City Council approves contract award for independent economic impact study on Rebuild Ryan Field

City Council approved a contract award to C.H. Johnson Consulting to conduct a study on the economic impact of the Rebuild Ryan Field project Monday night.

The council voted 6-2 to fund the contract with the Chicago-based firm with no more than $78,500 to research how Northwestern’s plan to hold concerts at the renovated stadium would impact the community.

The firm will look into concertgoer behaviors, regional demand for similar facilities and transportation behavior of concert attendees.

Plans to rebuild Ryan Field would add concerts and alcohol sales to the new stadium. NU is awaiting approval from the city for a special use permit for the stadium’s construction, a zoning text amendment to permit full-capacity concerts and a liquor license.

The University commissioned two studies about the project’s economic impact and public approval that found significant financial benefits for Evanston residents and businesses. But many Evanston residents say they doubt the trustworthiness of NU’s study, which led the city to invest in their own independent study.

Darlene Cannon, who ran for the 2nd Ward alderperson position in April, raised concerns during public comment about C.H. Johnson Consulting conducting the study.

“They’re a real estate firm, and there seems to be a lack of community input transparency,” Cannon said.

While there was no discussion by the council when voting on the item, Alds. Clare Kelly (1st) and Thomas Suffredin (6th) voted against the motion.

