturday’s win versus UTEP.
Football: Northwestern puts together best brand of football this season in third quarter
Ben Bryant attempts a pass in last Sunday’s matchup versus Rutgers. Bryant turned it around in Northwestern’s 38-7 win over UTEP, going 11-for-16 and passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Northwestern uses valiant second half to snap 12-game losing streak in 38-7 win over UTEP
Northwestern’s defensive line gets set prior to a snap in Sunday’s defeat to Rutgers. To be successful in its home opener, the Cats’ defense will need to prioritize stopping the running game.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern strives for its first win in over a calendar
A gavel placed over a pie chart with different-sized slices representing students of different skin tones.
Northwestern to consider race in admissions through essays, compliant with Supreme Court ruling
Dark-colored arch with fall foliage in the background.
Northwestern exceeds $1 billion in 2023 research funding
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in